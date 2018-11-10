MIL
LOS ANGELES (AP) Lou Williams hit a jumper with .3 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-126 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Montrezl Harrell intercepted Giannis Antetokounmpo's inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.

Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench. Patrick Beverley added 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks.

Former Clipper Eric Bledsoe's 3-pointer tied it at 119 with six seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari's 3-point try for Los Angeles bounced off the rim at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.

Harrell provided the Clippers' energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot.

The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second. The Bucks fought back with seven 3-pointers - Brook Lopez hit four - and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lopez tied his career high with six 3-pointers. ... They have lost three in a row to the Clippers.

Clippers: Gallinari's consecutive free throw streak ended at 55 when he missed a technical foul shot in the third quarter. He came up just short of the franchise record of 58 set by Jamal Crawford in 2012. ... Coach Doc Rivers said he has a house under construction in Malibu, where wildfires have forced evacuations of the celebrity enclave. He said he's more concerned about the affected residents than his own project. ... G Avery Bradley (left ankle sprain) missed his third straight game and F Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) sat out his eighth in a row.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Denver on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back. The Bucks haven't won there since March 20, 2010.

Clippers: Host the Warriors on Monday night in the first of four meetings.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
T. Harris
34 SF
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
53.9 Field Goal % 51.4
52.9 Three Point % 51.2
70.1 Free Throw % 82.6
  Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Boban Marjanovic 0:00
+ 2 Lou Williams made driving layup 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Lou Williams 0:13
  Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:36
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot 0:40
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:03
  Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:06
+ 2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 1:39
  Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova 1:46
Team Stats
Points 126 128
Field Goals 47-105 (44.8%) 46-99 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 16-46 (34.8%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 63 60
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 37 44
Team 11 6
Assists 31 26
Steals 11 6
Blocks 8 6
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
12 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Bucks 9-3 244020357126
home team logo Clippers 7-5 332927309128
O/U 234.5, LAC +3.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 9-3 121.3 PPG 52.5 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 7-5 115.2 PPG 46 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.6 PPG 12.9 RPG 5.7 APG 53.5 FG%
M. Harrell PF 12.7 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.4 APG 67.1 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27 PTS 18 REB 4 AST
M. Harrell PF 26 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
44.8 FG% 46.5
34.8 3PT FG% 41.2
69.6 FT% 81.5
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 41 27 18 4 5 2 6 5 11/19 0/2 5/11 4 14 54 -10
M. Brogdon 37 23 4 3 0 0 1 1 8/16 1/6 6/6 2 2 32 -6
B. Lopez 37 20 4 2 2 3 0 1 6/12 6/12 2/2 0 4 33 +10
E. Bledsoe 34 15 5 5 2 1 3 2 6/16 2/7 1/2 2 3 30 0
K. Middleton 28 14 3 5 1 0 5 6 6/13 2/4 0/0 0 3 23 -1
Bench
P. Connaughton
J. Henson
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Connaughton 25 10 5 5 0 1 0 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 3 2 26 +23
J. Henson 10 8 2 4 1 1 1 3 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 2 19 -9
E. Ilyasova 23 5 7 1 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/2 0/0 4 3 14 -3
D. DiVincenzo 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 2 5 -17
T. Snell 11 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 6 +3
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 261 126 52 31 11 8 17 26 47/105 16/46 16/23 15 37 242 -10
Clippers
Starters
P. Beverley
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Beverley 30 21 5 3 0 0 1 3 7/11 5/8 2/2 1 4 31 -4
T. Harris 37 20 11 1 2 1 4 1 8/16 2/5 2/2 0 11 32 +3
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 39 16 6 4 1 3 2 3 5/13 2/3 4/4 1 5 32 +6
D. Gallinari 40 13 8 3 0 0 1 3 4/15 1/7 4/5 2 6 26 -4
M. Gortat 19 6 4 2 0 0 2 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 4 12 +1
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Bradley
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 32 26 9 1 0 1 3 2 9/12 0/0 8/11 6 3 35 -2
L. Williams 32 12 5 10 1 0 2 0 5/15 1/3 1/1 0 5 36 +6
M. Scott 15 9 4 1 1 1 1 3 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 4 16 +1
T. Wallace 12 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 1 8 +1
S. Thornwell 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 +2
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 128 54 26 6 6 17 19 46/99 14/34 22/27 10 44 228 +10
NBA Scores