Clippers rally past Nets 127-118 for 4th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points, Tobias Harris had 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-118 on Saturday night.

Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles opened a three-game trip with its fourth straight win. Fellow reserve Lou Williams finished with 16 points and five assists.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the first half before charging back late in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game with 8:21 remaining in regulation after Williams made three free throws to make it 102-101.

After Jarrett Allen's free throws put Brooklyn up 110-108 with 5:21 to go, Harrell led the Clippers on a 9-0 run with six points, including a pair of free throws with 2:59 left to give Los Angeles a 117-110 lead.

D'Angelo Russell got Brooklyn within four on a 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining, but Gallinari's 17-foot jumper sealed it for Los Angeles.

The Nets lost for the fourth time in five games. Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Russell added 23 points and 10 assists.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Avery Bradley was held out due to a sprained left ankle. He has missed the last six games.

Nets: Allen's double-double was his fifth of the season after recording four in 72 games last season.

MIND GAMES

As Brooklyn was preparing to inbound the ball after calling timeout with 6:10 left in the first quarter, Russell was baited by Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley into picking up a technical foul.

Beverley kept nudging Russell as they ran down the court to position themselves right under the arc before the Nets guard elbowed him. Beverley walked over to the referee to complain. He then got under Russell's skin as soon as the ball was about to be thrown in before the official whistled Russell for throwing an elbow.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their three-game road trip at Atlanta on Monday night.

Nets: Visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday Night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
D. Russell
1 PG
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
51.3 Field Goal % 42.2
50.2 Three Point % 42.2
80.8 Free Throw % 74.4
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 0:08
+ 2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 0:20
  Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot 0:23
  Team rebound 0:44
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:57
  Personal foul on Allen Crabbe 0:57
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made driving layup 1:04
Team Stats
Points 127 119
Field Goals 48-95 (50.5%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 26-34 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 49 58
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 29 32
Team 11 11
Assists 23 25
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 2 1
T. Harris SF 34
27 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Russell PG 1
23 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 10-5 32283037127
home team logo Nets 7-10 37303022119
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
away team logo Clippers 10-5 116.6 PPG 47.1 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Nets 7-10 109.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 19.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.6 APG 42.2 FG%
J. Allen C 11.7 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.6 APG 58.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 28 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
J. Allen C 24 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
50.5 FG% 45.5
47.8 3PT FG% 46.4
83.3 FT% 76.5
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 32 28 3 2 1 0 1 0 9/14 5/7 5/5 0 3 35 +4
T. Harris 36 27 8 3 0 0 3 4 11/17 2/4 3/4 0 8 38 +11
M. Gortat 15 10 8 0 0 0 1 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 4 4 17 -5
P. Beverley 33 6 0 8 1 0 0 3 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 23 +5
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 4 2 2 0 0 1 5 2/9 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 -10
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
T. Wallace
J. Robinson
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Bradley
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 27 16 10 1 0 1 0 1 7/10 0/0 2/4 4 6 29 +9
L. Williams 27 16 1 5 1 0 2 2 4/15 0/3 8/9 0 1 26 +18
M. Scott 20 9 4 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/1 2/2 0 4 17 +5
T. Wallace 9 6 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 0 8 -4
J. Robinson 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +10
S. Thornwell 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -3
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 127 38 23 4 1 8 25 48/95 11/23 20/24 9 29 208 +40
Nets
Starters
J. Allen
D. Russell
J. Harris
A. Crabbe
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Allen 28 24 11 2 0 1 1 3 8/13 0/1 8/9 5 6 39 0
D. Russell 34 23 3 10 2 1 1 0 9/16 5/7 0/0 0 3 48 +4
J. Harris 30 19 1 4 1 0 0 3 7/11 2/3 3/5 0 1 29 -4
A. Crabbe 29 15 4 1 0 0 0 3 5/11 3/6 2/2 0 4 21 0
J. Dudley 25 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 9 +4
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
R. Hollis-Jefferson
E. Davis
S. Napier
K. Faried
C. LeVert
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 27 11 4 7 0 0 4 6 3/16 1/6 4/6 2 2 25 -19
D. Carroll 19 9 7 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 4/4 2 5 15 -14
R. Hollis-Jefferson 12 8 4 0 1 0 1 1 2/6 0/1 4/6 2 2 12 -1
E. Davis 18 4 11 0 0 2 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 7 17 -8
S. Napier 12 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 0 0 -1 -2
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 119 47 25 4 5 11 22 40/88 13/28 26/34 15 32 214 -40
NBA Scores