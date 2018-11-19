BOS
Walker stays hot, scores 43 as Hornets upend Celtics 117-112

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker scored 43 points, giving him 103 in his last two games, and the Charlotte Hornets battled back to beat the Boston Celtics 117-112 on Monday night.

Walker followed up his NBA season-best, 60-point effort in an overtime loss to the 76ers on Saturday night with another spectacular performance, scoring 21 in the fourth quarter and making 14 of 25 shots, including seven more 3-pointers.

Walker outdueled Boston's Kyrie Irving, who finished with 27 points and 11 assists.

Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 as the Hornets beat the Celtics for the first time in eight tries.

The Celtics entered the fourth quarter leading 87-84 and quickly stretched the lead to double digits behind Irving, who scored and was fouled on a drive.

But Walker refused to lose this time.

The two-time All-Star simply took over, scoring on drives, midrange jumpers and from long distance. He scored 11 straight points in one stretch, including a 3-pointer from the right wing. Walker was 7 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Tony Parker also had two key jumpers down the stretch and finished with seven points.

After Jayson Tatum knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half, Walker delivered the dagger with another clutch 3 from 27 feet away with 32 seconds left, bringing fans to their feet. Irving missed two open 3s down the stretch and the Hornets escaped with the win to pull even at .500.

TIP INS

Celtics: Aron Baynes got the start over Gordon Hayward at forward. The change didn't matter all that much as both were 1 of 4 from the field in the first half.

Hornets: Nic Batum continued to struggle with his shot in the early going, missing his first four shots before knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Batum, who failed to score against the 76ers, had nine points. ... Malik Monk, who has missed his last 16 3-point attempts, didn't play in the second half.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Knicks on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Host Pacers on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
28.7 Pts. Per Game 28.7
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
49.8 Field Goal % 46.5
48.9 Three Point % 46.1
80.4 Free Throw % 86.0
  Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 0:02
  Team rebound 0:05
  Personal foul on Kyrie Irving 0:05
  Personal foul on Jayson Tatum 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:06
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward 0:09
  Jayson Tatum missed jump shot 0:11
  5-second inbounding violation turnover 0:19
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  Team rebound 0:21
Team Stats
Points 112 117
Field Goals 45-89 (50.6%) 43-89 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 9-32 (28.1%) 15-41 (36.6%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 49 52
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 33 36
Team 8 8
Assists 31 18
Steals 9 5
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
27 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
43 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 9-8 24323125112
home team logo Hornets 8-8 29253033117
O/U 217.5, CHA +3.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 217.5, CHA +3.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 9-8 105.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Hornets 8-8 114.9 PPG 45 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 22.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 5.6 APG 50.0 FG%
K. Walker PG 28.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.1 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 27 PTS 5 REB 11 AST
K. Walker PG 43 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
50.6 FG% 48.3
28.1 3PT FG% 36.6
72.2 FT% 72.7
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
A. Horford
J. Brown
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 33 27 5 11 2 0 2 4 12/25 1/8 2/3 2 3 54 +6
J. Tatum 30 18 6 2 1 1 0 1 8/15 1/4 1/4 1 5 30 -9
A. Horford 30 10 3 4 0 3 1 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 0 3 23 -10
J. Brown 19 10 2 2 1 1 0 2 4/6 1/3 1/2 0 2 18 +5
A. Baynes 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 1 4 -7
Bench
M. Smart
D. Theis
M. Morris
T. Rozier
G. Hayward
B. Wanamaker
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Smart 26 14 1 2 2 0 0 3 4/7 4/6 2/2 0 1 21 -12
D. Theis 15 10 2 1 0 0 2 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 1 12 +7
M. Morris 25 9 8 1 0 0 3 0 3/8 0/2 3/3 0 8 16 -9
T. Rozier 19 8 4 4 2 0 1 4 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 3 21 +6
G. Hayward 30 4 8 4 1 0 2 0 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 6 19 -2
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 112 41 31 9 6 12 22 45/89 9/32 13/18 8 33 218 -25
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
N. Batum
C. Zeller
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 43 4 5 1 0 4 3 14/25 7/13 8/9 1 3 54 +17
J. Lamb 27 18 6 0 0 0 1 2 7/13 0/4 4/6 0 6 23 -3
N. Batum 35 9 8 1 1 0 2 0 3/10 2/6 1/2 3 5 18 +12
C. Zeller 32 7 8 2 1 1 1 4 3/7 1/1 0/0 2 6 20 +11
M. Williams 25 7 6 1 0 0 2 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 5 13 +5
Bench
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
T. Parker
D. Bacon
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Hernangomez 15 14 3 3 0 1 1 2 5/8 2/4 2/3 1 2 23 -6
M. Bridges 22 7 5 0 1 1 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 5 14 0
T. Parker 20 7 0 4 1 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 1/2 0 0 16 -2
D. Bacon 13 5 3 1 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 8 -9
M. Monk 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1 3 0
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 44 18 5 3 13 16 43/89 15/41 16/22 8 36 192 +25
NBA Scores