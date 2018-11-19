CLE
Drummond, Pistons cruise past Cavaliers 113-102

  STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons cruised to a 113-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points. The Pistons led 66-46 at halftime, and the game was never close after that. The Cavaliers are now an NBA-worst 2-13 heading into their reunion with LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers play at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Drummond scored 13 points in the first quarter. The Pistons shot 74 percent from the field in that period and led 38-27. Detroit scored the first 11 points of the second, and Bullock's 3-pointer in the final seconds made it a 20-point advantage at the half.

The lead reached 30 in the third quarter before the Cavaliers went on an 18-2 run that lasted well into the fourth, making the final score a little more respectable.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 18 points, and Jordan Clarkson contributed 16.

RECORD

The Pistons shot 13 of 38 from 3-point range. They've made at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in six straight games, tying a franchise record set last November.

Bullock was 4 of 7 from long distance.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland is without star F Kevin Love (left foot), and G George Hill (right shoulder) and F Sam Dekker (left ankle) were also out for the Cavs. ... The Cavaliers were outrebounded 50-36 but had a 20-11 advantage in second-chance points. ... Rodney Hood and Ante Zizic scored 12 points each, and Tristan Thompson and Cedi Osman added 10 apiece.

Pistons: Detroit is without G Luke Kennard (right shoulder). ... Reggie Jackson scored 13 points and Ish Smith added 11.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Houston on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
54.0 Field Goal % 47.1
54.2 Three Point % 46.6
55.2 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 2 Rodney Hood made driving layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 0:22
+ 2 Andre Drummond made dunk 0:39
  Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:39
  Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:40
+ 2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 1:01
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 1:16
+ 2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 1:35
+ 2 Jon Leuer made reverse layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 1:45
  Personal foul on Cedi Osman 1:57
+ 2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 2:13
  Personal foul on Cedi Osman 1:57
Team Stats
Points 102 113
Field Goals 35-79 (44.3%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 13-38 (34.2%)
Free Throws 24-34 (70.6%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 56
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 25 37
Team 11 6
Assists 16 26
Steals 8 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 22 27
Technicals 0 4
away team logo
C. Sexton PG 2
18 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
23 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 2-13 27192333102
home team logo Pistons 8-6 38282720113
O/U 213.5, DET -9.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 213.5, DET -9.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 2-13 103.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 20.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 8-6 109.8 PPG 48.4 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 12.9 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.3 APG 44.0 FG%
A. Drummond C 18.9 PPG 16.2 RPG 1.5 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 18 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
A. Drummond C 23 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
44.3 FG% 46.1
38.1 3PT FG% 34.2
70.6 FT% 94.7
NBA Scores