POR
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 143-100 rout of Trail Blazers

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season high with 33 points and finished an assist short of a triple-double in three quarters as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 143-100 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo added 16 rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes as the Bucks avenged an early season loss to Portland in a rematch of teams off to fast starts.

Milwaukee, which lost at Portland 118-103 on Nov. 6, led the entire way and picked up its 13th win in 17 games.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each had 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who entered with the best record in the Western Conference and slipped to 12-6.

Milwaukee led 31-20 after one quarter and extended it 72-50 at the half. The Bucks led 109-79 entering the final period.

Malcom Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe added 16 points apiece for the Bucks, who outrebounded Portland 59-39.

The Bucks gained control early, scoring the first six points en route to a 26-7 lead. Portland trimmed the lead to 31-20 by the end of the, but the Bucks used a 9-0 run to boost the advantage to 53-32 with 4:56 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo, who had 25 first-half points on 11-of-14 shooting, sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Portland turnover in the final 2.9 seconds to put the Bucks up 72-50 at the break.

TIP-INS

Trailblazers: Coach Terry Stotts was denied his 400th career victory.

Bucks: Milwaukee, which opened the season with six consecutive victories, has won three straight since losing four of seven. The Bucks are 9-1 in the new Fiserv Forum, the best start at home since 1990-91, when the team won its first 18 home games.

UP NEXT

Portland: Travels to Golden State on Friday for the first of four games against the Warriors.

Milwaukee: Host Phoenix on Friday in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
43.8 Field Goal % 56.1
43.4 Three Point % 55.2
90.8 Free Throw % 67.2
+ 3 Wade Baldwin IV made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Sterling Brown made driving layup 0:09
+ 2 Caleb Swanigan made dunk 0:30
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan 0:30
+ 3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 0:41
  Offensive rebound by Sterling Brown 0:45
  Sterling Brown missed jump shot 0:48
  Out of bounds turnover on Jake Layman 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan 1:06
  Thon Maker missed driving layup 1:09
  Out of bounds turnover on Anfernee Simons 1:23
Team Stats
Points 100 143
Field Goals 34-94 (36.2%) 57-108 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 9-42 (21.4%) 15-45 (33.3%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 49 70
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 30 46
Team 9 11
Assists 13 34
Steals 8 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
22 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
33 PTS, 16 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-6 20302921100
home team logo Bucks 13-4 31413734143
O/U 226.5, MIL -7.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 226.5, MIL -7.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-6 115.1 PPG 51.1 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Bucks 13-4 120.1 PPG 51.3 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 6.2 APG 43.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.9 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.5 APG 55.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 22 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 33 PTS 16 REB 9 AST
36.2 FG% 52.8
21.4 3PT FG% 33.3
82.1 FT% 82.4
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 30 22 4 5 0 2 4 2 5/12 1/6 11/13 0 4 34 -25
C. McCollum 32 22 1 1 2 0 2 4 7/15 2/4 6/6 1 0 25 -30
J. Nurkic 21 16 6 0 0 1 3 2 6/8 0/1 4/5 4 2 20 -24
A. Aminu 25 4 9 0 1 1 1 3 1/13 0/9 2/2 1 8 14 -29
J. Layman 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 -12
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 30 22 4 5 0 2 4 2 5/12 1/6 11/13 0 4 34 -25
C. McCollum 32 22 1 1 2 0 2 4 7/15 2/4 6/6 1 0 25 -30
J. Nurkic 21 16 6 0 0 1 3 2 6/8 0/1 4/5 4 2 20 -24
A. Aminu 25 4 9 0 1 1 1 3 1/13 0/9 2/2 1 8 14 -29
J. Layman 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 -12
Bench
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
N. Stauskas
W. Baldwin IV
E. Turner
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
A. Simons
S. Curry
G. Trent Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 18 8 4 0 1 1 0 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 2 2 14 -16
M. Leonard 15 6 4 0 1 0 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 4 10 -6
N. Stauskas 16 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 2 8 -19
W. Baldwin IV 12 5 1 3 0 0 1 0 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 1 11 -13
E. Turner 21 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 2 12 -7
M. Harkless 13 2 3 0 2 1 0 4 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 2 8 -8
C. Swanigan 10 2 4 0 1 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 3 6 -13
A. Simons 12 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 -13
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 40 13 8 6 17 20 34/94 9/42 23/28 10 30 163 -215
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 29 33 16 9 3 0 3 1 13/20 1/3 6/9 5 11 67 +27
K. Middleton 23 21 7 4 2 0 1 3 7/12 2/5 5/5 0 7 37 +26
E. Bledsoe 23 16 6 5 0 0 0 2 7/13 2/6 0/0 0 6 32 +16
M. Brogdon 24 16 3 2 0 1 1 1 7/12 0/2 2/2 2 1 23 +29
B. Lopez 19 3 1 2 0 0 3 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 5 +34
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 29 33 16 9 3 0 3 1 13/20 1/3 6/9 5 11 67 +27
K. Middleton 23 21 7 4 2 0 1 3 7/12 2/5 5/5 0 7 37 +26
E. Bledsoe 23 16 6 5 0 0 0 2 7/13 2/6 0/0 0 6 32 +16
M. Brogdon 24 16 3 2 0 1 1 1 7/12 0/2 2/2 2 1 23 +29
B. Lopez 19 3 1 2 0 0 3 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 5 +34
Bench
C. Wood
T. Maker
T. Snell
S. Brown
J. Morris
P. Connaughton
M. Dellavedova
E. Ilyasova
J. Henson
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Wood 10 11 5 2 0 0 0 0 5/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 20 +13
T. Maker 20 11 8 0 0 1 2 2 4/10 3/7 0/0 2 6 18 +12
T. Snell 15 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/8 2/6 1/1 0 0 9 +5
S. Brown 19 9 5 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 3 17 +20
J. Morris 9 7 1 1 1 0 0 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 11 +11
P. Connaughton 18 5 3 2 1 1 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 2 14 +12
M. Dellavedova 11 2 0 4 1 0 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 8 +13
E. Ilyasova 12 0 4 1 0 0 0 5 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 4 6 -3
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 143 59 34 8 3 14 23 57/108 15/45 14/17 13 46 267 +215
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores