Towns' 35 points, 22 boards lead Wolves over Bulls, 111-96

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 22 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 111-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Jeff Teague added 18 points for Minnesota, which won for the fifth time in seven games since trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. Both the Timberwolves and Bulls were playing the second game of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights in a listless, sloppy affair.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points and Jabari Parker had 27, keeping their streak of 20-point games intact. Both players have reached 20 points in the past three games, but Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Justin Holiday had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

Neither team led by more than six points until Minnesota slowly started to pull away in the fourth.

Towns scored eight points as the Wolves started the period on a 12-2 run. Chicago committed three turnovers and shot 1 of 9 to start the quarter.

Minnesota was playing in the third city in four nights and started the game 3-of-12 shooting. Towns picked up the Wolves with 22 points in the second half.

Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington never recovered for the Wolves. Wiggins was scoreless on 0-for-12 shooting. Covington was 0 for 11 in the first half and finished 1 of 18 with four points.

Rose picked up the slack by reaching 20 points for the seventh time in the last nine games.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Rookie F Chandler Hutchinson was a game-time decision with back spasms. Hutchinson was active but didn't play for the third straight game. . Coach Fred Hoiberg said Lauri Markkanen had a 2-on-2 workout involving some ''controlled contact'' as he tries to return from an elbow injury that has caused him to miss the entire season. Hoiberg said it is just the elbow that's bothering Markkanen and that the forward has kept up with conditioning. . Holiday was 4 of 13 from 3-point territory, marking his 31st straight game with a made 3. He tied Kirk Hinrich for the longest streak in team history.

Timberwolves: Minnesota held a 58-40 rebounding edge. The Wolves had 21 offensive rebounds leading to 29 second-chance points. . Towns had his third career game with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds. He secured a double-double in each half. It's his 10th double-double in 20 games this season. . Dario Saric had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. It's the third time in six games he's reached double figures in scoring for Minnesota since coming over from Philadelphia in the Butler trade.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Return home against San Antonio on Monday.

Timberwolves: Play at Cleveland on Monday.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
K. Towns
32 C
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
11.7 Reb. Per Game 11.7
43.8 Field Goal % 49.0
43.1 Three Point % 47.9
86.2 Free Throw % 89.4
+ 3 Antonio Blakeney made 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Derrick Rose 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:31
  Antonio Blakeney missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
  Antonio Blakeney missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Team rebound 0:32
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:32
+ 2 Dario Saric made dunk, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:41
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Robert Covington 1:00
Team Stats
Points 96 111
Field Goals 32-80 (40.0%) 42-103 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 7-34 (20.6%)
Free Throws 22-31 (71.0%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 70
Offensive 6 21
Defensive 34 37
Team 11 12
Assists 22 22
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 1
J. Parker PF 2
27 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
K. Towns C 32
35 PTS, 22 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 5-15 2228291796
home team logo Timberwolves 9-11 20293527111
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
away team logo Bulls 5-15 103.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 9-11 109.3 PPG 43.5 RPG 23.2 APG
Z. LaVine PG 25.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.4 APG 43.4 FG%
K. Towns C 20.1 PPG 11.7 RPG 2.1 APG 48.4 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 28 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
K. Towns C 35 PTS 22 REB 6 AST
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 37 28 8 4 0 0 4 1 9/17 0/3 10/12 1 7 40 -6
J. Parker 38 27 7 4 2 1 3 4 11/18 3/5 2/4 0 7 42 -9
J. Holiday 40 14 11 5 1 1 0 1 5/18 4/13 0/0 1 10 37 -5
W. Carter Jr. 31 12 8 1 1 0 3 5 3/8 0/2 6/7 3 5 20 -17
R. Arcidiacono 33 0 1 4 1 0 2 3 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 1 8 -7
Bench
A. Blakeney
R. Lopez
C. Payne
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Blakeney 19 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/7 2/4 2/4 0 2 10 -17
R. Lopez 16 7 2 0 1 2 2 3 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 1 10 +2
C. Payne 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -7
C. Felicio 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
S. Harrison 14 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/2 0 1 8 -8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 40 22 7 4 14 19 32/80 10/33 22/31 6 34 177 -75
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
J. Teague
T. Gibson
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 37 35 22 6 1 0 3 6 13/23 1/5 8/10 9 13 67 +17
J. Teague 28 18 4 5 0 0 2 2 7/10 3/5 1/1 1 3 30 +8
T. Gibson 23 6 2 2 1 0 2 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 1 11 +4
R. Covington 35 4 6 1 3 3 1 6 1/18 0/10 2/2 1 5 17 +11
A. Wiggins 28 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/12 0/4 0/0 0 1 2 0
Bench
D. Rose
D. Saric
T. Jones
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 31 22 2 4 0 1 1 1 9/13 2/4 2/2 0 2 32 +18
D. Saric 24 19 14 0 1 0 3 4 8/15 1/5 2/2 9 5 31 +11
T. Jones 19 5 6 2 2 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 6 17 +7
G. Dieng 10 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 -2
J. Okogie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 58 22 8 5 13 23 42/103 7/34 20/23 21 37 213 +75
