Murray leads Nuggets past Thunder, 105-98

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 on Saturday night.

Nikola Jokic and Trey Lyles each scored 16 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 15 for the Nuggets, who won their third straight.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season and the 106th of his career. Paul George had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 18 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City shot just 35.9 percent from the field and was just 9 of 39 on 3-pointers. The Thunder would have had sole possession of the best record in the Western Conference with a win.

Denver's largest lead was 25 points in the second quarter. The Nuggets shot 50 percent in the first half to lead 63-42 at the break.

Oklahoma City missed 18 of its first 20 3-point shots, but the Thunder got it going late in the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to 79-66 by the end of the period.

George hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 80-71 early in the fourth, and Denver called a timeout. A 3-pointer by Oklahoma City's Jerami Grant trimmed Denver's lead to 96-90 with just over three minutes to play. A key follow shot by Torrey Craig put Denver up 101-94 with just over a minute remaining.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Gary Harris sat out with left ankle soreness. He played 25 minutes in Friday's win over Orlando. ... F Paul Millsap went down with a leg injury in the first quarter and limped off the court, but he returned.

Thunder: G Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot got his first start of the season. ... G Hamidou Diallo sat out after spraining his left ankle Friday against Charlotte. ... G Alex Abrines was called for a technical in the second quarter. George got one in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
23.9 Pts. Per Game 23.9
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
47.4 Field Goal % 45.9
47.5 Three Point % 45.9
82.4 Free Throw % 62.2
+ 2 Jerami Grant made layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 0:10
  Lost ball turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Nerlens Noel 0:14
  Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Team rebound 0:24
  Jamal Murray missed driving layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 0:26
+ 1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
+ 1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee 0:42
+ 2 Torrey Craig made dunk, assist by Paul Millsap 0:49
+ 1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 105 98
Field Goals 39-95 (41.1%) 37-103 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 9-39 (23.1%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 69 68
Offensive 15 19
Defensive 39 35
Team 15 14
Assists 26 22
Steals 6 9
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 0 2
J. Murray PG 27
22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
16 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 13-7 33301626105
home team logo Thunder 12-7 2319243298
O/U 217.5, OKC -6
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 13-7 110.2 PPG 46.5 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Thunder 12-7 111.6 PPG 48.2 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 17.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.4 APG 43.2 FG%
P. George SF 24.0 PPG 7.9 RPG 4.4 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 22 PTS 8 REB 8 AST
P. George SF 24 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
41.1 FG% 35.9
33.3 3PT FG% 23.1
70.8 FT% 65.2
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
J. Hernangomez
P. Millsap
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 39 22 8 8 0 0 3 1 9/23 2/6 2/2 2 6 43 +4
N. Jokic 27 16 6 5 0 1 4 4 6/20 0/7 4/5 2 4 29 +15
J. Hernangomez 35 15 8 0 2 1 1 2 4/12 3/7 4/4 1 7 25 +4
P. Millsap 28 8 6 3 1 1 1 3 3/7 2/3 0/2 0 6 21 +2
T. Craig 36 8 10 1 1 2 2 2 4/8 0/2 0/1 6 4 21 -2
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
I. Thomas
W. Barton
G. Harris
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 19 16 4 1 0 0 1 1 6/6 2/2 2/2 1 3 21 +5
M. Plumlee 20 11 7 2 0 4 2 4 4/8 0/0 3/6 3 4 24 -8
M. Beasley 12 5 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 +8
M. Morris 20 4 2 6 2 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 2 20 +7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 105 54 26 6 9 14 20 39/95 10/30 17/24 15 39 212 +35
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
S. Adams
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 39 24 11 3 2 3 1 5 8/21 3/6 5/7 4 7 45 -1
R. Westbrook 39 16 10 12 1 0 4 5 6/23 1/12 3/7 3 7 47 -3
J. Grant 31 13 2 2 0 1 0 5 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 2 20 +2
S. Adams 37 12 14 0 1 0 2 3 6/15 0/0 0/1 7 7 25 -5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 20 3 5 1 1 1 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 4 11 -10
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 29 18 2 2 1 0 2 0 5/14 2/7 6/6 0 2 23 +4
N. Noel 10 4 5 1 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 2 12 -2
P. Patterson 9 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1 3 -10
A. Abrines 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -9
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 221 98 54 22 9 5 10 24 37/103 9/39 15/23 19 35 189 -34
NBA Scores