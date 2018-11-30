CLE
Irving scores 29 as Celtics rout Cavs 128-95

  • Nov 30, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in the first three quarters and the Celtics topped their season scoring high for the second straight game, routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-95 Friday night.

Marcus Morris scored 15, Jayson Tatum had 13 points and Aron Baynes finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had all five starters score in double figures and broke 100 points before the fourth quarter.

Boston took the game over in the third quarter, making 6 of 8 3-pointers and outscoring Cleveland 39-20 in the period.

Marcus Smart had 12 points and seven assists and Gordon Hayward added 14 points off the bench before the Celtics reserves took over and finished off the short-handed Cavaliers, topping Boston's previous high of 124 points scored in a win at New Orleans on Monday.

Tristan Thompson had 13 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double in six games for Cleveland, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16. Alec Burks added 15 points in his Cavs' debut and Collin Sexton also scored 15.

The Celtics closed out the first half on a 15-5 run, taking a 62-52 lead on Morris' 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Boston kept it going from outside in the third quarter, starting with another 3-pointer by Irving. Morris, who made all three free throws after drawing a foul with 9:09 left, added a 3-pointer to put the Celtics up 77-61 and Smart hit a 3 a few minutes later to stretch the margin to 82-62.

Irving and Hayward made back-to-back 3-pointers and Hayward converted a three-point play with 2:27 left in the third to put Boston up 95-70.

Terry Rozier topped it off with one more 3-pointer, just beating the buzzer and putting Boston up 101-72 after three.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Went 3-11 in November. . Burks was playing his first game for Cleveland after coming over from Utah in a trade for G Kyle Korver. . Sam Dekker (left ankle sprain), G George Hill (right shoulder sprain) and F David Nwaba (sore right knee) were all out for Cleveland.

Celtics: Rozier finished with 10 points. . F Al Horford got the night off to rest and G Jaylen Brown was out with a lower back bruise.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Home Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Celtics: Visit Minnesota on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
K. Irving
11 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
52.6 Field Goal % 48.4
52.4 Three Point % 47.8
59.2 Free Throw % 80.3
Team Stats
Points 95 128
Field Goals 30-77 (39.0%) 49-92 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 17-31 (54.8%)
Free Throws 28-35 (80.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 55
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 27 35
Team 9 8
Assists 18 30
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 21 27
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Thompson C 13
13 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 4-17 2626202395
home team logo Celtics 12-10 30323927128
O/U 206.5, BOS -12.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
O/U 206.5, BOS -12.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 4-17 103.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logo Celtics 12-10 107.1 PPG 46 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
J. Clarkson PG 16.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.1 APG 45.8 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.4 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Clarkson PG 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
K. Irving PG 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
39.0 FG% 53.3
31.8 3PT FG% 54.8
80.0 FT% 81.3
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
T. Thompson
R. Hood
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
Bench
J. Clarkson
A. Burks
A. Harrison
A. Zizic
C. Frye
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
D. Nwaba
B. Preston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 21 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 5/14 3/5 3/4 0 1 16 -6
A. Burks 26 15 6 4 2 0 0 0 4/11 0/4 7/8 1 5 31 -3
A. Harrison 16 7 2 3 1 0 1 6 2/4 0/1 3/3 0 2 15 +5
A. Zizic 19 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 1 6 -7
C. Frye 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 -4
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 95 36 18 5 1 13 21 30/77 7/22 28/35 9 27 160 -165
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
M. Smart
A. Baynes
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
M. Smart
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 27 29 4 4 0 0 2 2 11/15 5/7 2/4 2 2 39 +26
M. Morris 26 15 4 1 0 0 1 3 4/9 2/4 5/5 0 4 20 +24
J. Tatum 20 13 4 0 1 0 0 3 5/12 1/3 2/2 1 3 18 +12
M. Smart 29 12 3 7 3 1 0 1 5/7 2/4 0/0 1 2 33 +33
A. Baynes 22 10 9 3 0 0 2 4 4/7 0/1 2/2 2 7 23 +28
Bench
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
P. Dozier
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
B. Wanamaker
D. Theis
R. Williams
A. Horford
J. Bird
J. Brown
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hayward 23 14 4 4 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/3 1/1 1 3 24 +16
T. Rozier 20 10 3 3 0 0 3 3 4/8 1/1 1/2 0 3 16 -3
P. Dozier 5 7 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 2 11 +8
S. Ojeleye 14 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 +11
G. Yabusele 15 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 3 9 +1
B. Wanamaker 9 3 1 4 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 12 +4
D. Theis 17 3 3 4 0 1 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 2 15 +2
R. Williams 7 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 6 +3
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 128 47 30 4 4 10 27 49/92 17/31 13/16 12 35 233 +165
NBA Scores