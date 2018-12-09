UTA
DeRozan's 26 points leads Spurs past Jazz 110-97

  • Dec 09, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 110-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for San Antonio, which won its second straight after dropping four of five.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.

The Spurs held the Jazz to 18 points in the first and second quarter and set a season low for points allowed by an opponent in the first half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell missed all six of his shot attempts in going scoreless in the first half. . Every Utah player was healthy and available with the exception of the three players in the G League.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich tied Pat Riley for fourth all-time in league history with 1,210 career victories. . Davis Bertans missed the game due to an undisclosed personal reason. . Dante Cunningham also missed the game, sitting out due to abdominal soreness. .. The Spurs previous low points by an opponent in the first half was 39 points, which happened twice.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Home against Phoenix on Tuesday.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
68.8 Field Goal % 48.2
69.3 Three Point % 48.3
59.2 Free Throw % 85.9
  Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Personal foul on Derrick White 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:22
  Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 0:42
  Ricky Rubio missed jump shot 0:46
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 1:14
  Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:21
  DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
Team Stats
Points 97 110
Field Goals 37-85 (43.5%) 47-89 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 49
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 29 36
Team 9 3
Assists 23 26
Steals 8 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
27 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 13-14 1818362597
home team logo Spurs 13-14 23312828110
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 13-14 107.4 PPG 43 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Spurs 13-14 110.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.5 APG 42.7 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 24.7 PPG 5.7 RPG 6.0 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 27 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
D. DeRozan SG 26 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
43.5 FG% 52.8
31.0 3PT FG% 35.7
73.7 FT% 91.7
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 35 27 5 1 2 1 2 3 8/21 3/8 8/10 1 4 35 -22
R. Rubio 35 26 3 2 0 0 1 1 11/23 3/8 1/1 0 3 32 -8
R. Gobert 33 12 8 7 1 1 2 0 5/9 0/0 2/4 3 5 34 -8
J. Ingles 28 5 5 5 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 5 18 +7
D. Favors 24 2 8 1 2 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 13 -1
Bench
T. Sefolosha
R. O'Neale
K. Korver
R. Neto
J. Crowder
E. Udoh
D. Exum
G. Allen
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Sefolosha 14 9 1 2 2 0 0 2 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 1 16 +6
R. O'Neale 25 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 4 13 -6
K. Korver 15 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 5 -10
R. Neto 5 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 7 +5
J. Crowder 18 2 3 2 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 1 7 -21
E. Udoh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Exum 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -7
G. Allen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 97 38 23 8 4 14 15 37/85 9/29 14/19 9 29 179 -65
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 38 26 6 8 2 1 0 2 10/23 0/1 6/6 0 6 51 +8
R. Gay 34 23 15 2 1 1 3 1 10/16 0/1 3/4 3 12 41 -2
L. Aldridge 29 20 6 1 0 3 2 5 10/15 0/0 0/0 1 5 29 +5
B. Forbes 31 15 5 3 0 0 1 3 6/8 1/1 2/2 1 4 25 -8
D. White 30 6 2 4 3 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 2 17 +7
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
D. Cunningham
D. Bertans
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 23 10 2 3 1 1 1 2 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 2 19 +19
P. Mills 27 8 2 2 0 0 2 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 1 12 +23
J. Poeltl 18 2 6 2 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 2 13 +8
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
C. Metu 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +5
D. Eubanks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 238 110 46 26 7 7 11 15 47/89 5/14 11/12 10 36 211 +65
NBA Scores