Wall's 40, 14 lead Wiz past Lakers 128-110; LBJ scores 13

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall was at his attacking best: 40 points and 14 assists; one no-look, through-the-legs assist; one buzzer-beating rainbow step-back jumper.

LeBron James was at his sluggish worst: a season-low 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

So it made sense that Wall's reeling and undermanned Washington Wizards, amid so much losing and infighting and roster flux, would dominate James and his rising Los Angeles Lakers throughout a 128-110 victory Sunday night.

''We're a team that's built on energy and depth,'' James said. ''We didn't have either tonight.''

A day after he and Lonzo Ball each registered a triple-double in a win at Charlotte, the four-time NBA MVP had six rebounds and three assists and sat out the fourth quarter of a lopsided laugher.

''We did a good job of making it a little difficult on him, showing him a lot of bodies, active hands,'' said Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Wall said the key for Washington was its defensive effort, something often missing this season.

''Tried not to let LeBron get going,'' Wall said. ''He missed a couple easy shots he always makes. Didn't get a couple calls driving to the basket. ... It's one game, but we know he is who he is.''

Nothing the Lakers tried to do to slow Wall worked as the Wizards emphatically ended a four-game losing streak, going up by as many as 18 in the first quarter and 27 in the third.

''Box-and-1. Triangle-and-2. I haven't seen that since high school,'' Wall said.

James and the Lakers had been 5-1 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season, but they opened Sunday's game by going 5 for 19, 0 for 8 on 3s. Washington, meanwhile, made its first five shots and 13 of its first 18, taking a 26-8 lead on Wall's layup.

Wall ended the first half with a baseline jumper over 7-foot-1 center Tyson Chandler to make it 71-51. Wall turned and slapped palms with a couple of front-row folks, then spread his arms wide and basked in the ovation from a home crowd populated by plenty of spectators in LA jerseys.

''I know all the Lakers fans out there probably was upset,'' Wall said, rolling his eyes.

By then, Wall already had 28 points, outscoring LA's five starters - James, Ball, Chandler, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart - by six.

Recently acquired reserve forward Sam Dekker scored a season-high 20 for Washington, including a buzzer-beating bank shot at the end of the third quarter that put the hosts ahead 99-76.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 25 points for the Lakers, 15 in the second quarter.

Washington was without starting center Dwight Howard, who had back surgery, and injured starting forward Otto Porter Jr., while a pair of players - Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers - were unavailable because they are on their way out of town via a trade that is still not officially complete.

Didn't matter on this night, thanks in large part to Wall.

''When he gets going,'' Dekker said, ''it really sets the tone for us.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Michael Beasley was back with the team, but didn't play, after being away for personal reasons. ... JaVale McGee missed the game with flu-like symptoms. ... A pair of sneakers James wore during a game at the Wizards a year ago Monday - one black, one white, with the word ''equality'' in capital gold letters on the back of each - was recently placed on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. ... Ball finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Wizards: The deal bringing Trevor Ariza to Washington from the Phoenix Suns is still not official, so Oubre and Rivers were listed as inactive Sunday because of ''trade pending.'' ... Markieff Morris left at halftime because of a neck strain. ... Porter missed his third game in a row with a bruised knee. ... Jeff Green started in Porter's place and scored 20 points.

UP NEXT:

Lakers: At Brooklyn on Tuesday to close a four-game road trip.

Wizards: At Atlanta on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
J. Wall
2 PG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
51.9 Field Goal % 45.2
52.3 Three Point % 44.4
68.3 Free Throw % 67.3
  WAS team rebound 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga 0:19
  Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:42
  Lance Stephenson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
+ 2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 0:56
  Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:57
  Troy Brown Jr. missed finger-roll layup 0:57
+ 1 Isaac Bonga made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
  LAL team rebound 1:18
  Isaac Bonga missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 110 128
Field Goals 44-91 (48.4%) 54-106 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 11-36 (30.6%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 57
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 35 36
Team 9 6
Assists 24 30
Steals 10 14
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 22 17
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 1
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Wall PG 2
40 PTS, 6 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 18-12 23282534110
home team logo Wizards 12-18 33382829128
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Lakers 18-12 113.5 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Wizards 12-18 112.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 24.5 APG
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 8.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.7 APG 38.6 FG%
J. Wall PG 20.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 8.7 APG 44.3 FG%
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
J. Wall PG 40 PTS 6 REB 14 AST
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
L. Ball
J. Hart
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 28 20 6 3 1 1 6 4 9/15 0/4 2/2 2 4 28 -22
L. James 32 13 6 3 0 1 4 0 5/16 0/2 3/6 0 6 22 -21
L. Ball 34 10 5 4 3 2 4 1 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 5 24 -24
J. Hart 20 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 2/10 0/5 0/0 0 0 5 -26
T. Chandler 19 2 7 0 2 1 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 4 11 -29
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Stephenson
M. Wagner
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Zubac
I. Bonga
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
J. McGee
J. Williams
B. Ingram
A. Caruso
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 27 25 6 5 1 0 0 1 9/12 4/6 3/3 1 5 42 -1
L. Stephenson 22 12 4 5 1 0 3 4 4/8 3/6 1/4 1 3 24 +8
M. Wagner 16 12 3 1 0 0 1 1 5/7 2/3 0/0 1 2 16 +11
S. Mykhailiuk 27 5 3 1 2 0 3 0 2/6 0/3 1/1 0 3 9 +8
I. Zubac 6 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 8 +6
I. Bonga 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1 6 0
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 43 24 10 6 22 13 44/91 11/36 11/18 8 35 195 -90
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Satoransky
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 42 40 6 14 3 2 5 3 16/27 4/8 4/6 1 5 74 +25
B. Beal 38 25 12 3 0 0 5 0 10/24 4/9 1/1 5 7 38 +20
J. Green 33 20 7 1 0 1 0 1 8/15 4/6 0/1 1 6 30 +27
T. Satoransky 45 11 4 5 3 0 2 2 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 2 26 +16
T. Bryant 28 8 11 2 1 2 0 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 8 26 +12
Bench
S. Dekker
M. Morris
J. McRae
O. White
T. Brown Jr.
A. Rivers
O. Porter Jr.
D. Robinson
K. Oubre Jr.
C. Randle
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dekker 21 20 5 4 3 0 3 2 10/15 0/2 0/0 2 3 33 +2
M. Morris 10 4 4 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 3 7 -4
J. McRae 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -1
O. White 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -1
T. Brown Jr. 15 0 2 1 3 0 1 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 6 -6
A. Rivers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 128 51 30 14 5 17 13 54/106 13/31 7/10 15 36 241 +90
NBA Scores