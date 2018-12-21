Spurs make season-high 19 3-pointers, rout Wolves 124-98
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bryn Forbes scored 22 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a season-high with 19 3-pointers in a 124-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Marco Belinelli had 17 points and Davis Bertans added 15 to help the Spurs win for the seventh time in eight games. San Antonio has led by at least 20 points in each of the last eight games, and held an opponent under 100 points for the seventh straight time.
Rudy Gay scored 14 points, DeMar DeRozan added 12 and LaMarcus Aldridge 10 as the Spurs were able to rest their starters for much of the fourth quarter.
Minnesota only led for 22 seconds off a 3-foot hook by Taj Gibson with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter for an 11-10 advantage.
Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points to lead the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington had 13 each. Minnesota has lost 11 straight in San Antonio.
Timberwolves starting point guard Derrick Rose did not play in the second half due to a sore left ankle. Rose had four points, two rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.
Belinelli was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.
The Spurs took a 47-26 lead on three straight 3s by Belinelli, the second coming after Gay stripped Dario Saric of a dribble in the lane.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Jeff Teague missed his third straight game due to left foot soreness. Teague was averaging 9.3 points and 10.1 assists in December prior to the injury. ... Minnesota did not have a single player score in double figures in the first half. Tyus Jones was the team's leading scorer at the time with eight points. ... The Timberwolves are 0-6 when scoring fewer than 100 points.
Spurs: San Antonio, which hosts Houston on Saturday, is 4-7 in back-to-backs. The Spurs are 0-5 on the second night of a back-to-back. ... Aldridge made his second 3-pointer of the season at the close of the third quarter. Aldridge is 2 for 12 on 3s this season. ... San Antonio's previous high for 3-pointers made was 15 against the Lakers on Oct. 22. ... The Spurs made 10 3s in the first half for the second straight game. Their season high for a half is 11 against New Orleans.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
Spurs: Host Houston on Saturday night.
---
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|23.3
|Pts. Per Game
|23.3
|6.2
|Ast. Per Game
|6.2
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|48.6
|Three Point %
|47.8
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|84.5
|+ 1
|Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:10
|+ 1
|Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:10
|Shooting foul on Dante Cunningham
|0:10
|Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie
|0:10
|Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|+ 2
|Jakob Poeltl made jump shot, assist by Derrick White
|0:21
|Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham
|0:39
|Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:44
|+ 2
|Quincy Pondexter made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White
|0:51
|+ 3
|James Nunnally made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerryd Bayless
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by James Nunnally
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|124
|Field Goals
|33-83 (39.8%)
|46-87 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|19-33 (57.6%)
|Free Throws
|26-31 (83.9%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|55
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|30
|39
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|19
|36
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 14-18
|111.2 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|24.4 APG
|Spurs 18-15
|111.2 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|24.1 APG
|Key Players
|
|A. Wiggins SF
|16.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.2 APG
|40.1 FG%
|
|B. Forbes SG
|11.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Wiggins SF
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|B. Forbes SG
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|39.8
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|57.6
|
|
|83.9
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Wiggins
|29
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|0/3
|9/10
|1
|5
|19
|-4
|R. Covington
|30
|13
|7
|1
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5/9
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|5
|28
|-24
|K. Towns
|28
|13
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/15
|1/5
|4/5
|0
|6
|27
|-10
|T. Gibson
|23
|9
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|20
|+4
|D. Rose
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/8
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|8
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Jones
|25
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|15
|-11
|J. Okogie
|26
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|1
|14
|-19
|J. Bayless
|12
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|13
|-10
|D. Saric
|20
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|4
|18
|-27
|G. Dieng
|19
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|10
|-16
|J. Nunnally
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|-3
|A. Tolliver
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|J. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bates-Diop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|98
|39
|19
|11
|5
|12
|19
|33/83
|6/21
|26/31
|9
|30
|179
|-130
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Forbes
|29
|22
|4
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7/12
|3/5
|5/5
|0
|4
|40
|+19
|R. Gay
|18
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|5
|23
|+11
|D. DeRozan
|31
|12
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|5
|29
|+6
|L. Aldridge
|22
|10
|9
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|6
|26
|+21
|D. White
|24
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|17
|+15
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Belinelli
|25
|17
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/11
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|4
|26
|+21
|D. Bertans
|22
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|22
|+15
|J. Poeltl
|27
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|19
|+2
|P. Mills
|22
|6
|3
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|21
|+13
|Q. Pondexter
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|9
|+1
|D. Cunningham
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|6
|+3
|D. Eubanks
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|2
|+3
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|124
|50
|36
|7
|3
|16
|22
|46/87
|19/33
|13/18
|11
|39
|240
|+130