MIN
SA

No Text

Spurs make season-high 19 3-pointers, rout Wolves 124-98

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bryn Forbes scored 22 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a season-high with 19 3-pointers in a 124-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Marco Belinelli had 17 points and Davis Bertans added 15 to help the Spurs win for the seventh time in eight games. San Antonio has led by at least 20 points in each of the last eight games, and held an opponent under 100 points for the seventh straight time.

Rudy Gay scored 14 points, DeMar DeRozan added 12 and LaMarcus Aldridge 10 as the Spurs were able to rest their starters for much of the fourth quarter.

Minnesota only led for 22 seconds off a 3-foot hook by Taj Gibson with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter for an 11-10 advantage.

Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points to lead the Timberwolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington had 13 each. Minnesota has lost 11 straight in San Antonio.

Timberwolves starting point guard Derrick Rose did not play in the second half due to a sore left ankle. Rose had four points, two rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.

Belinelli was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.

The Spurs took a 47-26 lead on three straight 3s by Belinelli, the second coming after Gay stripped Dario Saric of a dribble in the lane.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Jeff Teague missed his third straight game due to left foot soreness. Teague was averaging 9.3 points and 10.1 assists in December prior to the injury. ... Minnesota did not have a single player score in double figures in the first half. Tyus Jones was the team's leading scorer at the time with eight points. ... The Timberwolves are 0-6 when scoring fewer than 100 points.

Spurs: San Antonio, which hosts Houston on Saturday, is 4-7 in back-to-backs. The Spurs are 0-5 on the second night of a back-to-back. ... Aldridge made his second 3-pointer of the season at the close of the third quarter. Aldridge is 2 for 12 on 3s this season. ... San Antonio's previous high for 3-pointers made was 15 against the Lakers on Oct. 22. ... The Spurs made 10 3s in the first half for the second straight game. Their season high for a half is 11 against New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Houston on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
48.2 Field Goal % 47.8
48.6 Three Point % 47.8
85.0 Free Throw % 84.5
+ 1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Shooting foul on Dante Cunningham 0:10
  Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie 0:10
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
+ 2 Jakob Poeltl made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 0:39
  Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 2 Quincy Pondexter made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White 0:51
+ 3 James Nunnally made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerryd Bayless 1:10
  Defensive rebound by James Nunnally 1:18
Team Stats
Points 98 124
Field Goals 33-83 (39.8%) 46-87 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 19-33 (57.6%)
Free Throws 26-31 (83.9%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 55
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 30 39
Team 7 5
Assists 19 36
Steals 11 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
R. Covington SF 33
13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Forbes SG 11
22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 14-18 2123272798
home team logo Spurs 18-15 29332537124
SA -3.5, O/U 219.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
SA -3.5, O/U 219.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 14-18 111.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Spurs 18-15 111.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SF 16.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.2 APG 40.1 FG%
B. Forbes SG 11.8 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Wiggins SF 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
B. Forbes SG 22 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
39.8 FG% 52.9
28.6 3PT FG% 57.6
83.9 FT% 72.2
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
K. Towns
T. Gibson
D. Rose
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 29 15 6 0 0 0 2 3 3/11 0/3 9/10 1 5 19 -4
R. Covington 30 13 7 1 6 1 1 4 5/9 2/4 1/2 2 5 28 -24
K. Towns 28 13 6 4 1 0 1 3 4/15 1/5 4/5 0 6 27 -10
T. Gibson 23 9 7 1 0 2 0 2 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 5 20 +4
D. Rose 15 4 2 1 0 1 1 0 1/8 0/0 2/2 0 2 8 -7
Starters
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
K. Towns
T. Gibson
D. Rose
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 29 15 6 0 0 0 2 3 3/11 0/3 9/10 1 5 19 -4
R. Covington 30 13 7 1 6 1 1 4 5/9 2/4 1/2 2 5 28 -24
K. Towns 28 13 6 4 1 0 1 3 4/15 1/5 4/5 0 6 27 -10
T. Gibson 23 9 7 1 0 2 0 2 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 5 20 +4
D. Rose 15 4 2 1 0 1 1 0 1/8 0/0 2/2 0 2 8 -7
Bench
T. Jones
J. Okogie
J. Bayless
D. Saric
G. Dieng
J. Nunnally
A. Tolliver
J. Teague
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Jones 25 10 0 3 0 0 1 0 4/7 0/0 2/2 0 0 15 -11
J. Okogie 26 8 3 1 1 1 1 2 2/6 0/1 4/5 2 1 14 -19
J. Bayless 12 7 0 3 1 0 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 13 -10
D. Saric 20 7 5 4 1 0 3 0 2/5 0/1 3/3 1 4 18 -27
G. Dieng 19 6 2 1 1 0 1 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 1 1 10 -16
J. Nunnally 4 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 7 -3
A. Tolliver 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 39 19 11 5 12 19 33/83 6/21 26/31 9 30 179 -130
Spurs
Starters
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Forbes 29 22 4 7 0 1 1 0 7/12 3/5 5/5 0 4 40 +19
R. Gay 18 14 5 2 1 0 1 4 5/8 2/2 2/3 0 5 23 +11
D. DeRozan 31 12 5 8 0 0 4 3 5/10 0/0 2/4 0 5 29 +6
L. Aldridge 22 10 9 4 0 1 2 4 4/10 1/1 1/1 3 6 26 +21
D. White 24 7 3 4 1 0 2 3 3/6 0/3 1/1 0 3 17 +15
Starters
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Forbes 29 22 4 7 0 1 1 0 7/12 3/5 5/5 0 4 40 +19
R. Gay 18 14 5 2 1 0 1 4 5/8 2/2 2/3 0 5 23 +11
D. DeRozan 31 12 5 8 0 0 4 3 5/10 0/0 2/4 0 5 29 +6
L. Aldridge 22 10 9 4 0 1 2 4 4/10 1/1 1/1 3 6 26 +21
D. White 24 7 3 4 1 0 2 3 3/6 0/3 1/1 0 3 17 +15
Bench
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
Q. Pondexter
D. Cunningham
D. Eubanks
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 25 17 6 2 1 0 2 1 6/11 5/9 0/0 2 4 26 +21
D. Bertans 22 15 5 1 1 0 1 3 5/10 5/7 0/0 0 5 22 +15
J. Poeltl 27 12 6 1 0 0 1 3 6/9 0/0 0/0 3 3 19 +2
P. Mills 22 6 3 5 3 1 2 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 2 21 +13
Q. Pondexter 5 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 9 +1
D. Cunningham 4 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 1 6 +3
D. Eubanks 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 2 +3
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 124 50 36 7 3 16 22 46/87 19/33 13/18 11 39 240 +130
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores