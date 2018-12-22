OKC
George has 43 and 14 as Thunder hold off Jazz, 107-106

  • Dec 22, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Paul George had 43 points and 14 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off the Utah Jazz for a 107-106 victory Saturday night.

Jerami Grant and Steven Adams each scored 15 as the Thunder (21-10) won their fourth straight game and tied Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. Russell Westbrook had eight points on 3-for-17 shooting with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz (16-18). Donovan Mitchell scored 20, Derrick Favors added 16 and Ricky Rubio had 12 points and 14 assists.

Three nights after scoring 43 against Sacramento, George went 15 for 25 from the field and made five 3-pointers while dishing out six assists.

George hit a jumper to extend Oklahoma City's lead to 106-97, but the Jazz fought back on the strength of their defense. After a miss by Westbrook, Mitchell drove for a layup to make it 107-105. After Mitchell and Dennis Schroder exchanged steals, Westbrook fouled out trying to block Mitchell on a potential tying dunk with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Mitchell was slow to get up after hitting the floor hard, and his first free throw rimmed out. Mitchell launched the second free throw high, apparently attempting to generate a long rebound, but it swished through for the final margin.

Westbrook was on the bench with four fouls when Rubio made a 3-pointer to give the Jazz a 79-70 lead midway through the third quarter. George scored 18 points in the last 6:04 of the period - on everything from driving dunks to spinning 3s - to forge a 93-81 advantage after three free throws with five seconds left.

In all, the Thunder outscored the Jazz 23-2 when everything went through George. He flexed while facing the Utah crowd on the baseline, he talked trash with Joe Ingles and he demanded the ball, even while drawing double-teams at times.

George didn't do it just by shooting. In the fourth quarter, Mitchell looked as though he was headed for a breakaway dunk and George somehow took the ball from him. A couple of plays later, the Jazz overplayed him and he deftly dropped the ball off to Adams for a dunk.

George took some time getting in a rhythm after offseason knee surgery and the Thunder lost four straight. Since then, George has become nearly unstoppable. In his last nine games, he has averaged more than 32 points on 47 percent 3-point shooting.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook picked up his fourth foul trying to get around Gobert's pick with 7:33 left in the third, but the Thunder were actually outscored by 12 points when he was on the court. ... Despite allowing several offensive rebounds down the stretch, the Thunder outrebounded the Jazz 51-44.

Jazz: Even with a number of open looks, Utah didn't make a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. ... The Jazz hadn't lost at home when getting more than 30 assists since Nov. 26, 2008. Utah had 35 assists.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jazz: Host the Portland Trail Blazers in the final Christmas Day game on Tuesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
42.3 Field Goal % 64.9
42.9 Three Point % 65.6
60.8 Free Throw % 62.8
  OKC team rebound 0:00
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
  Donovan Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  UTA team rebound 0:01
  Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:08
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Dennis Schroder 0:29
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Donovan Mitchell 0:32
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made layup 0:47
  Russell Westbrook missed jump shot 0:52
Team Stats
Points 107 106
Field Goals 42-89 (47.2%) 42-93 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 59 54
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 43 34
Team 8 10
Assists 19 35
Steals 11 12
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
P. George SF 13
43 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
R. Rubio PG 3
12 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 21-10 26323514107
home team logo Jazz 16-18 32292025106
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Thunder 21-10 112.1 PPG 48.7 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Jazz 16-18 106.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 24.7 APG
P. George SF 25.5 PPG 7.9 RPG 4.4 APG 44.7 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 20.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.3 APG 40.6 FG%
P. George SF 43 PTS 14 REB 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 20 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
47.2 FG% 45.2
36.0 3PT FG% 32.4
63.6 FT% 61.1
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 40 43 14 6 5 1 3 1 15/25 5/10 8/10 1 13 72 +8
S. Adams 39 15 10 0 1 1 2 1 7/12 0/0 1/4 4 6 25 +8
J. Grant 39 15 7 0 1 2 1 2 6/11 1/3 2/4 0 7 24 +10
R. Westbrook 34 8 12 9 3 0 6 6 3/17 0/4 2/2 0 12 35 -12
T. Ferguson 18 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -6
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Abrines
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 26 11 1 2 1 0 4 1 5/12 1/3 0/0 0 1 13 +7
A. Abrines 15 6 1 0 0 0 0 4 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 1 7 +13
H. Diallo 7 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 1 8 -7
P. Patterson 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -9
N. Noel 8 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 4 -7
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 51 19 11 5 17 21 42/89 9/25 14/22 8 43 195 +5
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gobert 34 20 10 0 0 1 0 1 8/15 0/0 4/6 3 7 31 +3
D. Mitchell 36 20 9 6 1 0 4 3 7/17 2/8 4/6 2 7 38 +3
D. Favors 27 16 5 3 1 2 1 1 7/15 1/1 1/2 2 3 29 +2
J. Ingles 33 13 4 8 3 0 2 4 5/12 3/8 0/0 0 4 34 +14
R. Rubio 37 12 7 14 3 0 4 3 5/11 2/4 0/0 0 7 46 +8
Bench
T. Sefolosha
J. Crowder
D. Exum
K. Korver
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Sefolosha 13 9 3 1 1 0 0 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 3 15 +1
J. Crowder 20 8 4 1 0 1 1 2 4/7 0/3 0/2 1 3 14 -12
D. Exum 10 4 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 0 7 -9
K. Korver 18 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 0 8 -12
R. O'Neale 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0 1 -3
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 106 44 35 12 4 13 19 42/93 11/34 11/18 10 34 223 -5
NBA Scores