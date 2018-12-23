CHA
Irving scores 25, Celtics beat Hornets 119-103 to end skid

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and the Boston Celtics ended a three-game skid with a 119-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Al Horford returned for Boston after missing seven games with a sore left knee and had 10 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes. Marcus Morris had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Daniel Theis scored 10 points.

Boston was coming off a 120-107 loss at home to Milwaukee on Friday, which prompted a closed-door meeting in the locker room. The Celtics came out Sunday looking much more like the team that had won eight straight before the skid.

The Celtics never trailed, shot 50 percent and outrebounded the Hornets 47-37.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 21 points. Jeremy Lamb was the only other starter for the Hornets to score in double figures with 14 points. Willy Hernangomez added 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

After a tight first quarter, the Celtics blew it open in the second, starting with eight straight points during a 14-1 run. Boston made 23 of 44 shots in the second quarter and took a 68-47 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Boston opening on a 12-4 run and taking an 80-53 lead when Irving drove for a layup while drawing a foul with 6:57 left in the period.

The reserves took over in the fourth quarter and all but one Boston player finished with at least three points. Brad Wanamaker was the only member of the Celtics without a point, missing his only two shots in 7:10 of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Walker scored 18 of Charlotte's 47 points in the first half. ... Malik Monk had 13 points - all in the fourth quarter.

Celtics: Irving led all scorers with 23 points at halftime, making 8 of 10 shots, including four 3-pointers. ... Morris scored 10 points in the second quarter. ... Horford made his 900th career block and had five assists. ... Irving had five assists.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
42.6 Field Goal % 48.4
42.3 Three Point % 48.0
83.0 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:27
  Guerschon Yabusele missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
  Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker 0:40
+ 2 Robert Williams made reverse layup, assist by Guerschon Yabusele 0:51
+ 2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 1:07
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 1:24
  Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker 1:24
+ 2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 1:24
Team Stats
Points 103 119
Field Goals 38-88 (43.2%) 43-86 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 13-39 (33.3%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 56
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 28 36
Team 12 9
Assists 24 30
Steals 9 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
25 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 16-16 26212036103
home team logo Celtics 19-13 29392625119
BOS -7.5, O/U 216.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
BOS -7.5, O/U 216.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 16-16 113.2 PPG 44 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 19-13 111.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.3 APG 42.3 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.4 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 21 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
K. Irving PG 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
43.2 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
73.1 FT% 80.0
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
N. Batum
C. Zeller
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 28 21 3 4 2 1 2 0 8/15 3/8 2/2 0 3 33 -21
J. Lamb 27 14 3 5 1 0 1 1 4/12 1/6 5/8 0 3 27 -23
N. Batum 22 5 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 4 10 -18
C. Zeller 19 5 3 0 0 0 0 4 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 2 8 -12
M. Williams 25 4 1 1 1 0 0 4 1/9 0/5 2/2 0 1 8 -25
Bench
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Graham
M. Bridges
T. Parker
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Hernangomez 23 19 10 2 0 2 2 0 8/11 0/1 3/5 5 5 33 0
M. Monk 15 13 1 1 1 0 1 1 4/8 2/6 3/3 1 0 16 +15
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 18 7 2 0 0 1 2 2 3/7 0/0 1/1 2 0 8 -12
D. Graham 12 7 1 5 2 0 0 0 3/5 0/1 1/1 0 1 20 +11
M. Bridges 26 3 7 3 2 1 0 2 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 7 19 -5
T. Parker 11 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 1 8 -7
D. Bacon 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +17
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 103 37 24 9 5 9 17 38/88 8/32 19/26 9 28 193 -80
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
M. Smart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 28 25 4 5 0 1 1 1 9/12 4/6 3/4 1 3 39 +25
J. Tatum 23 17 4 1 0 0 2 0 6/13 3/8 2/3 0 4 21 +17
M. Morris 20 12 8 0 0 0 1 1 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 6 19 +26
A. Horford 19 10 6 5 0 1 1 2 4/4 0/0 2/3 2 4 26 +19
M. Smart 28 6 2 5 3 0 0 3 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 0 21 +17
Bench
D. Theis
T. Rozier
G. Hayward
J. Brown
R. Williams
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
B. Wanamaker
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Theis 17 10 5 1 0 0 1 4 4/5 1/1 1/2 3 2 16 +9
T. Rozier 25 9 6 6 1 1 1 1 3/10 0/4 3/3 0 6 28 -3
G. Hayward 24 8 7 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 4/4 1 6 18 +11
J. Brown 15 8 1 2 3 0 2 4 3/9 0/4 2/2 0 1 14 +6
R. Williams 11 6 2 0 1 1 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 2 7 -12
S. Ojeleye 12 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 8 -11
G. Yabusele 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0 5 -11
B. Wanamaker 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -13
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 47 30 8 4 14 22 43/86 13/39 20/25 11 36 224 +80
