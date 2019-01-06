ORL
Harris, Clippers overcome slow start to beat Magic

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Tobias Harris scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a slow start to beat the Orlando Magic 106-96 on Sunday.

Lou Williams added 17 points, and Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 13. The Clippers have won 11 consecutive games against the Magic, a streak that goes back to the 2013-14 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 24 rebounds for Orlando. Aaron Gordon added 17 points, and D.J. Augistine and Evan Fournier each had 12. The Magic have lost two straight and seven of 10, and are 1-3 on a six-game trip.

Vucevic had 11 rebounds in the first quarter to help the Magic take a 28-18 lead, but they blew a double-digit first-half lead for the second consecutive game after falling at Minnesota on Friday night.

Orlando led 47-45 at halftime, and the Clippers took their first lead just under two minutes into the second half on Marcin Gortat's turnaround basket. The Clippers struggled from the field in the opening quarter, shooting just 7 of 26. Orlando led by as many as 15 points before the Clippers rallied with a half-ending 21-12 run.

The Magic pulled even at 72 with just over 10 minutes remaining on Terrance Ross' three free throws, and the Clippers countered with a 17-2 run to take an 89-74 lead with 6:37 remaining. The start of the run included a five-point trip, when Montrezl Harrel was fouled on a dunk, missed the free throw, and Williams made a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Magic: Vucevic had his team-leading 26th double-double. He led the Magic in rebounds for the 30th time this season.

Clippers: The last time the Clippers lost to the Magic was a 98-90 decision at Orlando on Nov. 6, 2013. ... Harris, who entered fifth in the NBA in first-quarter points with 286, did not score in the opening quarter, going 0 of 6 from the field. ... Gortat, from Poland, had eight points and 10 rebounds as the Clippers celebrated Polish Heritage Day.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
T. Harris
34 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
53.1 Field Goal % 50.3
53.4 Three Point % 50.4
78.3 Free Throw % 88.7
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 0:05
  Patrick Beverley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
  LAC team rebound 0:08
  Personal foul on Isaiah Briscoe 0:08
+ 1 Isaiah Briscoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
  ORL team rebound 0:13
  Isaiah Briscoe missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Patrick Beverley 0:13
+ 2 Johnathan Motley made finger-roll layup 0:30
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Briscoe 0:38
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Briscoe 0:42
Team Stats
Points 96 106
Field Goals 33-89 (37.1%) 40-93 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 63 59
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 41 42
Team 9 6
Assists 24 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
16 PTS, 24 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
28 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 17-22 2819202996
home team logo Clippers 23-16 18272536106
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 17-22 103.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 23-16 115.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 15.2 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.5 APG 45.5 FG%
T. Harris SF 20.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.2 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Gordon PF 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 28 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
37.1 FG% 43.0
29.0 3PT FG% 36.4
72.4 FT% 78.3
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 36 17 5 1 1 1 2 1 5/17 2/7 5/8 0 5 24 +4
N. Vucevic 32 16 24 8 0 2 3 1 7/17 2/5 0/0 4 20 55 -12
D. Augustin 24 12 0 3 2 0 0 0 3/6 0/2 6/7 0 0 20 -4
E. Fournier 30 12 3 2 0 0 1 3 5/11 1/2 1/2 2 1 18 -6
J. Isaac 26 2 1 0 1 1 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 1 4 -17
Bench
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
M. Bamba
I. Briscoe
J. Simmons
J. Grant
J. Martin
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 26 8 5 3 1 1 1 5 2/8 1/4 3/3 1 4 20 -13
W. Iwundu 19 8 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 1/3 1/2 0 3 13 -8
M. Bamba 13 8 10 0 0 2 3 2 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 7 17 -3
I. Briscoe 1 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 3/4 1 0 9 +5
J. Simmons 21 4 2 4 1 0 1 1 2/10 0/2 0/0 2 0 14 -11
J. Grant 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +5
J. Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
K. Birch 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 231 96 54 24 6 7 12 18 33/89 9/31 21/29 13 41 199 -50
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 28 9 2 1 1 1 2 10/21 1/2 7/8 0 9 42 +13
D. Gallinari 32 13 5 2 0 0 0 3 5/16 2/10 1/1 0 5 22 +11
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 23 13 2 2 1 0 1 2 6/7 1/1 0/0 0 2 19 +1
M. Gortat 25 8 10 6 0 1 0 3 4/8 0/0 0/0 5 5 31 +6
A. Bradley 25 7 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/10 1/2 0/0 1 1 10 +2
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
J. Motley
P. Beverley
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 24 17 4 4 0 0 1 2 4/12 2/3 7/7 0 4 28 +9
M. Harrell 22 9 8 1 1 2 1 0 3/7 0/0 3/5 1 7 21 +4
J. Motley 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 5 -5
P. Beverley 25 3 5 2 0 1 1 4 1/3 1/3 0/2 1 4 12 +7
M. Scott 7 2 4 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3 5 +6
T. Wallace 13 2 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 2 7 +1
S. Thornwell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 106 53 20 5 5 7 21 40/93 8/22 18/23 11 42 202 +50
