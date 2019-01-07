BKN
Irving scores 17 in return as Celtics top sloppy Nets 116-95

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 07, 2019

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics shared the ball extremely well. The sloppy Brooklyn Nets helped them out a lot, too.

Kyrie Irving returned after missing two games with an eye injury and scored 17 points to lead eight players in double figures as Boston beat the Nets 116-95 on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum added 16 points, and Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart each scored 12 for the Celtics, who won their third straight game.

The Celtics had 37 assists on 47 baskets. It was their fourth straight game with 30 or more assists.

''It's just moving the ball, moving the bodies, trying to create opportunities for one another,'' Irving said. ''It's good.''

Horford said coach Brad Stevens emphasized passing before the game.

''Coach challenged us before the game to be great in that regard and try to really move the ball,'' he said. ''We did that tonight.''

Rodions Kurucs led Brooklyn with 24 points. Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and Kenneth Faried scored 13 with 12 rebounds. The Nets lost for just the fourth time in their last 16 games.

Irving was out after scratching both corneas in a collision Dec. 31 at San Antonio.

Playing on consecutive days, the Nets came out sloppy in the opening quarter, committing 11 turnovers - about half coming on wild passes that sailed out of bounds. They ended up with a season-high 25.

''That was kind of the old Nets,'' coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''That was a big problem of ours last year and the beginning of this year.''

Trailing by 11 at halftime, Brooklyn sliced it to 59-54 early in the third quarter before the Celtics used a 17-9 spurt to pull ahead by 17 late in the period.

Boston led 86-74 entering the final quarter and the Nets never threatened.

''They're a very cohesive group,'' Dinwiddie said. ''Obviously, they're one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference and they force a lot of turnovers. That obviously got them out in transition, got them easy buckets.''

In the first half, Boston led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and opened a 47-27 advantage on Tatum's layup midway into the second en route to a 56-45 edge at halftime.

TIP-INS

Nets: Hit their first four shots - all 3-point attempts - but missed 25 of their next 30 overall. ... Former Boston College forward Jared Dudley and Connecticut guard Shabazz Napier both received a nice ovation when they were introduced.

Celtics: Morris also returned after missing the previous game with a stiff neck. ... Boston swept all four games between the teams last season.

PREGAME PRAISE

Stevens spoke highly about the Nets before the game.

''I'd be surprised if this team's not in the playoffs. They're awfully good,'' he said of Brooklyn, which entered the day holding the Eastern Conference's seventh seed.

''I just love the way they play,'' Stevens added. ''They play hard and they play together. Everybody knows what they're supposed to do, and they do it every night.''

I'M NOT IN YET

Faried got off the bench, getting ready to check in, when Jarrett Allen fired a pass from on the court that bounced off Faried as he was heading to the scorer's table. Faried walked on the floor smiling when he got into the game.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Celtics: Close a four-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
42.2 Field Goal % 48.8
42.3 Three Point % 48.7
81.3 Free Throw % 85.3
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:07
+ 2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 0:31
+ 2 Robert Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Daniel Theis 0:38
  Bad pass turnover on Theo Pinson, stolen by Robert Williams 0:42
+ 1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
+ 1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
  Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis 1:16
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
  Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker 1:25
  BKN team rebound 1:28
Team Stats
Points 95 116
Field Goals 32-79 (40.5%) 47-93 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 11-42 (26.2%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 47
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 38 37
Team 3 4
Assists 19 37
Steals 5 13
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 23 13
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Faried PF 35
13 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
17 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 20-22 2223292195
home team logo Celtics 24-15 34223030116
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 20-22 111.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Celtics 24-15 111.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
R. Kurucs SF PPG RPG APG FG%
K. Irving PG 23.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.6 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Kurucs SF 24 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
K. Irving PG 17 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
40.5 FG% 50.5
26.2 3PT FG% 37.5
90.9 FT% 83.3
Nets
Starters
R. Kurucs
S. Napier
J. Allen
D. Russell
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Kurucs 28 24 1 1 0 0 1 2 8/15 5/8 3/3 0 1 26 -8
S. Napier 32 10 5 6 1 2 5 3 4/12 2/9 0/0 0 5 25 -16
J. Allen 23 6 8 2 1 1 1 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 7 19 -9
D. Russell 23 5 1 5 0 0 6 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 1 10 -19
J. Dudley 17 0 6 0 0 0 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 6 3 -3
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
K. Faried
E. Davis
T. Graham
T. Pinson
D. Carroll
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Harris
D. Musa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 23 15 2 1 0 0 1 1 4/10 1/6 6/7 0 2 18 -3
K. Faried 28 13 12 1 1 1 1 1 5/10 1/4 2/2 5 7 28 -14
E. Davis 19 11 9 0 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 5/6 2 7 21 -13
T. Graham 26 9 2 0 0 0 2 1 3/10 1/8 2/2 1 1 9 -13
T. Pinson 15 2 1 3 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 7 -7
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 95 47 19 5 4 23 16 32/79 11/42 20/22 9 38 166 -105
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
A. Horford
M. Morris
M. Smart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 27 17 2 6 3 0 0 3 8/16 1/3 0/0 0 2 34 +8
J. Tatum 26 16 4 4 2 0 0 1 5/12 2/6 4/4 0 4 30 +17
A. Horford 24 12 9 5 1 1 1 0 6/7 0/1 0/0 1 8 32 +9
M. Morris 26 12 1 1 2 0 2 2 4/10 3/6 1/2 0 1 15 0
M. Smart 27 12 4 7 2 0 2 1 4/10 4/8 0/0 0 4 30 +8
Bench
G. Hayward
D. Theis
T. Rozier
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
J. Brown
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hayward 25 12 4 2 1 0 4 4 4/10 2/5 2/3 1 3 17 +11
D. Theis 19 11 8 2 0 0 0 3 5/6 0/0 1/1 3 5 23 +17
T. Rozier 19 10 4 4 1 0 0 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 0 4 23 +19
B. Wanamaker 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 4 0
S. Ojeleye 5 4 1 2 0 1 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 10 +1
J. Brown 23 4 5 4 0 0 4 5 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 4 13 +15
R. Williams 4 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 0
G. Yabusele 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 116 43 37 13 2 13 21 47/93 12/32 10/12 6 37 235 +105
