ATL
TOR

No Text

Ibaka's basket lifts Raptors past Hawks 104-101

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 08, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Serge Ibaka scored the winning basket with 17 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors won their sixth straight home game, 104-101 over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry scored 16 points as the Raptors earned their sixth consecutive win over the Hawks.

OG Anunoby scored 14 points and Ibaka had 13.

John Collins had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Jeremy Lin scored 20 points and Trae Young added 19 for the Hawks, who have lost four of five.

Neither team led by more than five points in a tight fourth quarter. Atlanta's Dewayne Dedmon made a pair of foul shots at 2:15 to put the Hawks up 101-98, but Toronto finished the game with a 6-0 run.

Anonuboy's layup with 1:57 remaining cut the gap to one and, after a steal by Leonard, Ibaka's dunk with 17 seconds to go put Toronto up 102-101.

Following a timeout, Young drove and but missed his shot. Ibaka grabbed the rebound that led to a fast break dunk for Anunoby with less than a second to go.

Former Raptors star Vince Carter launched a long 3-point try that fell short at the buzzer.

Lowry and Leonard played together for the first time since Dec. 9, a home loss to Milwaukee. Toronto has not lost at home since.

Leonard scored at least 20 points for the 17th consecutive game, extending his career-best streak.

The banged-up Hawks were without guard Kevin Huerter (back). Guard Kent Bazemore missed his fifth straight game because of a sprained right ankle, while center Miles Plumlee sat for the third straight game because of a sore left ankle. Forward Taurean Prince has not played since Dec. 3 because of a sprained left ankle.

A former slam dunk champion whose career began in Toronto, Carter received a brief standing ovation when he checked in for the first time at 5:13 of the first quarter. He scored six points in 13 minutes.

Making his first start of the season in place of Huerter, Lin made all four of his shots and scored 10 points in the first as Atlanta led 31-28 after one.

After shooting 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the first, the Raptors shot 6 for 10 from long range in the second. Atlanta led 57-56 at halftime.

Leonard and Lowry each scored eight points in the third and Toronto took an 80-77 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta scored 12 points off six Toronto turnovers in the first quarter. ... Carter's mother attended the game.

Raptors: G Danny Green (rest) did not play. Fred VanVleet started in his place. It was Toronto's 14th different starting lineup of the season. Twelve different players have started at least once. ... F C.J. Miles (right hip) was active, but did not play. ... C Jonas Valanciunas has had the splint removed from his dislocated left thumb. Valanciunas was injured Dec. 12 at Golden State. ... Toronto waived G Lorenzo Brown on Monday. G Jordan Loyd was active. Loyd played a G-League game at Philadelphia earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Brooklyn on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
58.3 Field Goal % 50.2
58.1 Three Point % 49.9
70.5 Free Throw % 84.8
  TOR team rebound 0:01
  Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 0:03
  Trae Young missed hook shot 0:05
+ 2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 0:17
  Lost ball turnover on DeAndre' Bembry, stolen by Kawhi Leonard 0:24
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:44
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Lin, stolen by Serge Ibaka 1:05
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 1:25
Team Stats
Points 101 104
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 37-80 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 55 47
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 37 33
Team 5 8
Assists 22 26
Steals 12 18
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 26 18
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
J. Lin PG 7
20 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
31 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 12-28 31262024101
home team logo Raptors 31-12 28282424104
TOR -13.5, O/U 228.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
TOR -13.5, O/U 228.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 12-28 109.1 PPG 45.2 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Raptors 31-12 113.4 PPG 45 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 18.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.4 APG 57.7 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.2 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.0 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Collins PF 21 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
K. Leonard SF 31 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
46.0 FG% 46.3
37.0 3PT FG% 31.3
68.8 FT% 74.1
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
J. Lin
T. Young
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 34 21 14 2 1 0 4 4 8/11 3/3 2/3 5 9 36 +2
J. Lin 34 20 4 9 0 0 4 1 8/10 0/1 4/6 0 4 38 -5
T. Young 30 19 5 4 2 0 3 1 8/20 1/5 2/3 2 3 31 +3
D. Dedmon 25 12 9 1 0 0 3 2 5/15 0/4 2/2 3 6 20 +6
D. Bembry 36 11 6 5 5 0 7 2 5/13 1/3 0/0 1 5 25 0
Starters
J. Collins
J. Lin
T. Young
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 34 21 14 2 1 0 4 4 8/11 3/3 2/3 5 9 36 +2
J. Lin 34 20 4 9 0 0 4 1 8/10 0/1 4/6 0 4 38 -5
T. Young 30 19 5 4 2 0 3 1 8/20 1/5 2/3 2 3 31 +3
D. Dedmon 25 12 9 1 0 0 3 2 5/15 0/4 2/2 3 6 20 +6
D. Bembry 36 11 6 5 5 0 7 2 5/13 1/3 0/0 1 5 25 0
Bench
V. Carter
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
A. Len
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
A. Poythress
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Carter 13 6 1 0 1 0 3 4 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1 5 -7
T. Dorsey 15 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 2 9 +5
D. Hamilton 14 6 1 1 3 0 1 3 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 1 11 -18
J. Anderson 11 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +6
A. Len 22 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 5 7 -7
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Huerter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 101 50 22 12 2 26 22 40/87 10/27 11/16 13 37 183 -15
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 34 31 4 6 6 1 1 2 11/18 3/6 6/7 1 3 53 +10
K. Lowry 32 16 2 6 4 1 3 2 5/12 3/9 3/4 0 2 32 -4
S. Ibaka 32 13 6 0 2 2 3 1 5/12 1/4 2/2 1 5 20 +17
P. Siakam 34 13 10 3 1 1 4 5 6/13 0/3 1/4 1 9 27 +5
F. VanVleet 34 9 5 4 2 0 4 3 1/6 1/4 6/6 0 5 20 +2
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 34 31 4 6 6 1 1 2 11/18 3/6 6/7 1 3 53 +10
K. Lowry 32 16 2 6 4 1 3 2 5/12 3/9 3/4 0 2 32 -4
S. Ibaka 32 13 6 0 2 2 3 1 5/12 1/4 2/2 1 5 20 +17
P. Siakam 34 13 10 3 1 1 4 5 6/13 0/3 1/4 1 9 27 +5
F. VanVleet 34 9 5 4 2 0 4 3 1/6 1/4 6/6 0 5 20 +2
Bench
O. Anunoby
D. Wright
G. Monroe
N. Powell
D. Green
J. Valanciunas
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Anunoby 28 14 2 1 2 0 1 3 5/6 2/2 2/2 1 1 19 +6
D. Wright 15 4 1 5 1 1 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 17 +5
G. Monroe 10 2 6 0 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/2 2 4 6 -9
N. Powell 17 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 3 8 -17
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 104 39 26 18 7 18 20 37/80 10/32 20/27 6 33 202 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores