CHA
LAC

Clippers beat Hornets 128-109 for 9th straight time at home

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Clippers are showing signs of regaining their November form when they won 11 of 14 games.

Lou Williams had 27 points and 10 assists, and the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-109 for the ninth straight time at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Montrezl Harrell added 23 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris had 23 and Danilo Gallinari 20 in the Clippers' third win in a row overall.

Harrell even busted out a turnaround fadeaway, a shot he's not known for.

''I wait until the defense takes something away and I counter,'' he said.

The Hornets got within two early in the third before the Clippers took control for good. They closed the period on a 17-9 run, led by Harrell's eight straight points, to take an 86-77 lead into the fourth.

''Once we picked our pressure up, we got more focused on that end and that was big,'' Harris said.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 20 points in a 42-point fourth on Williams' basket after Gallinari's 3-pointer. Avery Bradley and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers that extended the lead to 121-98.

''We got really good efforts from everybody,'' Harris said. ''We're pretty close to getting back.''

Malik Monk scored 19 of his 24 points in the fourth for the Hornets, who fell to 5-13 on the road with their fourth loss in six games.

''They made very few mistakes. They rarely turned the ball over,'' Monk said. ''We were rushing and out of our own rhythm. They forced us out of our rhythm and they outworked us.''

Kemba Walker, who leads the league in fourth-quarter points at 8.6, didn't score in the period. He finished with 13.

''We trapped all night. He warrants that,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''It was just try to coral him.''

Charlotte's only lead was four points in the game's opening minutes.

Hornets: Their last win at Staples Center against the Clippers was on Feb. 28, 2009. ... F-C Cody Zeller (right hand surgery) is still 4-to-6 weeks away from returning. ... G Jeremy Lamb returned to start after missing three straight games with a right hamstring strain. He had 16 points.

Clippers: They had a season-high 11 blocks, with rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting four. ... Manny Pacquiao helped toss T-shirts during a timeout and came over to Floyd Mayweather's courtside seat to shake hands with his former foe on Filipino Heritage Night.

Tony Parker had 12 points, four assists and three turnovers in nearly 15 minutes for the Hornets. Rivers couldn't adjust to seeing Parker in a uniform other than that of the San Antonio Spurs, where he played for 18 seasons.

''It's just strange,'' Rivers said. ''Looking at Tony Parker in another uniform is outright wrong.''

Hornets: At Portland on Friday in the fourth of a six-game trip.

Clippers: At Denver on Thursday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
43.7 Field Goal % 50.3
43.8 Three Point % 50.4
81.7 Free Throw % 88.8
+ 1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:23
+ 2 Sindarius Thornwell made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:38
  Lost ball turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:47
  Offensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell 0:51
+ 2 Malik Monk made driving layup 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 1:13
+ 1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 109 128
Field Goals 36-90 (40.0%) 48-93 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 14-30 (46.7%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 55
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 33 38
Team 8 10
Assists 20 28
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 11
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
27 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 19-21 24332032109
home team logo Clippers 24-16 33292442128
LAC -6.5, O/U 231
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -6.5, O/U 231
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 19-21 112.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 24-16 116.0 PPG 45.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
M. Monk SG 10.4 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.9 APG 39.2 FG%
L. Williams SG 18.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Monk SG 24 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
L. Williams SG 27 PTS 3 REB 10 AST
40.0 FG% 51.6
36.4 3PT FG% 46.7
86.2 FT% 85.7
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
M. Williams
K. Walker
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 28 16 6 0 0 0 0 3 7/18 1/2 1/1 1 5 22 -7
M. Williams 28 14 7 1 1 0 0 2 5/10 3/8 1/2 0 7 24 -8
K. Walker 31 13 4 5 1 1 2 2 6/18 1/6 0/0 2 2 27 -14
N. Batum 37 10 5 4 1 1 1 0 1/6 1/5 7/7 0 5 24 -10
B. Biyombo 15 4 6 0 0 2 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 2 11 -3
Bench
M. Monk
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
W. Hernangomez
D. Graham
D. Bacon
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 20 24 1 0 0 0 1 1 7/14 4/7 6/6 0 1 24 -9
T. Parker 14 12 1 4 0 0 3 0 4/7 0/0 4/6 1 0 18 -15
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 19 8 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 1/1 3/4 0 1 10 -9
W. Hernangomez 13 5 6 2 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/0 3/3 2 4 13 -10
D. Graham 12 3 1 2 1 0 0 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 9 -13
D. Bacon 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
M. Bridges 13 0 5 2 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 9 -1
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 109 43 20 5 5 11 20 36/90 12/33 25/29 10 33 191 -95
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 32 23 6 3 0 0 1 2 9/18 4/7 1/1 0 6 34 +9
D. Gallinari 30 20 5 4 1 1 1 3 8/12 4/7 0/0 0 5 34 +17
A. Bradley 29 10 1 1 0 1 1 2 3/9 2/3 2/2 0 1 13 +4
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 21 8 3 2 3 4 2 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 0 3 20 -9
M. Gortat 12 4 6 0 0 2 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 4 11 -4
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
M. Scott
J. Motley
S. Thornwell
T. Wallace
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 25 27 3 10 0 1 0 1 9/14 2/3 7/7 0 3 51 +30
M. Harrell 29 23 11 5 2 0 1 4 9/13 0/1 5/7 3 8 45 +22
P. Beverley 21 6 5 2 0 0 2 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 5 13 +20
M. Scott 13 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 1/2 1 1 6 +7
J. Motley 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -4
S. Thornwell 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -2
T. Wallace 18 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 +5
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 128 45 28 6 11 10 24 48/93 14/30 18/21 7 38 236 +95
