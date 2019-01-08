IND
Pacers send Cavaliers to 10th straight loss 123-115

  • Jan 08, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 and the Indiana Pacers held off Cleveland's comeback bid for a 123-115 win on Tuesday night, handing the Cavaliers their 10th straight loss.

Cleveland (8-33) has the worst record in the league. The Cavaliers suffered another injury when forward Larry Nance hurt his right knee in the first quarter and didn't return.

Victor Oladipo had 17 points and Domantas Sabonis had 15 for the Pacers, who have won seven of eight.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for Cleveland, which trailed by 23 points in the third quarter before cutting the lead to five several times in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland was within 115-110 with 1:24 to play, but Oladipo hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Young scored on a layup to put the game away.

Indiana led 87-64 midway through the third quarter before the Cavaliers rallied. Clarkson scored 10 points in the final four minutes and the Cavaliers trailed 92-79 going into the fourth.

Cleveland's last win came at Indiana on Dec. 18. The Pacers jumped ahead quickly. Indiana led by 10 points midway through the first quarter and was ahead 38-14 late in the period.

Bogdanovic had 14 points and the Pacers made 16 of 22 shots in the quarter. Indiana's lead remained over 20 points for the rest of the half.

Alec Burks scored 19 points for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 13 rebounds while rookie point guard Collin Sexton scored 14.

Nance appeared to get hurt when he was fouled while going up for a shot under the basket. Nance made one of two free throws and the Cavaliers fouled to stop the clock and put in a sub. Nance limped to the locker room with a team trainer.

Nance is averaging 9.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. He leads the team in assists, steals and blocked shots.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew indicated over the weekend that he'd make lineup changes, but decided against that because of the team's long injury list.

All-Star forward Kevin Love, who has played in only four games this season because of left foot surgery, said Monday that he's still weeks away from doing any significant on-court work.

Cleveland begins a six-game trip Wednesday in New Orleans. The trip also includes games against Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland, Utah and Denver.

Pacers: G Corey Joseph, who was questionable with a bruised right thigh, scored 11 points. ... G Darren Collison, also questionable with a sore right leg, had eight. ... C Myles Turner missed his second straight game with a sore right shoulder.

Cavaliers: G Matthew Dellavedova (sprained left foot) and C Ante Zizic (sore right knee) returned. ... G Rodney Hood (strained left Achilles) and G David Nwaba (sprained left ankle) remained out. ... G Cameron Payne, signed to a 10-day contract Monday, scored 10 points.

Pacers: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
T. Thompson
13 C
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
43.3 Field Goal % 54.5
43.2 Three Point % 54.1
74.8 Free Throw % 64.2
  Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Domantas Sabonis 0:02
+ 1 Darren Collison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:13
+ 1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  IND team rebound 0:27
  Shooting foul on Collin Sexton 0:27
+ 3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0:34
+ 2 Thaddeus Young made finger-roll layup 0:40
+ 2 Tristan Thompson made driving dunk 0:47
Points 123 115
Field Goals 49-91 (53.8%) 41-76 (53.9%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 41
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 26 27
Team 11 6
Assists 34 24
Steals 11 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 6 16
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
T. Young SF 21
26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
T. Thompson C 13
15 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Pacers 27-13 38252931123
home team logo Cavaliers 8-33 16273636115
CLE +9.5, O/U 208
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
CLE +9.5, O/U 208
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
away team logo Pacers 27-13 107.7 PPG 43.8 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 8-33 101.6 PPG 42.7 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
T. Young SF 12.2 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.6 APG 52.8 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 16.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young SF 26 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
J. Clarkson PG 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
53.8 FG% 53.9
38.5 3PT FG% 44.8
78.9 FT% 87.0
Starters
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
D. Sabonis
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 35 26 5 3 2 0 0 4 11/14 3/3 1/3 0 5 39 +6
B. Bogdanovic 31 23 4 2 1 0 0 0 9/16 2/6 3/3 1 3 32 +13
V. Oladipo 33 17 2 5 1 0 2 5 6/14 1/4 4/4 0 2 28 +16
D. Sabonis 34 15 9 4 3 0 0 1 7/13 0/1 1/2 2 7 35 +11
D. Collison 26 8 2 9 4 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 0 2 32 +8
Bench
C. Joseph
T. Leaf
D. McDermott
T. Evans
K. O'Quinn
D. Reed
M. Turner
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Joseph 26 11 2 6 0 0 0 1 4/8 3/5 0/0 1 1 25 -6
T. Leaf 11 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 4/5 0/1 1/2 1 3 15 +4
D. McDermott 14 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 1 11 -1
T. Evans 12 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/7 0/2 1/1 0 1 5 -8
K. O'Quinn 13 2 2 2 0 0 2 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 1 6 -3
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 123 32 34 11 0 6 18 49/91 10/26 15/19 6 26 228 +40
Starters
A. Burks
T. Thompson
C. Osman
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 29 19 7 0 1 1 1 2 7/9 3/3 2/2 1 6 27 -6
T. Thompson 34 15 13 5 0 2 3 1 6/9 0/0 3/4 1 12 37 -4
C. Osman 32 15 2 3 0 0 1 4 5/11 3/8 2/2 0 2 22 +3
C. Sexton 29 14 1 4 0 0 4 3 5/8 1/2 3/3 1 0 19 -9
L. Nance Jr. 5 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1 5 -6
Bench
J. Clarkson
C. Payne
C. Frye
A. Zizic
J. Jones
M. Dellavedova
K. Love
J. Henson
R. Hood
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 32 26 2 1 3 0 4 4 11/20 2/5 2/2 0 2 29 -4
C. Payne 22 10 2 3 0 0 0 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 2 18 +4
C. Frye 7 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 1/2 0 0 9 -3
A. Zizic 13 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 6/6 4 2 12 -4
J. Jones 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 0 3 -12
M. Dellavedova 18 0 0 5 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 +1
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 115 35 24 4 3 16 20 41/76 13/29 20/23 8 27 189 -40
NBA Scores