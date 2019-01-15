MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Miami Heat 124-86 on Tuesday night.

Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 for Milwaukee, which has won 13 of 16 dating to Dec. 14. The Bucks improved to 31-12, second-best in the NBA.

Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside had 19 points apiece for Miami, which fell to 21-21.

Milwaukee used a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter to pull away. The Bucks led by 26 late in the period. Antetokounmpo had five points, eight rebounds and six assists in the first half.

The Bucks built a 31-point lead in the third quarter and held a 93-63 advantage heading to the fourth. Milwaukee's lead grew to as many as 38, the final margin, in the fourth as both teams turned to their reserves early.

The Bucks had a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter and grab a 30-23 lead despite shooting 39 percent. Whiteside had 10 points in the quarter for Miami.

TIP-INS

Heat: Started a four-game trip and play 12 of their next 16 on the road. .Whiteside returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to illness. . G Josh Richardson started after not participating in the team's practice on Monday due to the knee tendinitis.

Bucks: Signed forward Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract. Colson has spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton Charge of the G league after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. . Brogdon missed just his third free throw in 88 attempts this season. ... All 13 players scored.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Detroit on Friday night.

Bucks: At Memphis on Wednesday night, where Milwaukee has won just once since 2009.

