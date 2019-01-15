MIA
No Text

Antetokounmpo has triple-double as Bucks crush Heat 124-86

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Miami Heat 124-86 on Tuesday night.

Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 for Milwaukee, which has won 13 of 16 dating to Dec. 14. The Bucks improved to 31-12, second-best in the NBA.

Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside had 19 points apiece for Miami, which fell to 21-21.

Milwaukee used a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter to pull away. The Bucks led by 26 late in the period. Antetokounmpo had five points, eight rebounds and six assists in the first half.

The Bucks built a 31-point lead in the third quarter and held a 93-63 advantage heading to the fourth. Milwaukee's lead grew to as many as 38, the final margin, in the fourth as both teams turned to their reserves early.

The Bucks had a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter and grab a 30-23 lead despite shooting 39 percent. Whiteside had 10 points in the quarter for Miami.

TIP-INS

Heat: Started a four-game trip and play 12 of their next 16 on the road. .Whiteside returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to illness. . G Josh Richardson started after not participating in the team's practice on Monday due to the knee tendinitis.

Bucks: Signed forward Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract. Colson has spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton Charge of the G league after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. . Brogdon missed just his third free throw in 88 attempts this season. ... All 13 players scored.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Detroit on Friday night.

Bucks: At Memphis on Wednesday night, where Milwaukee has won just once since 2009.

Key Players
J. Richardson
0 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
40.6 Field Goal % 57.8
40.7 Three Point % 57.9
86.0 Free Throw % 69.6
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made dunk, assist by Sterling Brown 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Jason Smith 0:34
  Bam Adebayo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made jump shot, assist by Jason Smith 0:57
  Personal foul on Pat Connaughton 1:19
+ 3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Thon Maker 1:51
  Dion Waiters missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:54
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Thon Maker 2:15
  Bad pass turnover on Dion Waiters, stolen by Thon Maker 2:20
+ 2 Thon Maker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 2:37
Team Stats
Points 86 124
Field Goals 36-86 (41.9%) 48-96 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-34 (23.5%) 17-39 (43.6%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 47 60
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 39 46
Team 4 7
Assists 27 35
Steals 2 8
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
J. Winslow SF 20
19 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
12 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
away team logo Heat 21-21 2322182386
home team logo Bucks 31-12 30392431124
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
away team logo Heat 21-21 106.7 PPG 47.1 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Bucks 31-12 117.6 PPG 49 RPG 26.5 APG
J. Winslow SF 12.1 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.1 APG 42.6 FG%
E. Bledsoe PG 15.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.7 APG 48.9 FG%
J. Winslow SF 19 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
E. Bledsoe PG 17 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 50.0
23.5 3PT FG% 43.6
75.0 FT% 61.1
Heat
Starters
H. Whiteside
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
R. McGruder
J. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside 19 8 1 8/10 0/0 3/5 1 26 0 1 2 0 8 -6 28
J. Winslow 19 5 5 8/15 3/6 0/0 2 28 0 2 3 1 4 -18 33
J. Richardson 6 3 5 3/11 0/2 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 3 -13 18
R. McGruder 4 4 2 2/8 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 1 3 -4 11
J. Johnson 0 6 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 2 1 0 6 -1 7
Bench
W. Ellington
D. Wade
T. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
B. Adebayo
G. Dragic
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington 9 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 -6 10
D. Wade 9 3 4 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 0 3 -23 18
T. Johnson 7 1 4 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 1 -33 16
D. Jones Jr. 7 1 3 3/5 0/2 1/1 0 18 1 0 0 0 1 -22 15
D. Waiters 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 3 0 2 -10 3
K. Olynyk 2 5 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 5 -22 6
B. Adebayo 2 5 2 0/6 0/2 2/2 2 23 0 0 2 2 3 -32 9
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 43 27 36/86 8/34 6/8 14 235 2 6 17 4 39 -190 174
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 17 5 4 7/15 2/8 1/2 0 22 2 1 0 1 4 +8 33
M. Brogdon 16 2 0 7/13 1/1 1/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 2 +20 19
G. Antetokounmpo 12 10 10 4/9 0/0 4/8 2 24 3 0 2 1 9 +24 43
B. Lopez 11 3 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 3 25 0 3 0 0 3 +14 17
K. Middleton 11 8 4 4/11 2/3 1/2 0 26 0 0 1 1 7 +19 26
Bench
S. Brown
T. Snell
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
G. Hill
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
T. Maker
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 13 1 6 5/10 3/6 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 1 +18 26
T. Snell 10 3 2 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 21 0 0 0 1 2 +27 17
P. Connaughton 9 3 1 4/7 1/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 3 +9 12
D. Wilson 8 7 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 3 4 +6 18
G. Hill 7 4 4 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 17 0 0 1 0 4 +15 18
E. Ilyasova 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 0 2 +18 8
J. Smith 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +6 7
T. Maker 2 3 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 3 +6 10
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 53 35 48/96 17/39 11/18 12 235 8 6 7 7 46 +190 254
NBA Scores