Popovich ties Riley for road wins; Spurs beat Wolves 116-113

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Rudy Gay added 22 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to give coach Gregg Popovich another milestone victory in a 116-113 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The win was the 520th on the road in Popovich's career, tying him with Pat Riley for the most in NBA history. It also continued San Antonio's mastery of Minnesota. The Spurs have won 16 of the past 18 games between the teams.

Marco Belinelli added 19 points off the bench for San Antonio, which was playing without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of left ankle soreness.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points for the Timberwolves, but was limited to 21 minutes because of foul trouble. Derrick Rose chipped in 23 points and Taj Gibson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Minnesota lost for the third time in four games.

Another matchup between the familiar foes was tight throughout, with 27 lead changes and 17 ties. It also featured a heavy dose of fouls on both sides. The teams combined for 53 personal fouls and 67 free throws.

Towns played only 6:13 in a scoreless first quarter, but Minnesota's bench helped make up for his absence. Towns re-entered and had 14 points in the second.

He picked up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half, and again went to the bench. Josh Okogie had six points and Jeff Teague added five as Minnesota used a 14-1 run to take a 77-67 lead.

The Spurs responded with a 13-2 spurt of their own as Davis Bertans hit a pair of 3-pointers.

The Wolves led 90-88 to start the fourth, but Bertans opened the quarter with another 3. San Antonio led by seven in the fourth, but Minnesota clawed back to within one with 30.3 seconds left on Rose's layup.

Belinelli hit two free throws and Rose's 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich is third in NBA history with 1,224 wins overall. He passed Jerry Sloan for third place on Jan. 10. . San Antonio entered 4-17 this season when trailing after three quarters.

Timberwolves: Tyus Jones missed the game with a left ankle sprain sustained Tuesday at Philadelphia. Robert Covington missed his eighth straight game with a right knee bone bruise. . Andrew Wiggins passed Sam Mitchell (7,161) for second place on the franchise's career scoring list. Wiggins has 7,174 points. Kevin Garnett is first with 19,201 points in a Wolves uniform. . After scoring his 10,000th career point on Tuesday, Rose got his 3,000th assist on Friday. . Minnesota announced that Jerry Sichting was hired as an assistant coach. It is Sichting's third stint with the Wolves. He spent 10 years with the team from 1995-2005 and two seasons from 2007-09.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Return home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Towns
32 C
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
22.2 Pts. Per Game 22.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
46.6 Field Goal % 49.5
46.6 Three Point % 49.2
82.4 Free Throw % 83.7
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Marco Belinelli made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Derrick Rose 0:04
  SA team rebound 0:05
  Marco Belinelli missed fade-away jump shot 0:07
+ 2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 0:30
+ 2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 0:37
+ 2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 0:55
  Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 1:04
Team Stats
Points 116 113
Field Goals 41-82 (50.0%) 37-84 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 32-38 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 47 53
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 32 34
Team 6 9
Assists 24 21
Steals 3 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 25 28
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
25 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. Rose PG 25
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 27-20 28303028116
home team logo Timberwolves 21-24 31273223113
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 27-20 111.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 21-24 111.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 20.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.4 APG 51.1 FG%
D. Rose PG 18.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.8 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 25 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
D. Rose PG 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 44.0
45.8 3PT FG% 26.9
79.3 FT% 84.2
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. White
B. Forbes
P. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 25 9 4 8/20 0/0 9/12 5 36 0 2 4 5 4 +4 40
R. Gay 22 4 5 9/14 0/1 4/5 5 33 1 1 5 1 3 -4 33
D. White 15 6 3 6/8 2/2 1/1 3 30 0 0 2 1 5 0 25
B. Forbes 10 2 1 3/9 2/4 2/2 1 25 0 0 0 0 2 -5 14
P. Gasol 3 5 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 1 1 4 -9 7
Bench
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
D. DeRozan
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 19 5 3 5/14 3/8 6/6 2 33 2 0 3 0 5 0 29
D. Bertans 11 6 0 4/5 3/4 0/1 3 28 0 1 0 0 6 +13 18
D. Cunningham 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1 +8 6
J. Poeltl 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 1 -1 4
P. Mills 3 1 8 1/6 1/5 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 0 1 +9 20
D. DeRozan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 41 24 41/82 11/24 23/29 25 234 3 4 16 9 32 +15 196
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 23 6 1 8/17 1/6 6/6 6 21 0 0 3 0 6 -10 28
A. Wiggins 17 5 1 7/12 3/5 0/2 1 36 0 0 2 1 4 +2 22
J. Teague 15 2 6 4/8 1/3 6/8 2 30 1 0 2 0 2 +3 28
T. Gibson 14 11 3 5/9 0/0 4/6 5 31 0 2 1 4 7 +12 32
J. Okogie 10 2 3 3/7 1/4 3/3 3 25 1 0 1 0 2 -1 18
Bench
D. Rose
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
D. Saric
R. Covington
T. Jones
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 23 3 6 6/16 0/3 11/11 2 26 0 0 1 1 2 -4 37
G. Dieng 5 2 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 5 9 0 1 0 0 2 0 10
A. Tolliver 2 5 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 1 4 -7 7
J. Bayless 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 1 0 -4 4
D. Saric 2 7 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 28 2 0 1 2 5 -6 10
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 44 21 37/84 7/26 32/38 28 236 5 3 11 10 34 -15 196
NBA Scores