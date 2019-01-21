DAL
Antetokounmpo has 31 points as Bucks beat Mavericks 116-106

  • Jan 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday.

Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon 19 for the Bucks, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 14 to improve to 34-12 overall.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas, which has lost four in a row. Jalen Brunson had 16 points.

After trailing at the half, the Bucks built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and led 92-84 heading to the fourth. The game turned late in the quarter when the Mavericks' Dwight Powell was ejected after being whistled for a pair of technical fouls following Sterling Brown's corner 3-pointer. Brogdon made both technical foul shots to give Milwaukee a nine-point lead.

Milwaukee led throughout the final period. Dallas pulled within 106-101 with 3:05 left on Doncic's traditional three-point play. Doncic banked in a 3 with one minute remaining to pull within six, but Dallas got no closer.

The Bucks grabbed a 35-26 lead after one quarter with Lopez sinking three 3-pointers.

Dallas used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to get back into the game and took a 59-57 lead at the half. Matthews had 12 points in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout one minute into the game after Dallas fell behind 4-0. ... DeAndre Jordan started after spraining his left ankle in Saturday night's game against Indiana and only taking part in the walkthrough portion of Sunday's practice.

Bucks: Brogdon delivered brief on-court remarks about Martin Luther King prior to tip-off. ... Lopez blocked three shots in the first quarter after rejecting four first-quarter shots against Orlando on Saturday. ... Recalled Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. On Saturday, Wood scored 24 points and pulled down a Herd franchise-record 23 rebounds.

HEY BROTHER

Antetokounmpo suited up against his younger brother, Kostas, for the first time in the NBA. Kostas is with Dallas on a two-way contract and joined the Mavericks on this road trip after spending most of the season in the G League. Kostas was on the bench but did not play.

SMITH RETURNING

The Mavs will be rejoined by guard Dennis Smith Jr. on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith didn't play Monday, his sixth consecutive game missed and the 16th time he hasn't played in Dallas' last 24 contests. Smith and coach Rick Carlisle spoke Sunday, and from there it was revealed that Smith, who has been a rumored trade possibility, will resume workouts.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Bucks: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
43.0 Field Goal % 57.8
43.1 Three Point % 58.0
73.2 Free Throw % 70.4
  Defensive rebound by George Hill 0:15
  Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 0:27
  Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
  Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan 0:45
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 1:00
+ 2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews 1:29
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:33
Team Stats
Points 106 116
Field Goals 41-99 (41.4%) 42-91 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 14-40 (35.0%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 57 59
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 37 43
Team 9 8
Assists 24 21
Steals 7 9
Blocks 11 7
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
18 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
31 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 20-26 26332522106
home team logo Bucks 34-12 35223524116
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 20-26 109.6 PPG 46 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Bucks 34-12 117.6 PPG 49 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 20.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 5.1 APG 43.2 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.4 PPG 12.5 RPG 6.0 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 18 PTS 11 REB 10 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 31 PTS 15 REB 5 AST
41.4 FG% 46.2
35.0 3PT FG% 37.5
58.8 FT% 90.9
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
J. Brunson
D. Jordan
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
L. Doncic 18 11 10 6/17 2/5 4/5 1 32 1 1 3 2 9 -10 48
J. Brunson 16 3 5 6/15 2/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 1 0 3 -12 28
D. Jordan 15 15 1 6/11 0/0 3/6 4 31 0 2 3 5 10 -15 31
W. Matthews 15 3 3 6/14 3/8 0/0 1 31 3 4 0 0 3 -9 31
H. Barnes 8 3 1 4/15 0/8 0/2 1 31 0 0 2 1 2 -7 11
Bench
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
M. Kleber
D. Powell
J. Barea
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Finney-Smith 13 5 2 5/8 3/5 0/0 1 33 2 1 1 1 4 +7 24
D. Harris 9 0 1 3/6 2/4 1/2 4 17 0 1 1 0 0 -6 11
M. Kleber 8 6 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 2 4 -3 14
D. Powell 4 2 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 2 0 0 2 +5 11
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 48 24 41/99 14/40 10/17 19 236 7 11 11 11 37 -50 209
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo 31 15 5 10/20 1/2 10/12 4 35 0 0 5 3 12 +10 51
E. Bledsoe 21 4 5 8/16 1/7 4/4 3 32 2 0 2 1 3 +19 35
M. Brogdon 19 4 2 6/14 1/2 6/6 2 32 5 1 2 1 3 +3 31
B. Lopez 16 10 0 6/10 4/7 0/0 3 34 0 5 1 0 10 +14 30
K. Middleton 13 8 3 6/18 1/7 0/0 1 33 0 1 3 2 6 +8 25
Bench
S. Brown
G. Hill
T. Snell
T. Maker
D. Wilson
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 11 2 2 4/4 3/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 1 1 +4 17
G. Hill 5 6 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 6 -2 15
T. Snell 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 -7 1
T. Maker 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
D. Wilson 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 2 +2 4
E. Ilyasova 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 51 21 42/91 12/32 20/22 19 236 9 7 14 8 43 +50 211
NBA Scores