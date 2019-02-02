BKN
ORL

No Text

Vucevic has 24 points to lift Magic over Nets 102-89

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic, as usual, was the key player for Orlando.

But it was unexpected contributions from Jonathan Isaac and Wes Iwundu that were the difference in the Magic's 102-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, their second straight win.

Vucevic, selected for his first All-Star Game on Thursday, had 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, when Orlando put away a Brooklyn team that never got it going offensively the entire night.

Vucevic and Isaac had three blocks apiece as the Magic limited the Nets to 36.3 percent shooting for the game, including just 10 of 38 (26.3 percent) on 3-point attempts.

''The first two times we played (the Nets), they got a lot of points in the paint and that opened up their 3-point shooting,'' Vucevic said. ''But we played a really good game defensively this time. Jonathan and I were contesting shots and made it tough on them.''

Isaac had his second straight double-double (he has three all season) with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Fournier had 16 points, Aaron Gordon 15 and D.J. Augustin handed out eight assists to go with his 12 points.

However, it was Iwundu's 10 points, seven in the final minute of the third quarter and a three-point play early in the fourth that ignited the Magic offense. Brooklyn had gone to a zone defense during that stretch, but came out of it after Iwundu's run.

''That's the Wes we need every game,'' Fournier said. ''That's part of being a consistent team. We need a guy to play like that every night. He was a big part of our win.''

Brooklyn lost for the third time in its last four games and looked tired in doing so. The Nets were short with nearly every 3-point attempt and had three airballs from behind the line.

D'Angelo Russell had 23 points for Brooklyn. Shabazz Napier added 15 points and Ed Davis was the only other Net in double figures with 11.

''We've got to freshen up a little bit,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''I don't think we had great juice tonight, one through 12. We didn't have the pop we normally do. It happens. It's slippage, but this isn't the end of the world. I just wish we would have played better.''

The Magic took a 78-70 lead into the final period and stretched it to 89-79 after Vucevic finally got free inside for six straight points.

The Nets shot 7 for 24 (29 percent) in the fourth quarter. They made only 2 of 12 3-point attempts, nullifying any hopes for a comeback. Brooklyn committed 19 turnovers in the game.

''Everybody is a little banged up and fatigued at this point,'' said Nets guard Joe Harris, who was 3 of 12 for the game, including 0 for 5 on 3-pointers. ''Obviously people get to the All-Star break and you get a little time to rejuvenate yourself, but right now all the focus is on these last few games and we have to make them count.''

TIP-INS

Nets: Napier was bleeding after catching an elbow in the head from Vucevic late in the third quarter. He returned early in the fourth. ... Nets bench outscored Orlando's 46-25. That has happened a league-high 46 times. ... Brooklyn averaged 115 points in January, the second-highest monthly scoring average in team history.

Magic: Backup C Mo Bamba missed the game with a sore left leg. ... F Terrence Ross, who had 30 points in his last game, had only seven against Brooklyn. He has only scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games twice in his career.

UP NEXT:

Nets: Host Milwaukee Monday

Magic: Play at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
43.9 Field Goal % 52.1
43.8 Three Point % 52.1
81.5 Free Throw % 77.5
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 0:03
  Alan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Alan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  BKN team rebound 0:12
  Rodions Kurucs missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon 0:12
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup 0:16
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 0:17
  D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Out of bounds turnover on Theo Pinson 0:41
+ 2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 1:00
Team Stats
Points 89 102
Field Goals 33-91 (36.3%) 41-94 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 10-38 (26.3%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 63 53
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 42 42
Team 13 4
Assists 23 25
Steals 6 11
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
E. Davis PF 17
11 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 28-26 2127221989
home team logo Magic 22-31 26183424102
ORL -3, O/U 221
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL -3, O/U 221
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 28-26 111.9 PPG 46.2 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Magic 22-31 104.3 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 19.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.4 APG 43.8 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.6 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.8 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 23 PTS 0 REB 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 24 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
36.3 FG% 43.6
26.3 3PT FG% 37.0
81.3 FT% 83.3
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 0 6 8/17 3/8 4/4 0 32 0 1 5 0 0 -6 31
J. Harris 6 1 4 3/12 0/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 1 -20 13
J. Allen 6 8 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 1 7 -15 22
R. Kurucs 5 7 0 2/12 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 1 2 1 6 -12 11
T. Graham 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 1 2 -8 8
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 0 6 8/17 3/8 4/4 0 32 0 1 5 0 0 -6 31
J. Harris 6 1 4 3/12 0/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 1 -20 13
J. Allen 6 8 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 1 7 -15 22
R. Kurucs 5 7 0 2/12 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 1 2 1 6 -12 11
T. Graham 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 1 2 -8 8
Bench
S. Napier
E. Davis
T. Pinson
D. Carroll
R. Hollis-Jefferson
A. Williams
M. Creek
J. Dudley
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Napier 15 2 3 5/13 3/9 2/2 1 25 1 0 3 0 2 -9 21
E. Davis 11 16 3 4/8 0/0 3/4 1 20 0 0 0 4 12 +3 33
T. Pinson 8 2 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 0 2 -1 9
D. Carroll 7 8 2 3/8 0/3 1/2 1 27 1 0 1 1 7 +5 19
R. Hollis-Jefferson 5 3 0 1/5 0/1 3/4 1 22 1 0 1 0 3 0 8
A. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
M. Creek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dinwiddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 50 23 33/91 10/38 13/16 11 234 6 2 18 8 42 -65 175
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 24 12 4 12/22 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 3 2 2 10 +20 46
E. Fournier 16 3 4 6/11 3/4 1/1 2 33 1 0 2 0 3 +24 26
A. Gordon 15 2 5 6/17 3/7 0/0 2 37 1 1 2 0 2 +8 27
D. Augustin 12 3 8 4/7 1/2 3/4 1 28 2 0 2 0 3 +17 31
J. Isaac 10 12 1 3/8 1/5 3/4 2 28 3 3 3 3 9 +13 27
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 24 12 4 12/22 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 3 2 2 10 +20 46
E. Fournier 16 3 4 6/11 3/4 1/1 2 33 1 0 2 0 3 +24 26
A. Gordon 15 2 5 6/17 3/7 0/0 2 37 1 1 2 0 2 +8 27
D. Augustin 12 3 8 4/7 1/2 3/4 1 28 2 0 2 0 3 +17 31
J. Isaac 10 12 1 3/8 1/5 3/4 2 28 3 3 3 3 9 +13 27
Bench
W. Iwundu
T. Ross
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Iwundu 10 6 0 4/8 1/1 1/1 4 18 1 0 0 1 5 -3 17
T. Ross 7 2 0 3/14 1/7 0/0 0 26 0 0 1 0 2 -3 8
K. Birch 4 6 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 15 1 1 0 1 5 -7 14
I. Briscoe 4 3 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 19 1 0 2 0 3 -4 10
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 49 25 41/94 10/27 10/12 17 236 11 8 14 7 42 +65 206
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores