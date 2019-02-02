LAC
DET

No Text

Clippers rally from 25 down, beat Pistons 111-101

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Lou Williams scored 16 Los Angeles points in a row during a torrid fourth-quarter stretch, and the Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Saturday night.

The Clippers trailed by 25 in the second quarter and were down 83-60 in the third before storming back to tie the game at 89 in the fourth. It was 91-all before Williams scored every Los Angeles point during a decisive run that put the Clippers up 107-96.

Williams finished with 39 points. Detroit's Blake Griffin had 24 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Reggie Jackson added 29 points for the Pistons.

The Pistons led 40-22 after a first quarter in which they made eight 3-pointers. Los Angeles took three timeouts in the game's first 5:25, but that didn't do much to stem the tide.

Detroit led 65-47 at halftime. It was still a comfortable margin until the very end of the third, when the Clippers - who were starting a six-game road trip - began to make a game of it.

Williams made a pair of 3-pointers during his 16-point run in the fourth. Detroit scored only 14 points in the final period.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Montrezl Harrell scored 16 points and Mike Scott added 15. Only one starter was in double figures, and that was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 14.

Pistons: Detroit finished 17 of 42 from 3-point range, going 6 of 22 in the second half.

IN RELIEF

The Clippers' reserves came in averaging a league-best 51.3 points per game, and they outscored Detroit's bench 80-17. The Pistons' starters outscored their Los Angeles counterparts 84-31, but it wasn't enough.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Toronto on Sunday.

Pistons: Host Denver on Monday night.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
49.8 Field Goal % 47.3
49.9 Three Point % 47.2
87.8 Free Throw % 76.0
  Defensive rebound by Lou Williams 0:22
  Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Andre Drummond 0:31
+ 2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Blake Griffin 0:32
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 0:38
+ 3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 0:58
+ 2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:21
  Reggie Jackson missed driving layup 1:23
Team Stats
Points 111 101
Field Goals 40-82 (48.8%) 35-83 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 17-42 (40.5%)
Free Throws 21-34 (61.8%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 47
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 36 31
Team 15 9
Assists 22 21
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 3 0
L. Williams SG 23
39 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
R. Jackson PG 1
29 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 29-24 22252935111
home team logo Pistons 22-29 40252214101
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 29-24 114.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 22-29 105.6 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 18.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.3 APG 41.7 FG%
R. Jackson PG 14.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.3 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 39 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
R. Jackson PG 29 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
48.8 FG% 42.2
50.0 3PT FG% 40.5
61.8 FT% 70.0
Clippers
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
T. Harris
A. Bradley
P. Beverley
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 14 7 5 4/9 1/3 5/8 4 30 3 1 2 1 6 +9 33
T. Harris 7 8 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 0 8 -12 17
A. Bradley 6 1 2 2/7 2/4 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 1 0 +10 11
P. Beverley 4 6 3 1/1 1/1 1/2 3 30 0 2 1 0 6 +9 17
M. Gortat 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -11 -1
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
T. Wallace
J. Motley
J. Robinson
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 39 3 9 13/26 2/4 11/11 0 34 0 0 2 1 2 +19 58
M. Harrell 16 7 1 8/13 0/0 0/5 4 36 1 1 1 2 5 +22 26
M. Scott 15 4 0 5/6 3/3 2/2 5 20 0 0 1 1 3 +13 18
B. Marjanovic 10 10 0 4/6 0/0 2/6 3 16 1 0 0 5 5 -2 21
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Motley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 -3 -2
J. Robinson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 47 22 40/82 10/20 21/34 24 234 5 4 12 11 36 +50 199
Pistons
Starters
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson 29 2 7 11/22 5/9 2/2 1 36 1 0 0 0 2 0 46
B. Griffin 24 11 6 9/23 3/12 3/4 5 42 0 0 5 0 11 +1 42
R. Bullock 19 4 1 5/6 5/5 4/4 1 32 0 0 3 0 4 +2 22
A. Drummond 12 11 1 5/8 0/1 2/4 6 22 2 3 3 4 7 -2 27
B. Brown 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/2 4 21 0 0 1 0 1 +5 4
Bench
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
S. Johnson
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 6 0 2 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -10 10
Z. Pachulia 5 8 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 3 24 2 0 1 3 5 -8 16
S. Johnson 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 0 -15 4
L. Kennard 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 0 -16 4
L. Galloway 0 1 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 13 0 1 0 0 1 -7 2
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 38 21 35/83 17/42 14/20 27 234 6 4 14 7 31 -50 177
NBA Scores