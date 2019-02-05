LAC
CHA

No Text

Harris' jumper gives Clippers 117-115 win over Hornets

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including a running jumper in the lane with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from 20 points down to beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-115 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte had a chance to tie or take the lead on its last possession, but Marvin Williams' 3-point attempt was short at the buzzer.

Lou Williams scored 31 points for the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell added 16 and Patrick Beverley 15. Los Angeles was playing its third road game in four days.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jeremy Lamb added 22 for the Hornets. Marvin Williams finished with 13 points and Malik Monk had 12. It was the second time this season Charlotte lost a game after leading by 20.

Beverly's loose-ball foul with 21.1 seconds left put Marvin Williams on the line for Charlotte. Williams hit both to tie it at 115.

The Clippers shot 75 percent (18 for 24) on 3-pointers.

TIP INS

Clippers: Los Angeles held Kemba Walker to 13 points in their first matchup this season, a 128-109 win. Walker scored 25 on 8-of-15 shooting (4 for 6 on 3s) in the first half Tuesday. ... Danilo Gallinari (back) did not play. ... The Clippers' third-period woes continued as they were outscored 34-31.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller, who missed 16 games after surgery on his right hand, entered the game at the 6:43 mark of the first period with a small brace on his hand, but didn't wear it in the second half. ... Charlotte entered the game 2-8 in its past 10 against Los Angeles, and 1-4 in its past five. ... Tony Parker left after 9 minutes on the court with a back injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Indiana on Thursday night.

Hornets: Visit Dallas on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.6 Field Goal % 43.3
49.6 Three Point % 43.3
87.7 Free Throw % 82.6
  CHA team rebound 0:00
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 0:04
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Patrick Beverley 0:21
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 0:21
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:42
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 117 115
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 39-93 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 18-24 (75.0%) 15-42 (35.7%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 52 53
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 40 33
Team 4 9
Assists 25 19
Steals 1 8
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 1
L. Williams SG 23
31 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
K. Walker PG 15
32 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 30-25 26273133117
home team logo Hornets 26-27 25333423115
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 34 7 5 13/21 6/7 2/3 2 36 0 0 6 1 6 -9 45
P. Beverley 15 6 3 5/7 3/4 2/2 5 29 0 0 1 1 5 -6 26
A. Bradley 6 2 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 3 39 0 1 1 0 2 +5 10
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 6 1 3 2/8 0/0 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 1 0 -18 13
M. Gortat 0 8 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 7 -15 10
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
M. Scott
S. Thornwell
J. Robinson
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 31 3 6 10/23 5/6 6/6 2 31 0 1 1 0 3 +18 46
M. Harrell 16 10 2 7/13 0/0 2/2 4 27 0 3 1 3 7 +4 32
M. Scott 9 7 2 3/6 3/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 1 6 +17 19
S. Thornwell 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 1 0 0 2 +13 8
J. Robinson 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 48 25 42/87 18/24 15/17 24 234 1 6 11 8 40 +10 211
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 32 5 9 11/23 5/10 5/5 1 38 3 0 0 1 4 +3 58
J. Lamb 22 4 1 9/17 1/4 3/3 1 26 3 0 0 0 4 +13 31
M. Williams 13 7 1 4/15 3/12 2/2 0 34 0 4 0 1 6 +6 26
N. Batum 9 6 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 40 0 1 1 2 4 +6 19
B. Biyombo 7 6 1 2/2 0/0 3/3 0 14 0 1 0 2 4 +14 16
Bench
M. Monk
M. Bridges
C. Zeller
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 12 0 0 4/11 3/8 1/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 0 -5 12
M. Bridges 8 2 1 2/8 2/3 2/2 2 18 0 1 1 0 2 -19 12
C. Zeller 6 11 2 1/2 0/0 4/7 5 22 1 1 1 5 6 -6 22
T. Parker 4 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -5 7
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 4 19 1 1 2 0 2 -17 6
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 44 19 39/93 15/42 22/26 19 234 8 9 5 11 33 -10 209
