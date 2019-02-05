CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including a running jumper in the lane with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from 20 points down to beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-115 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte had a chance to tie or take the lead on its last possession, but Marvin Williams' 3-point attempt was short at the buzzer.

Lou Williams scored 31 points for the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell added 16 and Patrick Beverley 15. Los Angeles was playing its third road game in four days.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jeremy Lamb added 22 for the Hornets. Marvin Williams finished with 13 points and Malik Monk had 12. It was the second time this season Charlotte lost a game after leading by 20.

Beverly's loose-ball foul with 21.1 seconds left put Marvin Williams on the line for Charlotte. Williams hit both to tie it at 115.

The Clippers shot 75 percent (18 for 24) on 3-pointers.

TIP INS

Clippers: Los Angeles held Kemba Walker to 13 points in their first matchup this season, a 128-109 win. Walker scored 25 on 8-of-15 shooting (4 for 6 on 3s) in the first half Tuesday. ... Danilo Gallinari (back) did not play. ... The Clippers' third-period woes continued as they were outscored 34-31.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller, who missed 16 games after surgery on his right hand, entered the game at the 6:43 mark of the first period with a small brace on his hand, but didn't wear it in the second half. ... Charlotte entered the game 2-8 in its past 10 against Los Angeles, and 1-4 in its past five. ... Tony Parker left after 9 minutes on the court with a back injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Indiana on Thursday night.

Hornets: Visit Dallas on Wednesday night.

