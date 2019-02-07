LAC
IND

No Text

Bogdanovic scores 29, Pacers beat short-handed Clippers

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have found their rhythm even after losing Victor Oladipo.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and seven rebounds, and the Pacers beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 116-92 on Thursday night.

''I think we've been connected,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''Defensively playing good, offensively we've got ball movement and guys are knocking down shots. I felt like we lost a rhythm for a few games. That four-game losing streak, I thought we lost a rhythm. But, we seemed to have found it with the guys that we have out on the floor.''

Myles Turner had 17 points and tied his career high with six blocked shots, while Thaddeus Young and Darren Collison each scored 14 points for the Pacers, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari had 12 for the Clippers, who have a roster in transition after the NBA's trade deadline.

''It was tough, especially when you're playing against a very good team like Indiana,'' Gallinari said. ''We didn't do a very good job tonight. We started pretty well, but we were not able to keep up for the while game.''

The Pacers scored 13 straight during a 17-2 run late in the second quarter to pull away.

Bogdanovic made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Indiana ahead 60-46 with 4:31 left in the half. He scored on a reverse layup with 2:17 to go to give the Pacers a 64-48 lead.

Indiana led 71-53 at halftime. The Pacers led by as much as 27 when Collison made two free throws late in the third to make it 94-67.

It was Indiana's second straight blowout win - both coming against the two Los Angeles franchises. The Pacers beat the Lakers 136-94 on Tuesday while handing LeBron James the worst loss of his pro career. The last time Indiana had such lopsided wins over the two teams in the same season was 2005-06, when the Pacers beat the Lakers 105-79 and the Clippers 97-75.

CLIPPERS' ROSTER MOVES

The Clippers officially announced after the game trade deadline moves that include acquiring center Ivica Zubac and forward Michael Beasley from the Los Angeles Lakers for center Mike Muscala. The Clippers also got forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Avery Bradley.

DOUBLE BAT DELAY

The game was delayed twice because a bat was loose inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse and flying around the court. The game was stopped at the 6:39 mark in the first quarter when a bat began flying around players and above fans. Play was stopped again with 5:19 left in the third. Staff used towels and security used nets to try trapping the bat while players tried kicking at it.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Johnathan Motley had 10 points and seven rebounds. ... Lou Williams scored 10 points.

Pacers: Collison had five assists. ... Young had five rebounds and five steals. ... Indiana's 71 points in the first half were the most first-half points scored this season, surpassing that previous mark of 69 scored against the Lakers on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Boston on Saturday for the fifth of six games on the road.

Pacers: Host Cleveland on Saturday for the third of six straight home games.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.8 Min. Per Game 24.8
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
42.2 Field Goal % 60.0
42.1 Three Point % 60.0
89.9 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:12
  Tyrone Wallace missed jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Johnathan Motley 0:24
  Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph 0:45
  Sindarius Thornwell missed dunk 0:45
  Offensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell 0:43
  Angel Delgado missed reverse layup 0:45
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle O'Quinn, stolen by Jerome Robinson 0:49
+ 1 Angel Delgado made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
  Angel Delgado missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 92 116
Field Goals 37-85 (43.5%) 49-87 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 35
Team 12 5
Assists 23 26
Steals 14 15
Blocks 6 12
Turnovers 19 19
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
29 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 30-26 3122201992
home team logo Pacers 36-19 36352718116
IND -6.5, O/U 220.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
IND -6.5, O/U 220.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 30-26 114.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Pacers 36-19 108.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
M. Harrell PF 15.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.6 APG 62.1 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 16.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.8 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harrell PF 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 29 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 56.3
35.3 3PT FG% 40.9
63.2 FT% 81.8
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Thornwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 1 4 9/13 0/0 1/2 3 29 2 2 6 1 0 -20 26
D. Gallinari 12 5 2 4/9 4/6 0/0 0 19 0 2 0 0 5 -9 23
P. Beverley 9 5 3 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 23 1 1 0 1 4 -23 22
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 1 6 2/4 0/1 4/4 4 26 0 1 5 1 0 -9 17
S. Thornwell 5 3 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 1 29 5 0 2 1 2 -7 15
Starters
M. Harrell
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Thornwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 1 4 9/13 0/0 1/2 3 29 2 2 6 1 0 -20 26
D. Gallinari 12 5 2 4/9 4/6 0/0 0 19 0 2 0 0 5 -9 23
P. Beverley 9 5 3 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 23 1 1 0 1 4 -23 22
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 1 6 2/4 0/1 4/4 4 26 0 1 5 1 0 -9 17
S. Thornwell 5 3 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 1 29 5 0 2 1 2 -7 15
Bench
J. Motley
L. Williams
T. Wallace
J. Robinson
A. Delgado
W. Chandler
M. Beasley
L. Mbah a Moute
G. Temple
J. Green
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
M. Teodosic
M. Gortat
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Motley 10 7 0 4/10 0/1 2/3 4 29 0 0 2 1 6 -16 15
L. Williams 10 2 2 5/10 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 0 2 -18 14
T. Wallace 9 6 1 4/11 0/0 1/4 0 24 0 0 2 2 4 -1 15
J. Robinson 7 2 3 2/13 1/6 2/2 3 27 5 0 0 0 2 -16 20
A. Delgado 3 4 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 13 1 0 0 2 2 -1 8
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gortat - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 36 23 37/85 6/17 12/19 19 236 14 6 19 9 27 -120 175
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
T. Young
D. Collison
T. Evans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 29 7 1 12/19 3/6 2/2 2 31 3 0 1 2 5 +22 40
M. Turner 17 2 3 7/8 3/3 0/0 2 27 4 6 1 1 1 +21 34
T. Young 14 5 4 6/9 2/3 0/0 2 23 5 0 2 1 4 +18 30
D. Collison 14 3 5 5/8 0/1 4/4 1 25 1 0 1 1 2 +22 27
T. Evans 8 1 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 16 0 0 3 0 1 +7 10
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
T. Young
D. Collison
T. Evans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 29 7 1 12/19 3/6 2/2 2 31 3 0 1 2 5 +22 40
M. Turner 17 2 3 7/8 3/3 0/0 2 27 4 6 1 1 1 +21 34
T. Young 14 5 4 6/9 2/3 0/0 2 23 5 0 2 1 4 +18 30
D. Collison 14 3 5 5/8 0/1 4/4 1 25 1 0 1 1 2 +22 27
T. Evans 8 1 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 16 0 0 3 0 1 +7 10
Bench
C. Joseph
D. Sabonis
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. McDermott
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Joseph 13 9 6 6/10 1/3 0/0 1 32 1 0 1 1 8 +17 34
D. Sabonis 8 7 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 21 1 0 3 1 6 +9 17
T. Leaf 7 2 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 1 0 0 2 +1 10
K. O'Quinn 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 3 4 0 3 -1 4
E. Sumner 2 0 0 1/5 0/2 0/1 2 16 0 1 0 0 0 +2 3
A. Holiday 2 3 3 1/9 0/3 0/0 1 21 0 1 3 0 3 +2 9
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 42 26 49/87 9/22 9/11 20 234 15 12 19 7 35 +120 218
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores