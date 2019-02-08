DEN
Denver
Nuggets
37-18
away team logo
110
TF 8
FINAL
End
4th
ESPN
Fri Feb. 8
7:00pm
BONUS
117
TF 3
home team logo
PHI
Philadelphia
76ers
35-20
ML: +182
PHI -4.5, O/U 230.5
ML: -218
DEN
PHI

No Text

Redick scores 34 points, 76ers beat Nuggets 117-110

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) JJ Redick scored a season-high 34 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 117-110 on Friday night.

Tobias Harris had 14 points and eight rebounds in his first game for Philadelphia and Joel Embiid scored 15 and grabbed 12 boards despite playing with a stomach flu.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points and Jamal Murray had 23. The Nuggets, who have the second-best record (37-18) in the Western Conference behind Golden State, were missing two of their top five scorers: Gary Harris and Paul Millsap.

The Sixers made a flurry of moves before Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Clippers, James Ennis from Houston and Jonathon Simmons from Orlando.

Harris hit a jumper to give the Sixers a 105-103 lead with under four minutes left and then grabbed a rebound to set up Embiid's layup. Butler stole the ball, got fouled and hit a pair of three throws to extend the lead to 109-103. Ben Simmons' driving, left-handed dunk over Mason Plumlee thrilled the crowd and deflated the Nuggets. Sixers legend Allen Iverson jumped from his courtside seat and smacked hands with fans after Simmons' thunderous slam.

Philadelphia (35-20) is ted with Boston for the fourth spot in the East.

The Sixers took a 50-34 lead when Simmons lobbed an alley-oop pass to Butler for a one-handed jam and Ennis hit a 3 off a cross-court pass from Harris. But Denver answered with a 22-6 run to tie it at 56 at halftime. Philly led 83-82 after three quarters.

Harris helped ignite an early 10-0 run. He hit a 3-pointer, 8-footer and dished to Redick for an open 3 to cap the burst. Marjanovic got a loud ovation when he entered the game midway through the first and another one after he scored on a driving layup.

KEEP THE CORE

Sixers GM Elton Brand said the team plans to retain Butler and Harris, who are both playing the final years of their contracts.

''I've gotten all assurances from the managing partners that we can bring them back and sign them for whatever it takes to sign them. We want to keep this core long term,'' Brand said.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Harris missed his fifth consecutive game with a strained right groin. Millsap missed his third straight with right ankle soreness. ... Beat the Sixers 126-110 at home on Jan. 26.

76ers: The Sixers retired Hall of Famer Moses Malone's No. 2 in a halftime ceremony. Malone helped lead Philadelphia to its last championship 36 years ago. ... Members of the 1983 NBA championship team, including ''Dr. J'' Julius Erving, rang the team's ceremonial bell at midcourt before the game. ... Ennis had six points and Marjanovic had four. Both played 15 minutes. ... Butler made all 14 of his free throws.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Miami Heat on Monday night.

76ers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Embiid
21 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
50.8 Field Goal % 47.8
50.6 Three Point % 48.0
84.6 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler 0:01
  Will Barton missed reverse layup 0:01
  Offensive rebound by Will Barton 0:03
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez 0:15
  Shooting foul on Tobias Harris 0:20
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 0:20
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:20
  Will Barton missed floating jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
Team Stats
Points 110 117
Field Goals 46-94 (48.9%) 39-78 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 29-32 (90.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 46
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 32 35
Team 5 4
Assists 35 23
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
27 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
J. Butler SG 23
22 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 37-18 23332628110
home team logo 76ers 35-20 33232734117
PHI -4.5, O/U 230.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
PHI -4.5, O/U 230.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 37-18 112.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 27.5 APG
home team logo 76ers 35-20 115.3 PPG 47.1 RPG 27.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.2 PPG 10.5 RPG 7.7 APG 50.8 FG%
J. Redick SG 18.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 27 PTS 10 REB 10 AST
J. Redick SG 34 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
48.9 FG% 50.0
23.1 3PT FG% 45.5
92.3 FT% 90.6
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 27 10 10 11/22 1/5 4/4 2 35 3 0 4 2 8 +2 56
J. Murray 23 5 6 9/20 2/8 3/3 0 35 0 1 1 1 4 0 40
W. Barton 14 8 7 6/16 0/1 2/2 4 38 0 0 2 2 6 -8 34
M. Beasley 12 3 0 5/11 2/6 0/0 2 35 0 0 2 0 3 0 13
M. Plumlee 10 8 6 5/7 0/0 0/0 6 36 1 0 1 2 6 -8 30
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 27 10 10 11/22 1/5 4/4 2 35 3 0 4 2 8 +2 56
J. Murray 23 5 6 9/20 2/8 3/3 0 35 0 1 1 1 4 0 40
W. Barton 14 8 7 6/16 0/1 2/2 4 38 0 0 2 2 6 -8 34
M. Beasley 12 3 0 5/11 2/6 0/0 2 35 0 0 2 0 3 0 13
M. Plumlee 10 8 6 5/7 0/0 0/0 6 36 1 0 1 2 6 -8 30
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
P. Millsap
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
G. Harris
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Lyles 13 4 5 5/10 1/5 2/2 0 23 1 2 2 0 4 -7 28
M. Morris 7 0 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 -7 9
J. Hernangomez 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 1 1 -5 6
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 40 35 46/94 6/26 12/13 19 235 5 3 12 8 32 -35 216
76ers
Starters
J. Redick
J. Butler
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick 34 3 3 11/15 6/7 6/7 0 32 0 0 3 0 3 +14 40
J. Butler 22 7 5 4/9 0/1 14/14 1 35 3 0 0 1 6 +9 42
J. Embiid 15 12 1 4/17 0/5 7/8 3 33 1 4 4 2 10 +13 30
T. Harris 14 8 3 6/12 2/3 0/0 2 32 1 0 0 1 7 0 29
B. Simmons 12 4 6 5/10 0/1 2/3 1 33 0 0 9 2 2 +2 19
Starters
J. Redick
J. Butler
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick 34 3 3 11/15 6/7 6/7 0 32 0 0 3 0 3 +14 40
J. Butler 22 7 5 4/9 0/1 14/14 1 35 3 0 0 1 6 +9 42
J. Embiid 15 12 1 4/17 0/5 7/8 3 33 1 4 4 2 10 +13 30
T. Harris 14 8 3 6/12 2/3 0/0 2 32 1 0 0 1 7 0 29
B. Simmons 12 4 6 5/10 0/1 2/3 1 33 0 0 9 2 2 +2 19
Bench
J. Ennis III
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
M. Scott
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
S. Milton
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 6 3 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 3 -6 14
B. Marjanovic 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 0 2 -6 6
T. McConnell 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 +5 10
F. Korkmaz 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 1 -2 6
M. Scott 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 0 +6 4
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 42 23 39/78 10/22 29/32 12 235 7 5 17 7 35 +35 200
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores