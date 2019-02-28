MIL
Milwaukee
Bucks
47-14
away team logo
141
TF 3
FINAL/OT
End
OT
Wed Feb. 27
10:00pm
BONUS
140
TF 3
home team logo
SAC
Sacramento
Kings
31-30
ML: -270
SAC +6.5, O/U 237.5
ML: +221
MIL
SAC

No Text

Bledsoe has triple-double as Bucks edge Kings 141-140 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the bench because of a minutes restriction and Khris Middleton joining him after cramping up, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer leaned on two other starters in overtime.

Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon were up to the task.

Bledsoe scored five of his 26 points in overtime, Brogdon added 25 points and a 3-pointer late in the extra period while Milwaukee's two All-Stars rested, and the Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 141-140 on Wednesday night.

''It builds a lot of confidence,'' Budenholzer said. ''All year we've been talking about different guys can step up and make plays. For Malcolm to make a shot, for Bled to make all the big plays he did, it speaks well for us going forward.''

Bledsoe added 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Bucks to their sixth straight win. Middleton and Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points apiece.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 47-14. It's the Bucks' best record since finishing the 2000-01 season 52-30.

Winning while Antetokounmpo and Middleton sat down the stretch made it sweeter for Milwaukee.

''We've got the best record in the league for a reason,'' Bledsoe said. ''Even though those are our two best players we still have a full, complete team out there playing.''

Antetokounmpo scored 17 points in 25 minutes and made a pair of key baskets for Milwaukee late in the fourth quarter, but spent nearly all of overtime on the bench with a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders in his first game back from a sore right knee. He came back with 11.8 seconds remaining and made three inbounds passes but did not take a shot.

''He feels good,'' Budenholzer said. ''It's not just about the pain or what he's feeling today. It's how are we going to have him healthy, have him fresh, have him feeling good going forward. Sometimes you just have to maybe put a little money in the bank.''

Buddy Hield had 32 points and six rebounds for Sacramento. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Harrison Barnes had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III departed with a left knee strain. The second overall pick in the draft, Bagley appeared to bang knees with Brogdon while trying to go around a screen. Bagley lay on the court for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

''That's definitely a cloud over our locker room,'' Kings coach Dave Joerger said. ''Was it a foul or not? I'm not going to get into whether (Brogdon) hit him or not. I wouldn't think it was a bad or dirty play at all.''

Milwaukee led by 17 midway through the third but was outscored 12-4 over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Kings had the ball with 11.4 seconds left in regulation but failed to get off a shot. De'Aaron Fox took the inbounds but had the ball knocked away by Bledsoe as time ran out.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee has won nine straight road games. ... Bledsoe scored eight points in the fourth quarter after putting up 13 through the first three. ... Milwaukee made six 3s in the first quarter, three from Brogdon.

Kings: Bagley will undergo an MRI on Thursday. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Fox made one of the game's biggest defensive plays when he blocked Bledsoe's layup late in the fourth quarter and sent the Bucks guard crashing to the floor.

QUOTABLE

''Even if they don't make it this year, even if they do, they've got a bright future.'' - Bledsoe, on the Kings.

BUCKS, KINGS UNITE FOR SUMMIT

The Kings and Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit at Golden1 Center to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change. The event came nearly a year after the March 18, 2018, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Clark's death ignited a series of protests that included protesters joining hands and blocking entrances to the Kings' downtown arena. Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who last year as a rookie was Tased by police and later filed a lawsuit, also took part in the summit.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kings: Host the Clippers on Friday.

---

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Middleton
22 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.5 Field Goal % 45.7
43.4 Three Point % 45.5
83.3 Free Throw % 72.8
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 0:00
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:03
+ 2 Buddy Hield made dunk 0:04
  Full timeout called 0:09
  Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:09
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:11
  SAC team rebound 0:11
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:11
  Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton 0:11
Team Stats
Points 141 140
Field Goals 54-112 (48.2%) 53-118 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 17-45 (37.8%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 66 70
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 46 43
Team 9 12
Assists 36 30
Steals 3 6
Blocks 14 6
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
E. Bledsoe PG 6
26 PTS, 12 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
28 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Bucks 47-14 3439312215141
home team logo Kings 31-30 3329293514140
SAC +6.5, O/U 237.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC +6.5, O/U 237.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 47-14 117.4 PPG 49 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Kings 31-30 114.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
E. Bledsoe PG 15.7 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.5 APG 49.2 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Bledsoe PG 26 PTS 12 REB 13 AST
B. Hield SG 32 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
48.2 FG% 44.9
37.8 3PT FG% 36.4
76.2 FT% 73.3
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 26 12 13 11/20 4/7 0/0 0 35 1 0 4 4 8 +1 61
M. Brogdon 25 5 2 9/11 4/6 3/3 2 31 0 0 0 1 4 -16 34
K. Middleton 21 6 7 8/20 1/6 4/7 4 37 2 0 4 0 6 +6 39
G. Antetokounmpo 17 7 2 7/12 0/3 3/5 0 24 0 2 1 1 6 -24 29
B. Lopez 7 5 3 3/15 1/6 0/0 3 36 0 6 0 0 5 +3 24
Starters
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 26 12 13 11/20 4/7 0/0 0 35 1 0 4 4 8 +1 61
M. Brogdon 25 5 2 9/11 4/6 3/3 2 31 0 0 0 1 4 -16 34
K. Middleton 21 6 7 8/20 1/6 4/7 4 37 2 0 4 0 6 +6 39
G. Antetokounmpo 17 7 2 7/12 0/3 3/5 0 24 0 2 1 1 6 -24 29
B. Lopez 7 5 3 3/15 1/6 0/0 3 36 0 6 0 0 5 +3 24
Bench
N. Mirotic
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
I. Canaan
D. Wilson
G. Hill
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Mirotic 21 8 3 7/14 5/8 2/2 1 26 0 2 0 1 7 +18 37
P. Connaughton 9 5 4 4/9 1/5 0/0 3 24 0 2 1 1 4 +10 23
E. Ilyasova 8 6 1 2/5 0/1 4/4 1 14 0 1 0 3 3 -2 17
T. Snell 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 0 1 -2 10
I. Canaan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 1 0 1 +4 1
D. Wilson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 +7 1
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 141 57 36 54/112 17/45 16/21 18 259 3 14 11 11 46 +5 276
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
H. Barnes
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 32 6 3 10/29 3/11 9/9 3 40 3 0 1 3 3 +3 46
B. Bogdanovic 28 8 8 10/22 5/8 3/4 3 43 2 1 1 1 7 +9 54
D. Fox 17 6 9 6/13 0/2 5/5 1 37 0 1 1 0 6 0 41
H. Barnes 15 14 0 6/11 3/6 0/0 3 40 1 1 2 4 10 +6 29
W. Cauley-Stein 10 9 1 4/10 0/0 2/5 2 32 0 1 1 2 7 +6 21
Starters
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
H. Barnes
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 32 6 3 10/29 3/11 9/9 3 40 3 0 1 3 3 +3 46
B. Bogdanovic 28 8 8 10/22 5/8 3/4 3 43 2 1 1 1 7 +9 54
D. Fox 17 6 9 6/13 0/2 5/5 1 37 0 1 1 0 6 0 41
H. Barnes 15 14 0 6/11 3/6 0/0 3 40 1 1 2 4 10 +6 29
W. Cauley-Stein 10 9 1 4/10 0/0 2/5 2 32 0 1 1 2 7 +6 21
Bench
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
M. Bagley III
C. Brewer
K. Koufos
A. Burks
N. Bjelica
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 18 7 2 9/13 0/0 0/2 2 17 0 1 2 0 7 -5 28
Y. Ferrell 9 1 3 4/8 1/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1 -1 16
M. Bagley III 9 7 1 3/9 0/2 3/4 0 18 0 0 0 5 2 -18 18
C. Brewer 2 0 3 1/3 0/2 0/1 3 19 0 1 0 0 0 -5 9
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bjelica - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 140 58 30 53/118 12/33 22/30 19 261 6 6 8 15 43 -5 262
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores