Clippers hold off Kings 116-109 to improve playoff position

  • Mar 02, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Landry Shamet scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Lou Williams made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 116-109 on Friday night.

Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and nine rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 and Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Clippers complete a season sweep of the Kings in a game that was critical for both teams' postseason hopes.

Buddy Hield had 23 points for Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox added 12 points and 12 assists, and Willie Cauley-Stein had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles moved a half-game ahead of San Antonio for seventh place in the West. Sacramento, which has lost four of five since the All-Star break, remains two games behind the Spurs for the final playoff spot in the conference.

It wasn't easy.

The Kings trimmed a 13-point deficit to 110-107 with 1:16 remaining following back-to-back dunks from Harrison Barnes and Cauley-Stein.

Williams made a short jumper then added two free throws after Fox scored on a layup. Montrezl Harrell added a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left.

The Clippers have won nine straight against the Kings.

Neither team gained much of an advantage during a back-and-forth first half. The Clippers led by 10 midway through the first quarter but Harry Giles made back-to-back shots and Hield added three free throws to put the Kings ahead 56-52 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Williams scored 17 points in 28 minutes. . Los Angeles had seven players score in double figures. . Zubac's double-double was his fifth of the season. . Wilson Chandler sat out his ninth game with a quad injury.

Kings: Giles had 15 points off the bench on 7-of-13 shooting. . Rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will be sidelined indefinitely with a left knee strain sustained during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to Milwaukee. Bagley, the second pick in last year's draft, underwent an MRI that was negative. He will be re-evaluated within the next two weeks.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Kings: Host the New York Knicks on Monday.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
D. Fox
5 PG
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
42.0 Field Goal % 45.8
41.9 Three Point % 45.6
88.8 Free Throw % 72.7
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Full timeout called 0:07
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:07
  Full timeout called 0:09
  Offensive foul on Harrison Barnes 0:09
  Offensive foul on Harrison Barnes 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:11
  Lou Williams missed jump shot 0:16
Clippers
Starters
L. Shamet
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Shamet 20 4 2 6/12 5/10 3/3 2 32 0 1 0 0 4 +22 29
D. Gallinari 19 9 3 5/12 1/5 8/9 3 29 0 0 1 1 8 +13 33
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 15 5 1 6/13 3/3 0/0 4 32 2 0 1 1 4 0 23
P. Beverley 12 7 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 5 31 0 1 2 2 5 +10 24
I. Zubac 10 10 2 4/9 0/0 2/4 0 18 0 2 0 4 6 +15 26
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
J. Green
G. Temple
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
W. Chandler
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 17 3 4 6/17 0/5 5/9 1 28 1 0 2 1 2 -6 27
M. Harrell 15 8 1 5/13 0/1 5/6 3 29 1 1 3 4 4 -10 24
J. Green 8 11 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 2 19 0 1 1 3 8 -2 19
G. Temple 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 -2 -1
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 58 19 40/92 12/31 24/33 23 235 4 6 11 16 42 +35 211
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
H. Barnes
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 23 7 3 6/19 3/8 8/8 6 35 1 0 2 3 4 -13 35
W. Cauley-Stein 16 12 1 7/11 0/0 2/4 2 31 0 4 1 2 10 -12 33
H. Barnes 15 2 4 5/10 1/2 4/4 4 37 0 0 2 0 2 -18 23
D. Fox 12 5 12 5/9 0/1 2/3 3 29 1 0 1 0 5 -2 41
B. Bogdanovic 9 6 2 3/15 1/4 2/2 1 35 1 0 1 1 5 -13 19
Bench
H. Giles
C. Brewer
N. Bjelica
A. Burks
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 15 5 2 7/13 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 0 1 1 4 +5 24
C. Brewer 8 2 3 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 1 1 +4 17
N. Bjelica 5 3 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 13 0 3 0 0 3 +9 11
A. Burks 4 3 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 1 1 0 0 3 +9 9
Y. Ferrell 2 1 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -4 3
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 46 27 41/93 6/21 21/25 25 235 6 8 8 8 38 -35 215
