MEM
DAL

No Text

Valanciunas, Noah dominate, Grizzlies beat Mavericks 111-81

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Joakim Noah scored 12 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 111-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Memphis had its largest margin of victory this season in winning for the second time in seven games. Dallas suffered its most lopsided loss of the season. The Mavericks have won one of their last seven games.

Avery Bradley and rookie Jevon Carter each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies. Mike Conley and C.J. Miles each contributed 12 points.

Valanciunas has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three of his six games with Memphis, since being traded from Toronto.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 22 points. Dwight Powell had 13 and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 10. The Mavericks shot a season-low 31 percent (26 for 85) from the field.

The Grizzlies used a 9-0 run to take a 33-21 lead after the first quarter. The Mavericks didn't shoot or rebound well in the first 12 minutes. They were 7 for 21 (33 percent) from the field, including 1 for 8 on 3-pointers. They were also outrebounded 14-8.

Dallas pulled within six points at 41-35 midway through the second quarter, but the Grizzlies increased their lead to as many as 16 points and led 62-49 at halftime.

Conley scored 10 points, including all five of his free throws, in the quarter. Doncic scored 10 points and Dwight Powell had nine in the second quarter.

Dallas scored the first six points of the second half on 3-pointers by Dirk Nowitzki and Doncic, but it was mostly downhill from there.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: They led by as many as 36 points. The previous largest margin of victory was 21 points, 117-96, against Phoenix on Oct. 27. . F Justin Holiday slipped to the floor and injured his right knee in the first quarter. The Grizzlies said he could have returned to the game, but didn't. . Only Kobe Bryant has scored more career points against Memphis than Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki's 1,467. Bryant had 1,636.

Mavericks: Dallas previous most lopsided loss this season was 26 points, at New Orleans on Dec. 5. . Doncic missed all five 3-point attempts in the first half. When he canned his first 3-pointer 54 seconds into the second half, he raised his arms triumphantly. His missed his final two attempts. . Dallas has made five or more 3-pointers in 244 straight games. . Hardaway was in the starting lineup after missing Friday's practice because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Mavericks: Begin a three-game trip at Brooklyn on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Valanciunas
17 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
58.1 Field Goal % 43.5
57.3 Three Point % 43.2
79.3 Free Throw % 72.1
+ 3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Salah Mejri 0:17
  DAL team rebound 1:20
  Justin Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Shooting foul on Tyler Dorsey 1:20
  Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Dorsey 1:33
+ 2 Salah Mejri made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Burke 1:44
+ 3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Miles 1:52
  C.J. Miles missed running Jump Shot 2:12
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 2:27
+ 1 Jevon Carter made free throw 2:48
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Caboclo 3:19
Team Stats
Points 111 81
Field Goals 39-78 (50.0%) 26-85 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 14-34 (41.2%) 7-40 (17.5%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 22-33 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 61 53
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 46 30
Team 11 10
Assists 30 17
Steals 4 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 30 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 25-39 33292821111
home team logo Mavericks 27-35 2128181481
DAL -4.5, O/U 214.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL -4.5, O/U 214.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 25-39 101.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Mavericks 27-35 108.7 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 18.6 PPG 9.6 RPG 2.4 APG 56.3 FG%
L. Doncic SF 20.9 PPG 7.3 RPG 5.7 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 20 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 30.6
41.2 3PT FG% 17.5
79.2 FT% 66.7
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
M. Conley
B. Caboclo
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 20 10 4 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 28 1 0 2 0 10 +21 37
A. Bradley 15 5 5 5/12 3/6 2/2 3 32 0 0 0 1 4 +25 30
M. Conley 12 1 2 3/10 1/3 5/5 4 23 0 0 1 0 1 +1 16
B. Caboclo 9 11 6 3/8 2/5 1/2 4 34 0 1 1 2 9 +8 32
J. Holiday 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 -1 -1
Starters
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
M. Conley
B. Caboclo
J. Holiday
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 20 10 4 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 28 1 0 2 0 10 +21 37
A. Bradley 15 5 5 5/12 3/6 2/2 3 32 0 0 0 1 4 +25 30
M. Conley 12 1 2 3/10 1/3 5/5 4 23 0 0 1 0 1 +1 16
B. Caboclo 9 11 6 3/8 2/5 1/2 4 34 0 1 1 2 9 +8 32
J. Holiday 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 -1 -1
Bench
J. Carter
J. Noah
C. Miles
I. Rabb
C. Parsons
D. Wright
T. Dorsey
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
J. Jackson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Carter 15 3 0 5/8 4/6 1/1 2 11 1 2 1 0 3 +14 20
J. Noah 12 8 5 4/7 0/1 4/5 1 17 0 2 2 1 7 +21 30
C. Miles 12 2 4 4/8 3/6 1/1 5 26 0 0 0 0 2 +26 22
I. Rabb 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 2 +3 7
C. Parsons 5 2 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 0 2 +23 11
D. Wright 4 6 2 2/7 0/2 0/0 4 25 0 1 3 0 6 +5 12
T. Dorsey 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 +4 0
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 50 30 39/78 14/34 19/24 30 236 4 6 15 4 46 +150 216
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Nowitzki
J. Brunson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 22 4 2 7/14 1/8 7/12 1 26 2 2 2 0 4 -14 32
D. Powell 13 8 4 4/7 1/1 4/6 5 31 2 0 2 2 6 -5 29
T. Hardaway Jr. 10 1 1 3/10 2/7 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 1 -12 12
D. Nowitzki 7 7 1 2/10 1/6 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 1 6 -6 16
J. Brunson 2 4 2 1/10 0/5 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 2 2 -11 11
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Nowitzki
J. Brunson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 22 4 2 7/14 1/8 7/12 1 26 2 2 2 0 4 -14 32
D. Powell 13 8 4 4/7 1/1 4/6 5 31 2 0 2 2 6 -5 29
T. Hardaway Jr. 10 1 1 3/10 2/7 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 1 -12 12
D. Nowitzki 7 7 1 2/10 1/6 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 1 6 -6 16
J. Brunson 2 4 2 1/10 0/5 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 2 2 -11 11
Bench
D. Finney-Smith
T. Burke
J. Jackson
D. Harris
C. Lee
S. Mejri
M. Kleber
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
K. Porzingis
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Finney-Smith 8 1 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 3 11 1 1 0 1 0 -16 11
T. Burke 4 0 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 0 -14 7
J. Jackson 4 0 0 1/4 1/2 1/2 0 11 1 0 0 0 0 -4 5
D. Harris 3 4 2 0/4 0/1 3/6 2 15 1 0 1 1 3 -17 11
C. Lee 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 1 -7 4
S. Mejri 2 5 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 2 2 3 -15 10
M. Kleber 2 5 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 1 1 4 1 -24 9
R. Broekhoff 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 3 -5 5
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 43 17 26/85 7/40 22/33 23 233 9 5 10 13 30 -150 162
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores