Clarkson, Love lead Cavaliers past Magic 107-93

  • Mar 03, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-93 on Sunday night.

Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points for Orlando, which was coming off wins over Golden State and Indiana. He was 13 of 16 from the field and had 13 rebounds.

D.J. Augustin added 19 points for the Magic, who hold a very slim lead over Charlotte and Miami for first place in the Southeast Division and the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland took over after the game was tied at 81 midway through the final period. The Cavaliers hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter, including two each by Clarkson and Cedi Osman.

Love returned after being held out of Saturday's 36-point loss to Detroit. The five-time All-Star is still progressing from foot surgery in November and has yet to play on back-to-back days.

Playing his seventh game since returning, Love made two free throws and hit a 3 from the top of the arc during Cleveland's game-clinching run.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton had 17 points and Osman scored 14 for the Cavaliers, who have won five of eight. Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova each added 11 points.

Cleveland scored 17 straight points during a run that began late in the third quarter with Orlando leading 72-63. The Magic tied the game on Augustin's 3-pointer midway through the fourth.

Vucevic scored 10 points in the third when the Magic pulled ahead after trailing by four points at halftime.

Orlando, trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012, has won eight of 11. The Magic went 6 of 26 on 3s.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando made its lone trip to Cleveland this season. ... C Mo Bamba (left leg stress fracture), G Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome) and C Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery) are out with long-term injuries. ... Mozgov, a member of Cleveland's 2016 NBA championship team, received a loud ovation when he was shown on the arena video board.

Cavaliers: Cleveland didn't attempt a free throw until the 2:19 mark of the second quarter when Love made two shots. ... F Tristan Thompson and C Ante Zizic remain sidelined. Thompson has missed the last 19 games with a sore left foot and has been out for a total of 29 games because of the injury. Zizic sustained a concussion after taking an elbow to the face on Thursday.

IN THE LINEUP

Augustin, who left Saturday's game because of a sprained right ankle, started and played 29 minutes. He played only 17 minutes against the Pacers, but told coach Steve Clifford he was available after pregame warmups.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Love
0 PF
26.2 Min. Per Game 26.2
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
52.7 Field Goal % 37.9
52.2 Three Point % 38.7
76.6 Free Throw % 89.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton 0:39
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Love 0:51
+ 1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 1:01
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:03
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:03
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 3 free throws 1:03
Team Stats
Points 93 107
Field Goals 39-88 (44.3%) 36-83 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 14-43 (32.6%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 47 53
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 33 35
Team 6 9
Assists 23 20
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 0
N. Vucevic C 9
28 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
K. Love PF 0
16 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 30-35 2424242193
home team logo Cavaliers 16-48 29231540107
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 30-35 106.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 16-48 103.5 PPG 42.8 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 20.6 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.9 APG 52.2 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 17.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 28 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
J. Clarkson PG 18 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
44.3 FG% 43.4
23.1 3PT FG% 32.6
81.8 FT% 91.3
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 28 13 6 13/16 0/0 2/2 2 35 2 2 3 3 10 +3 54
D. Augustin 19 5 5 6/12 2/5 5/5 0 29 0 0 2 0 5 +10 32
A. Gordon 15 8 3 7/16 1/5 0/0 3 41 0 1 2 1 7 -11 28
E. Fournier 11 2 1 4/13 3/7 0/0 4 35 2 0 0 0 2 -6 17
J. Isaac 7 4 2 3/8 0/2 1/2 1 25 0 1 0 0 4 +9 16
Bench
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
K. Birch
T. Ross
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Iwundu 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 -6 7
I. Briscoe 4 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 1 0 -24 10
K. Birch 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 3 1 -17 7
T. Ross 2 3 2 1/12 0/6 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 0 3 -28 7
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 41 23 39/88 6/26 9/11 17 237 5 4 11 8 33 -70 178
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
C. Osman
L. Nance Jr.
B. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 17 2 2 6/11 1/4 4/4 4 29 1 0 5 0 2 +3 19
K. Love 16 14 2 3/11 3/8 7/8 2 28 0 0 0 4 10 +6 34
C. Osman 14 6 3 6/13 2/6 0/0 1 34 3 0 0 1 5 -3 29
L. Nance Jr. 11 7 4 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 32 1 0 2 2 5 -3 25
B. Knight 2 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0 -10 4
Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Dellavedova
D. Nwaba
N. Stauskas
M. Chriss
T. Thompson
J. Henson
D. Adel
A. Zizic
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 18 1 2 5/9 3/6 5/5 2 26 0 0 2 0 1 +20 21
M. Dellavedova 11 3 3 4/9 3/6 0/0 1 18 2 0 1 1 2 +11 21
D. Nwaba 8 3 2 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 21 0 1 0 0 3 +14 16
N. Stauskas 7 3 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 +17 10
M. Chriss 3 5 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 15 0 1 1 1 4 +15 10
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 44 20 36/83 14/43 21/23 15 234 7 2 11 9 35 +70 189
