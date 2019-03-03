CLEVELAND (AP) Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-93 on Sunday night.

Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points for Orlando, which was coming off wins over Golden State and Indiana. He was 13 of 16 from the field and had 13 rebounds.

D.J. Augustin added 19 points for the Magic, who hold a very slim lead over Charlotte and Miami for first place in the Southeast Division and the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland took over after the game was tied at 81 midway through the final period. The Cavaliers hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter, including two each by Clarkson and Cedi Osman.

Love returned after being held out of Saturday's 36-point loss to Detroit. The five-time All-Star is still progressing from foot surgery in November and has yet to play on back-to-back days.

Playing his seventh game since returning, Love made two free throws and hit a 3 from the top of the arc during Cleveland's game-clinching run.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton had 17 points and Osman scored 14 for the Cavaliers, who have won five of eight. Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova each added 11 points.

Cleveland scored 17 straight points during a run that began late in the third quarter with Orlando leading 72-63. The Magic tied the game on Augustin's 3-pointer midway through the fourth.

Vucevic scored 10 points in the third when the Magic pulled ahead after trailing by four points at halftime.

Orlando, trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012, has won eight of 11. The Magic went 6 of 26 on 3s.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando made its lone trip to Cleveland this season. ... C Mo Bamba (left leg stress fracture), G Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome) and C Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery) are out with long-term injuries. ... Mozgov, a member of Cleveland's 2016 NBA championship team, received a loud ovation when he was shown on the arena video board.

Cavaliers: Cleveland didn't attempt a free throw until the 2:19 mark of the second quarter when Love made two shots. ... F Tristan Thompson and C Ante Zizic remain sidelined. Thompson has missed the last 19 games with a sore left foot and has been out for a total of 29 games because of the injury. Zizic sustained a concussion after taking an elbow to the face on Thursday.

IN THE LINEUP

Augustin, who left Saturday's game because of a sprained right ankle, started and played 29 minutes. He played only 17 minutes against the Pacers, but told coach Steve Clifford he was available after pregame warmups.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

