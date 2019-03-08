ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Terrence Ross scored 22 points, Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Orlando Magic topped the Dallas Mavericks 111-106 on Friday night.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points for Orlando, which won for the 11th time in 16 games.

Luka Doncic had 24 points and eight rebounds for Dallas, which has lost four straight and nine of 10. Jalen Brunson added 18 points and nine assists.

Dirk Nowitzki scored nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15, matching his season high in his 21st and final NBA season.

The Magic took a 19-point into the fourth quarter before Nowitzki and Doncic led a late charge that got the Mavericks back in the game in the final two minutes.

Ross made four 3-pointers in the first half and the Magic shot 8 of 15 overall from beyond the arc, taking an 18-point lead on a three-point play by Gordon in the final seconds of the half.

Doncic had three baskets during the Mavericks' 16-7 run to start the second half, reducing Orlando's lead to six. But Jonathan Isaac, Vucevic and Ross answered with 3-pointers in a span of 52 seconds and the Magic's lead was back up to 19 by the end of the third quarter.

The Mavericks beat the Magic by 25 points on Dec. 10.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Nowitzki got a standing ovation when he entered the game with 2:09 left in the first quarter. It was the 1,505th regular-season game of his career. ... Dallas has given up 101 or more points in 12 straight games.

Magic: An MRI revealed that G Isaiah Briscoe has a torn right meniscus. Briscoe will see a doctor before deciding whether to have surgery. ''I'll have to evaluate the long-term possibilities,'' he said. ... Friday night's game was the first of seven straight against losing teams. ... The crowd of 19,196 was the ninth-largest in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Houston on Sunday night.

Magic: At Memphis on Sunday night.

