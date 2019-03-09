BKN
Brooklyn
Nets
35-33
away team logo
114
TF 8
FINAL
End
4th
Sat Mar. 9
7:00pm
BONUS
112
TF 13
home team logo
ATL
Atlanta
Hawks
22-45
ML: -187
ATL 4.5, O/U 238.5
ML: +161
BKN
ATL

Nets hold off Hawks 114-112 for 3rd straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-112 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

The Nets moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference despite missing a staggering 21 free throws to give the Hawks a chance at the end. After Joe Harris hit one of two foul shots with 16.3 seconds remaining, Trae Young dribbled down the clock and passed to 42-year-old Vince Carter, who missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

John Collins finished with 33 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Atlanta, and Young had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Young and Collins combined to score 27 points in the fourth to keep Atlanta close. Young hit a pair of free throws with 5:11 left gave Atlanta its first lead since the first quarter, but Brooklyn never trailed again after D'Angelo Russell's 3 made it 111-109 with 1:41 remaining.

The Nets improved to 17-5 since Dec. 7 in games in which the margin has been five points or fewer in the final five minutes.

Atlanta, still in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Lloyd Pierce, has lost three straight.

Brooklyn took its first lead at 13-12 on Russell's straightaway 3, and their second when Dinwiddie's bank shot made it 22-21. With the score tied at 41-all in the second, the Nets closed the quarter on a 15-6 run.

They aggressively went to the rim in the first half, resulting in 23 free throws, but Brooklyn missed eight times from the foul line to set the tone for an even worse second half.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Shabazz Napier missed the game for personal reasons. Since scoring 22 points against Washington on Feb. 27, Napier sat on the bench for two games and averaged six minutes and one point in two other games. ... F Treveon Graham was sidelined a third straight game with back soreness. Coach Kenny Atkinson said it was too early to tell when Graham will return, but doesn't expect his absence to be much longer. ... Dinwiddie surpassed Armen Gilliam in 1993-94 with the most single-season points in a reserve role.

Hawks: Began the game averaging 123.1 points since the All-Star break, best in the NBA, and were first in 3-pointers. ... Dewayne Dedmon missed the game with a right knee contusion.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Detroit on Monday before playing their next seven on the road.

Hawks: Host New Orleans on Sunday and Memphis on Wednesday.

---

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
43.3 Field Goal % 57.1
43.4 Three Point % 56.8
81.4 Free Throw % 77.2
+ 1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  Joe Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  BKN team rebound 0:16
  Personal foul on John Collins 0:16
  Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Jarrett Allen 0:22
  Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Jarrett Allen 0:22
  Offensive rebound by John Collins 0:23
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup 0:45
  BKN team rebound 0:52
Team Stats
Points 114 112
Field Goals 33-86 (38.4%) 39-105 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 15-44 (34.1%) 8-41 (19.5%)
Free Throws 33-54 (61.1%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 78 68
Offensive 15 18
Defensive 38 39
Team 25 11
Assists 21 22
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 23 37
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
23 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
33 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 35-33 26302731114
home team logo Hawks 22-45 23243035112
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 35-33 111.9 PPG 45.8 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 22-45 112.1 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.0 APG 46.0 FG%
J. Collins PF 19.4 PPG 9.6 RPG 2.0 APG 56.9 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Dinwiddie PG 23 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
J. Collins PF 33 PTS 20 REB 1 AST
38.4 FG% 37.1
34.1 3PT FG% 19.5
61.1 FT% 81.3
Nets
Starters
J. Allen
D. Russell
R. Kurucs
J. Harris
A. Crabbe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Allen 20 12 2 5/6 0/0 10/16 2 29 1 1 1 7 5 -6 37
D. Russell 18 3 6 6/23 3/12 3/5 2 31 1 0 1 1 2 -11 33
R. Kurucs 16 6 1 5/7 4/5 2/2 4 20 1 0 1 2 4 -2 24
J. Harris 11 5 2 3/10 1/6 4/6 2 33 0 0 3 1 4 -1 17
A. Crabbe 10 4 0 2/11 1/7 5/7 4 27 1 1 1 2 2 -5 15
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
C. LeVert
E. Davis
J. Dudley
T. McCall
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 23 6 7 7/14 4/7 5/8 5 30 0 1 2 0 6 +11 42
D. Carroll 13 5 0 4/8 2/5 3/4 3 27 2 0 3 0 5 +4 17
C. LeVert 2 4 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 21 1 0 2 0 4 +12 7
E. Davis 1 8 2 0/1 0/0 1/6 1 18 0 0 0 2 6 +8 13
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 53 21 33/86 15/44 33/54 23 236 7 3 14 15 38 +10 205
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
T. Young
A. Len
T. Waller-Prince
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 33 20 1 13/20 0/1 7/9 5 29 1 1 2 7 13 +3 55
T. Young 23 10 11 4/14 2/4 13/16 3 28 1 0 2 3 7 +13 54
A. Len 15 4 0 7/14 1/7 0/0 5 29 0 1 1 2 2 -7 19
T. Waller-Prince 13 3 4 5/11 3/6 0/0 5 29 1 0 1 1 2 +10 24
K. Huerter 4 4 1 1/8 0/2 2/2 4 23 0 0 1 0 4 +16 9
Bench
V. Carter
D. Bembry
K. Bazemore
J. Adams
T. Zeller
J. Anderson
B. Johnson
M. Plumlee
D. Dedmon
J. Sibert
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
V. Carter 10 2 1 4/13 0/6 2/3 3 25 3 0 0 1 1 +8 17
D. Bembry 6 2 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 1 1 -10 9
K. Bazemore 5 4 0 1/6 1/3 2/2 5 19 0 0 1 0 4 -13 8
J. Adams 3 3 4 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 1 2 -15 13
T. Zeller 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 2 2 -2 4
J. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
B. Johnson 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 5 0 0 1 0 1 -7 0
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sibert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 57 22 39/105 8/41 26/32 37 235 7 2 10 18 39 -10 212
