NY
MIN

No Text

Gibson scores 25 as Wolves, without Towns, top Knicks 103-92

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Taj Gibson scored a season-high 25 points, Jeff Teague added 20 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 103-92 on Sunday night despite playing without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rookie Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 18 points, while Tyus Jones added 13 and Dario Saric 11 for Minnesota, which has won six straight home games.

Damyean Dotson led New York with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Allonzo Trier added 15, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox each had 13, and Mitchell Robinson had eight points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

Minnesota was missing two of its top three scorers. Towns missed the game with right knee inflammation, while forward Andrew Wiggins sat out with a thigh contusion.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose, the Wolves' second-leading scorer, played just eight minutes, all in the first half, as coach Ryan Saunders chose to rest the veteran against the team with the NBA's worst record.

The Knicks kept it close for 1 1/2 quarters, taking their last lead at 30-27 on Trier's driving layup with 8:49 left in the half. But Minnesota answered with a quick 8-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Anthony Tolliver and Gibson's dunk.

Teague drained a 30-footer to beat the halftime buzzer as Minnesota took a 55-45 lead into the break.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Dotson topped the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season. . Robinson posted a block in his 24th straight game, the longest streak for a Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing's 28-game streak in 1985-86. . DeAndre Jordan, who is second in the NBA at 13.5 rebounds per game, finished with just two points and five boards in 15 minutes. . New York committed 19 turnovers, which Minnesota turned into 27 points.

Timberwolves: It was the first game Minnesota has played without either Towns or Wiggins since April 16, 2014. . Bates-Diop has started Minnesota's last two games in place of Wiggins and has scored in double figures in both. . Gibson had 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Knicks with Towns absent on Feb. 22. . Minnesota is now 3-8 in the second game of back-to-backs but 3-0 at home.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Indiana on Tuesday.

Timberwolves: At Denver on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Jordan
6 C
D. Rose
25 PG
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
64.3 Field Goal % 48.2
65.3 Three Point % 48.3
69.2 Free Throw % 85.6
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson 0:32
  NY team rebound 0:59
  Allonzo Trier missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:59
  Personal foul on Tyus Jones 0:59
  Out of bounds turnover on Gorgui Dieng 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Gorgui Dieng 1:15
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:42
  NY team rebound 1:42
  Shooting foul on Taj Gibson 1:42
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed layup, blocked by Tyus Jones 1:43
Team Stats
Points 92 103
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 42-94 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 57 53
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 33 31
Team 14 13
Assists 20 22
Steals 5 13
Blocks 8 10
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Dotson SG 21
26 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Teague PG 0
20 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 13-54 2223202792
home team logo Timberwolves 32-35 23322523103
MIN -6.5, O/U 223.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
MIN -6.5, O/U 223.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 13-54 105.7 PPG 44.8 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 32-35 113.2 PPG 45.4 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
D. Dotson SG 9.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.6 APG 41.7 FG%
T. Gibson PF 10.8 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.2 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Dotson SG 26 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
T. Gibson PF 25 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
43.0 FG% 44.7
40.0 3PT FG% 30.0
57.1 FT% 76.9
Knicks
Starters
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
N. Vonleh
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 26 6 6 10/19 4/9 2/2 2 40 2 0 3 2 4 -2 43
D. Smith Jr. 13 2 4 6/15 0/1 1/2 1 28 0 0 5 1 1 -10 18
K. Knox 13 5 4 5/11 1/3 2/2 1 27 1 0 2 1 4 -9 25
N. Vonleh 8 6 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 1 27 0 1 0 1 5 -16 15
D. Jordan 2 5 2 1/8 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 2 3 -15 12
Starters
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
N. Vonleh
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 26 6 6 10/19 4/9 2/2 2 40 2 0 3 2 4 -2 43
D. Smith Jr. 13 2 4 6/15 0/1 1/2 1 28 0 0 5 1 1 -10 18
K. Knox 13 5 4 5/11 1/3 2/2 1 27 1 0 2 1 4 -9 25
N. Vonleh 8 6 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 1 27 0 1 0 1 5 -16 15
D. Jordan 2 5 2 1/8 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 2 3 -15 12
Bench
A. Trier
M. Robinson
E. Mudiay
L. Thomas
J. Jenkins
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Allen
H. Ellenson
F. Ntilikina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Trier 15 2 2 5/11 4/5 1/3 2 24 0 0 2 0 2 +4 19
M. Robinson 8 10 1 4/5 0/0 0/1 4 32 1 5 0 3 7 +4 26
E. Mudiay 4 4 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 5 0 4 -3 6
L. Thomas 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 -2 5
J. Jenkins 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 1 -6 2
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 43 20 37/86 10/25 8/14 14 235 5 8 17 10 33 -55 171
Timberwolves
Starters
T. Gibson
J. Teague
K. Bates-Diop
D. Saric
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Gibson 25 8 1 11/15 0/0 3/4 4 30 2 1 0 4 4 +13 38
J. Teague 20 3 10 8/18 1/6 3/4 1 32 1 2 2 0 3 +9 44
K. Bates-Diop 18 6 1 7/12 2/3 2/2 1 34 2 2 1 1 5 +7 29
D. Saric 11 4 2 5/11 1/5 0/0 4 21 1 0 2 1 3 +7 18
J. Okogie 2 1 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 26 3 3 0 0 1 +13 13
Starters
T. Gibson
J. Teague
K. Bates-Diop
D. Saric
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Gibson 25 8 1 11/15 0/0 3/4 4 30 2 1 0 4 4 +13 38
J. Teague 20 3 10 8/18 1/6 3/4 1 32 1 2 2 0 3 +9 44
K. Bates-Diop 18 6 1 7/12 2/3 2/2 1 34 2 2 1 1 5 +7 29
D. Saric 11 4 2 5/11 1/5 0/0 4 21 1 0 2 1 3 +7 18
J. Okogie 2 1 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 26 3 3 0 0 1 +13 13
Bench
T. Jones
D. Rose
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
C. Reynolds
J. Bayless
J. Terrell
C. Williams
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jones 13 2 2 5/10 3/4 0/0 2 19 1 1 0 1 1 +1 21
D. Rose 4 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 1 0 +1 7
G. Dieng 4 5 1 1/6 0/1 2/3 0 17 1 1 2 1 4 -2 11
A. Tolliver 3 7 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 3 24 1 0 3 0 7 +5 10
C. Reynolds 3 2 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 2 0 5
J. Bayless 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +3 2
J. Terrell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
C. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 40 22 42/94 9/30 10/13 16 232 13 10 11 9 31 +55 199
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores