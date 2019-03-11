DET
BKN

No Text

Nets rout Pistons 103-75 to move into No. 6 spot in East

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Detroit Pistons 103-75 on Monday night to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Allen Crabbe finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Rodions Kurucs scored 13 points, and Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each added 12 as the Nets took control early in the game and never let up.

The Nets (36-33) won their fourth straight and leapfrogged Detroit (34-32) into the No. 6 spot in their final game before leaving for a seven-game road trip.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 13 points and 20 rebounds. Blake Griffin finished with 10 points, but only shot 1 of 10 from the field as Detroit was held to its lowest point total of the season. The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Brooklyn trailed 5-4, then went on a 14-4 run and never trailed again. Kurucs started the streak with consecutive buckets and Crabbe scored eight of the next 10 as Brooklyn took early control.

The Nets led 27-19 after the first quarter and 61-35 at halftime.

The Pistons scored the first five points of the second half and eventually pulled within 63-45 but never got any closer.

The Nets increased their lead to 29 points before Langston Galloway's deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer ended the third quarter with the Pistons trailing 88-62.

Detroit only managed to get as close as 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Nets took their largest lead at 100-69.

TIP-INS:

Pistons: Reggie Jackson is the only Piston to play and start in each of the team's 66 games. . Detroit hasn't won more than five consecutive games since taking seven straight during the 2014-15 season. (Dec. 26-Jan. 7).

Nets: No one has played in all 69 games for Brooklyn this season. D'Angelo Russell and Ed Davis have played in 68. . The Nets trail the all-time series against the Pistons 107-71, but are 48-43 at home, including 9-4 at the Barclays Center.

POWER OUTAGE

The Pistons shot only 34.8 percent (8 of 23) from the field in the first quarter, going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Their 19 points in the opening period marked the first time they failed to score at least 20 since only managing 17 against Oklahoma City on Dec. 3. Their 35 first-half points were their lowest since totaling a season-worst 34 against Washington on Jan. 21. They shot a miserable 27.8 percent from the field (27 of 97).

HIT THE ROAD, JACK

The Nets are about to embark on their longest road trip of the season. They are set to play their next seven games away from Barclays Center. Their longest road trip of the season thus far has been four games. ''I could do the Joe Maddon thing. I thought about that,'' said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. ''Dress everybody up in costumes and maybe sing their alma mater. Something funny.''

ANDRE'S A GIANT

Drummond's 19th straight double-double on Monday tied him with Bob Lanier (1974-75) for the longest streak in Pistons' team history. He currently leads the NBA with 55 double-doubles and was last week's Eastern Conference player of the week.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Miami on Wednesday.

Nets: Visit Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
D. Russell
1 PG
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
47.1 Field Goal % 43.2
47.3 Three Point % 43.1
75.1 Free Throw % 80.5
  Defensive rebound by Khyri Thomas 0:24
  Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed jump shot 0:27
+ 3 Theo Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 1:31
  Jon Leuer missed dunk 1:51
  Offensive rebound by Jon Leuer 1:54
  Jon Leuer missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 1:54
  Defensive rebound by Zaza Pachulia 2:00
  Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley 2:07
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:11
  Traveling violation turnover on Caris LeVert 2:27
  Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley 2:49
Team Stats
Points 75 103
Field Goals 27-97 (27.8%) 39-79 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 8-34 (23.5%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 56 65
Offensive 17 5
Defensive 32 48
Team 7 12
Assists 16 21
Steals 7 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
13 PTS, 20 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
A. Crabbe SG 33
14 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 34-32 1916271375
home team logo Nets 36-33 27342715103
BKN -2.5, O/U 223.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
BKN -2.5, O/U 223.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 34-32 108.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Nets 36-33 112.0 PPG 45.9 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 17.6 PPG 15.2 RPG 1.2 APG 53.5 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.0 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Drummond C 13 PTS 20 REB 3 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
27.8 FG% 49.4
23.5 3PT FG% 35.5
81.3 FT% 63.6
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 13 20 3 5/14 0/0 3/4 3 29 1 0 1 9 11 -27 39
B. Griffin 10 7 6 1/10 1/5 7/8 2 25 1 0 4 2 5 -20 26
R. Jackson 6 0 1 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 0 -3 7
W. Ellington 6 3 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 1 2 -18 7
B. Brown 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 0 1 -3 5
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 13 20 3 5/14 0/0 3/4 3 29 1 0 1 9 11 -27 39
B. Griffin 10 7 6 1/10 1/5 7/8 2 25 1 0 4 2 5 -20 26
R. Jackson 6 0 1 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 0 -3 7
W. Ellington 6 3 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 1 2 -18 7
B. Brown 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 0 1 -3 5
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
G. Robinson III
T. Maker
L. Kennard
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
K. Thomas
K. Lucas
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 9 4 2 4/12 0/1 1/2 4 29 2 0 1 0 4 -25 18
L. Galloway 9 1 1 3/11 3/7 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 1 0 -13 13
G. Robinson III 8 3 0 3/7 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 1 2 +3 11
T. Maker 5 2 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 18 1 3 1 1 1 -5 10
L. Kennard 2 2 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 1 1 -22 7
Z. Pachulia 2 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1 -4 4
J. Leuer 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 2 +1 3
K. Thomas 0 2 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -4 4
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 49 16 27/97 8/34 13/16 22 235 7 3 12 17 32 -140 154
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
R. Kurucs
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Crabbe 14 10 4 5/8 4/6 0/1 2 34 0 0 0 0 10 +23 32
R. Kurucs 13 2 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 4 19 3 0 3 0 2 +19 17
J. Harris 12 4 3 3/6 1/3 5/6 3 22 1 0 1 0 4 +10 22
D. Russell 11 3 7 5/13 1/6 0/2 0 24 2 1 4 1 2 +15 27
J. Allen 11 8 1 5/6 0/0 1/2 3 25 1 2 0 2 6 +27 24
Starters
A. Crabbe
R. Kurucs
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Crabbe 14 10 4 5/8 4/6 0/1 2 34 0 0 0 0 10 +23 32
R. Kurucs 13 2 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 4 19 3 0 3 0 2 +19 17
J. Harris 12 4 3 3/6 1/3 5/6 3 22 1 0 1 0 4 +10 22
D. Russell 11 3 7 5/13 1/6 0/2 0 24 2 1 4 1 2 +15 27
J. Allen 11 8 1 5/6 0/0 1/2 3 25 1 2 0 2 6 +27 24
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
D. Carroll
E. Davis
T. Pinson
J. Dudley
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
T. McCall
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 19 2 2 5/11 2/7 7/7 2 24 0 0 3 0 2 +21 22
C. LeVert 12 5 2 6/13 0/2 0/0 0 27 1 0 5 0 5 +17 17
D. Carroll 5 4 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 +3 9
E. Davis 3 9 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 17 1 0 1 2 7 +2 12
T. Pinson 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -1 4
J. Dudley 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2 +6 4
R. Hollis-Jefferson 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 -1 2
S. Napier 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -1 2
T. McCall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 53 21 39/79 11/31 14/22 18 235 9 4 17 5 48 +140 194
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores