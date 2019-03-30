POR
DET

No Text

Jackson, Pistons end Blazers' 6-game streak with 99-90 win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 30, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Andre Drummond had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons ended the Portland Trail Blazers' six-game winning streak with a 99-90 victory on Saturday night.

The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin, who was scratched moments before game time with a sore left knee, but were able to maintain a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has won 11 straight at home.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which fell a half-game behind the Houston Rockets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Detroit missed its first 13 field-goal attempts before Jackson hit a 17-foot jumper with 4:48 left in the first quarter. The Pistons shot 14.3 percent in the quarter, but only trailed 14-11 as the Trail Blazers managed just 25.9 percent.

Things didn't get much better in the second quarter, as the teams combined to go 1-for-22 on 3-pointers in the half. Portland scored 30 of its 34 points in the paint to take a three-point lead.

Jackson's dunk gave the Pistons their first lead of the game - 52-51 with 4:41 left in the third - and he and Drummond finished with 23 points in the quarter to help Detroit take a 66-59 lead.

Portland never seriously challenged in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland forced 32 missed shots in the first half and held Detroit to only three offensive rebounds

Pistons: Detroit honored the 30th anniversary of its 1989 championship - the first of back-to-back titles - with a halftime ceremony. Isiah Thomas spoke on behalf of his teammates and recognized Drummond, who came out of the locker room to watch.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Pistons: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
44.8 Field Goal % 46.3
45.0 Three Point % 46.3
91.2 Free Throw % 74.9
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Maurice Harkless 0:11
+ 2 Meyers Leonard made dunk 0:15
  Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot 0:15
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
  DET team rebound 0:21
  Personal foul on Maurice Harkless 0:21
  Damian Lillard missed reverse layup 0:23
  Langston Galloway missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
  Backcourt turnover on Reggie Jackson 0:38
Team Stats
Points 90 99
Field Goals 38-102 (37.3%) 37-86 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 68 52
Offensive 18 7
Defensive 41 38
Team 9 7
Assists 18 20
Steals 7 8
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
22 PTS, 19 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 48-28 1420253190
home team logo Pistons 39-37 1120353399
DET -6, O/U 216
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -6, O/U 216
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 48-28 114.7 PPG 47.8 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Pistons 39-37 107.6 PPG 45 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.8 APG 45.0 FG%
R. Jackson PG 15.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.2 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 23 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
R. Jackson PG 28 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
37.3 FG% 43.0
19.0 3PT FG% 20.0
90.9 FT% 76.9
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
E. Kanter
M. Harkless
J. Layman
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 23 8 3 8/25 3/8 4/4 2 35 1 1 3 1 7 -12 36
E. Kanter 20 15 0 9/17 0/0 2/2 5 34 2 0 3 7 8 -8 34
M. Harkless 10 10 2 5/11 0/1 0/0 5 26 1 3 2 3 7 -1 26
J. Layman 10 3 2 5/10 0/3 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 1 2 +7 19
A. Aminu 0 7 1 0/9 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 6 -9 8
Starters
D. Lillard
E. Kanter
M. Harkless
J. Layman
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 23 8 3 8/25 3/8 4/4 2 35 1 1 3 1 7 -12 36
E. Kanter 20 15 0 9/17 0/0 2/2 5 34 2 0 3 7 8 -8 34
M. Harkless 10 10 2 5/11 0/1 0/0 5 26 1 3 2 3 7 -1 26
J. Layman 10 3 2 5/10 0/3 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 1 2 +7 19
A. Aminu 0 7 1 0/9 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 6 -9 8
Bench
S. Curry
R. Hood
M. Leonard
Z. Collins
E. Turner
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 11 2 3 5/11 1/4 0/1 1 31 1 0 1 1 1 -4 19
R. Hood 7 3 2 3/11 0/1 1/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 2 -6 13
M. Leonard 5 3 3 2/3 0/1 1/1 2 8 0 0 1 1 2 -6 13
Z. Collins 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 13 0 0 3 2 2 -6 5
E. Turner 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 4 0 8
C. McCollum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 59 18 38/102 4/21 10/11 19 235 7 5 16 18 41 -45 181
Pistons
Starters
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
T. Maker
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson 28 5 5 10/22 3/6 5/6 2 33 0 1 2 1 4 +10 42
A. Drummond 22 19 4 9/13 0/0 4/6 4 37 4 3 3 3 16 +14 53
T. Maker 8 3 2 2/7 0/3 4/4 1 28 1 0 0 0 3 +9 16
W. Ellington 7 7 2 3/12 0/7 1/2 2 28 1 0 1 2 5 +8 18
B. Brown 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 2 0 0 1 -4 8
Starters
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
T. Maker
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson 28 5 5 10/22 3/6 5/6 2 33 0 1 2 1 4 +10 42
A. Drummond 22 19 4 9/13 0/0 4/6 4 37 4 3 3 3 16 +14 53
T. Maker 8 3 2 2/7 0/3 4/4 1 28 1 0 0 0 3 +9 16
W. Ellington 7 7 2 3/12 0/7 1/2 2 28 1 0 1 2 5 +8 18
B. Brown 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 2 0 0 1 -4 8
Bench
L. Galloway
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
L. Kennard
I. Smith
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
B. Griffin
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 12 1 1 4/8 1/3 3/4 2 25 1 0 1 0 1 +12 15
G. Robinson III 8 4 1 4/6 0/1 0/1 1 19 0 0 0 1 3 +1 14
Z. Pachulia 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 2 0 1 -5 7
L. Kennard 3 3 1 1/6 0/2 1/1 0 19 1 0 0 0 3 +1 9
I. Smith 2 1 2 0/6 0/1 2/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 1 -1 6
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 45 20 37/86 5/25 20/26 21 236 8 6 10 7 38 +45 188
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores