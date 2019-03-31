MIL
ATL

Young's buzzer-beating jumper lifts Hawks past Bucks in OT

  • Mar 31, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted the ball with the game on the line for the Atlanta Hawks.

Forget about that shooting trouble. The rookie star made the most of another opportunity.

Young grabbed a deflected inbounds pass and converted a last-second jumper to lift the Hawks to a 136-135 overtime win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Young missed each of his seven second-half shots from the field and his first two shots in the extra period. Even so, he plotted for a chance to grab what he figured would be a deflection on the final play of the game.

Just as Young expected, Milwaukee's Brook Lopez deflected Atlanta's inbounds pass intended for John Collins near the basket. Young grabbed the ball with his left hand and sank the short game-winner.

A video review confirmed Young got the shot off before the buzzer. The young guard finished with 12 points and 16 assists.

''I knew it was probably going to get tipped because Lopez was right there and I knew he was going to try to tip it out,'' Young said.

Lopez credited Young for spoiling his attempt to deflect the ball away from the basket.

''I just tried to bat it away,'' Lopez said. ''The kid made a good play.''�

The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton due to injuries. Antetokounmpo, one of the favorites for the NBA MVP award, was held out due to right ankle sprain. Middleton has a sore groin.

Coach Mike Budenholzer also rested Eric Bledsoe, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists.

''I think it was just a great team effort,'' said Lopez, who had 19 points.�

Milwaukee is three games ahead of idle Toronto in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The team's magic number is two for securing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sterling Brown scored a career-high 27 points for Milwaukee, including a go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

Young said his string of second-half misses didn't affect his confidence.

''I know I didn't play well as far as shooting, but for me it's all about the next shot,'' he said.

Justin Anderson set season highs with 24 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Collins finished with 23 points and 12 boards. Alex Len also scored 23 points.

Milwaukee led by as many as 23 points during a high-scoring first quarter. Atlanta recovered to lead in the third quarter and rallied again after trailing by 10 points midway through the fourth period.

Len's jam cut the Bucks' lead to 133-132 with 33 seconds remaining in overtime. Following Brown's missed jumper, Young's baseline floater with 6.6 seconds left gave Atlanta a 134-133 lead.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Tim Frazier had 20 points and 15 assists. He is Milwaukee's first player with at least 20 points and 15 assists since Monta Ellis in 2013. ... Antetokounmpo has missed two games since spraining his ankle on March 17 against Philadelphia. ... Forwards D.J. Wilson and Bonzie Colson each made their first career starts.

Hawks: Vince Carter moved into fifth place in NBA history with 1,477 games played, passing Karl Malone. ... With 42 points in the second quarter, the Hawks set an Atlanta record with 14 quarters with at least 40 points, passing their 13 in the 1968-69 season.

DEDMON OUT FOR SEASON

Len, who sank a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining in regulation, started at center after the Hawks announced Dewayne Dedmon will miss the remainder of the season with a left ankle injury.

ANTETOKOUNMPO'S RETURN

Budenholzer said ''there's a good chance'' Antetokounmpo could return on the team's road trip, which continues with games at Brooklyn on Monday and Philadelphia on Thursday. He aggravated the ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Bucks' 128-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Try to complete a three-game sweep of their season series with Brooklyn when they visit the Nets on Monday.

Hawks: Visit San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Collins
20 PF
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
58.0 Field Goal % 56.3
58.0 Three Point % 56.2
72.7 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 2 Trae Young made jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Sterling Brown made driving layup 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Alex Len 0:22
  Full timeout called 0:33
+ 2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 1:06
+ 2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Tim Frazier 1:16
+ 1 DeAndre' Bembry made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
  DeAndre' Bembry missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson 1:34
+ 3 Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sterling Brown 1:45
  Trae Young missed floating jump shot 2:01
Team Stats
Points 135 136
Field Goals 48-116 (41.4%) 52-118 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 17-55 (30.9%) 22-61 (36.1%)
Free Throws 22-23 (95.7%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 76 66
Offensive 22 15
Defensive 49 43
Team 5 8
Assists 30 36
Steals 6 10
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 1
T. Frazier PG 12
20 PTS, 7 REB, 15 AST
T. Young PG 11
12 PTS, 5 REB, 16 AST
1234OTT
Key Players
S. Brown SG 5.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.3 APG 46.5 FG%
J. Anderson SG 2.8 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.4 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Brown SG 27 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
J. Anderson SG 24 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
41.4 FG% 44.1
30.9 3PT FG% 36.1
95.7 FT% 58.8
Bucks
Starters
S. Brown
T. Frazier
B. Lopez
B. Colson
D. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 27 9 3 10/22 5/10 2/2 2 33 3 1 2 2 7 -2 44
T. Frazier 20 7 15 8/17 2/7 2/2 4 53 1 0 5 5 2 -1 53
B. Lopez 19 6 3 5/12 3/8 6/6 3 27 1 0 2 0 6 +6 30
B. Colson 15 16 2 5/18 1/9 4/4 2 41 1 1 1 5 11 +9 36
D. Wilson 12 7 5 4/11 2/4 2/2 4 34 0 0 1 1 6 -4 28
Bench
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
E. Bledsoe
N. Mirotic
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
T. Snell
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 18 6 1 7/15 2/7 2/2 1 25 0 1 1 3 3 -9 26
P. Connaughton 17 12 1 6/14 1/7 4/5 1 28 0 0 1 5 7 -2 30
E. Ilyasova 7 8 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 3 1 7 -2 12
E. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 71 30 48/116 17/55 22/23 20 262 6 3 16 22 49 -5 259
Hawks
Starters
J. Anderson
A. Len
J. Collins
T. Young
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Anderson 24 12 3 9/16 4/8 2/4 0 30 2 0 1 5 7 +5 43
A. Len 23 6 0 10/15 3/6 0/0 1 26 0 0 3 2 4 +11 26
J. Collins 23 12 4 9/14 3/5 2/5 1 38 0 3 0 3 9 -3 46
T. Young 12 5 16 5/19 2/9 0/0 2 35 2 0 1 1 4 -5 50
K. Huerter 9 3 4 3/9 3/6 0/0 0 29 0 1 1 2 1 -1 20
Bench
D. Bembry
V. Carter
J. Adams
K. Bazemore
D. Davis
M. Plumlee
D. Dedmon
B. Johnson
T. Waller-Prince
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bembry 16 6 3 5/10 2/6 4/6 0 21 3 1 1 1 5 +6 31
V. Carter 9 2 0 3/11 1/8 2/2 1 19 1 1 0 0 2 -2 13
J. Adams 8 2 2 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 17 1 1 2 0 2 +6 14
K. Bazemore 6 4 3 2/11 2/6 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 0 4 -8 18
D. Davis 6 6 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 2 0 1 5 -4 16
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 136 58 36 52/118 22/61 10/17 13 260 10 10 9 15 43 +5 277
NBA Scores