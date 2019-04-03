IND
Pacers handle Griffin-less Pistons 108-89

  • Apr 03, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin made it through almost the whole season without a significant injury.

Now, as the Detroit Pistons try to hold on to a playoff spot, their star's health is a concern again.

Griffin missed a third straight game Wednesday, and the Pistons were routed 108-89 by the Indiana Pacers. Detroit says Griffin has been dealing with a sore left knee. He's missed just six games this season, but it's not clear when he'll be available again. Coach Dwane Casey hopes to have him back for the team's next game Friday.

''He's worked the past couple days,'' Casey said. ''Just not quite right.''

The out-of-town scoreboard had mostly good news for the Pistons. Brooklyn and Miami both lost, so Detroit remained alone in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. But the Nets and the Orlando Magic are just a half-game behind, and the Heat - who dropped to ninth - are only a game back of the Pistons.

Thaddeus Young scored 21 points for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak on the road and won for just the third time in their last 10 games overall. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner scored 17 points apiece, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana closed the third quarter with nine straight points, and Doug McDermott's 3-pointer gave the Pacers a 78-62 lead.

''We talked about trying to be road tough tonight,'' Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ''We wanted to come out and play well, and I thought the guys did from start to finish. Offensively, we didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but (our) defense was able to help hold the lead.''

Andre Drummond had 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons, and Wayne Ellington scored 24 points.

The Pistons turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter and trailed 18-15 after one. Indiana was up 44-36 at halftime. There was a highlight for Detroit in the third, when Turner fell to the ground trying to stay with Reggie Jackson on the perimeter, and Jackson made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six. But it was a tough evening for the Pistons overall.

Griffin has averaged 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 72 games - the most he's played since he appeared in 80 in 2013-14 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

''Whenever you're missing your main guy, it's kind of hard playing on the fly and figuring it out, but we have to adjust and we have to do it quickly,'' Jackson said.

HOME COURT?

The Pacers are safely in the playoffs, but they're still tied after Wednesday with Boston for fourth place in the East. So home court in the first round is at stake for both those teams down the stretch.

''Every win counts. Every game, we have to play like it's our last possession or our last game,'' Young said. ''We have to get as many wins as possible to keep up with that four spot. We just need to continue the course and continue to play and just take it from there.''

RECORD

Drummond tied his own team record with his 66th double-double of the season. He also had that many in 2015-16. Isiah Thomas had 65 in 1984-85.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana is 22-21 in Victor Oladipo's absence. He is out for the season after a January knee injury. ... Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) also missed the game. ... Cory Joseph had six points and 12 assists.

Pistons: Detroit has lost five of seven. ... The Pistons went 11 of 41 from 3-point range. ... Detroit finished with 20 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Boston on Friday night.

Pistons: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

This version has been corrected to show that Detroit had seven turnovers in the first quarter, following a change in the official stats.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
A. Drummond
0 C
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
15.5 Reb. Per Game 15.5
58.8 Field Goal % 53.1
58.8 Three Point % 52.9
71.6 Free Throw % 59.0
Team Stats
Points 108 89
Field Goals 43-92 (46.7%) 31-80 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 11-41 (26.8%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 56
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 34 35
Team 12 10
Assists 31 21
Steals 9 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 18 25
Technicals 1 1
T. Young SF 21
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
A. Drummond C 0
28 PTS, 19 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 47-32 18263430108
home team logo Pistons 39-39 1521262789
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 47-32 108.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 39-39 107.4 PPG 44.9 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
T. Young SF 12.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.5 APG 52.2 FG%
A. Drummond C 17.3 PPG 15.5 RPG 1.4 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young SF 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
A. Drummond C 28 PTS 19 REB 3 AST
46.7 FG% 38.8
28.6 3PT FG% 26.8
72.7 FT% 66.7
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 21 8 4 9/15 2/5 1/1 2 34 2 0 0 2 6 +5 39
B. Bogdanovic 17 4 3 7/15 0/3 3/4 2 34 1 1 2 0 4 +16 27
M. Turner 17 5 1 6/9 0/1 5/7 4 25 0 1 0 2 3 +11 25
T. Evans 6 4 1 1/13 0/4 4/6 3 28 1 1 0 1 3 -1 14
C. Joseph 6 6 12 2/8 0/0 2/2 2 34 1 0 3 1 5 +18 34
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 15 13 2 7/12 0/1 1/1 1 27 1 0 2 4 9 +14 31
D. McDermott 14 0 2 6/7 2/3 0/1 2 21 0 1 2 0 0 +8 17
A. Holiday 7 3 6 3/11 1/3 0/0 2 28 2 0 1 0 3 +16 23
T. Leaf 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 1 0 1 +8 6
D. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 44 31 43/92 6/21 16/22 18 236 9 4 11 10 34 +95 216
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 28 19 3 11/16 0/0 6/11 5 43 3 3 4 6 13 -12 55
W. Ellington 24 4 2 9/16 5/12 1/1 2 35 1 0 1 0 4 -1 32
R. Jackson 16 5 4 6/13 3/7 1/2 4 22 0 0 5 0 5 -10 24
T. Maker 2 4 1 0/4 0/3 2/2 4 32 1 1 2 1 3 -7 8
B. Brown 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 13 1 0 2 0 1 -1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 10 3 2 3/9 2/6 2/2 0 28 0 0 1 0 3 -22 16
L. Galloway 6 6 1 1/11 1/8 3/4 2 22 0 0 1 2 4 -18 13
I. Smith 3 2 7 1/7 0/4 1/2 1 27 0 1 1 1 1 -16 19
J. Leuer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 0 -1 1
Z. Pachulia 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 -7 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 46 21 31/80 11/41 16/24 25 235 6 5 18 11 35 -95 170
NBA Scores