Westbrook's triple-double lifts Thunder past Wolves 132-126

  • Apr 07, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 on Sunday.

Paul George also scored 27 points and Dennis Schroder had 14 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Thunder remained a half-game ahead of San Antonio for seventh place in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 35 points, while Andrew Wiggins scored 24 and Dario Saric added 23. Tyus Jones scored 10 points and tied his career high with 13 assists for.

Oklahoma City entered the fourth quarter trailing 97-95, but Schroder scored the final 10 points in a 12-0 run that vaulted the Thunder into a 109-101 lead. Minnesota didn't get closer than four the rest of the way.

The Thunder opened the game by making five of their first six shots and led by 14 before Minnesota pushed back and cut the deficit to 38-31 after one. Westbrook and Ferguson scored nine apiece as the Thunder hit 7 of 13 3-point attempts.

Trailing 43-34 early in the second, the Wolves went on a 12-3 run to tie the score on Anthony Tolliver's 3-pointer.

Later, Towns hit four free throws in an 8-2 run that put Minnesota on top 60-58, but Noel and Grant hit back-to-back shots in the final minute to give the Thunder a 62-60 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City made its first six shots of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer and a dunk on consecutive possessions by George. But Wiggins kept Minnesota afloat by making three straight jump shots. Then after Towns dunked twice, Saric hit four straight 3-pointers to put Minnesota on top 89-83.

George then scored eight points in the final 40 seconds to cut Minnesota's lead to 97-95 after three.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The victory helped Oklahoma City avoid being swept by the Wolves this season. Minnesota had won the first three in the series this year. ... George has 288 3-pointers this season, the fifth highest single-season total for any player in NBA history. ... Westbrook's triple-double was his 32nd of the season.

Timberwolves: Before the game the Timberwolves honored Jones with the Flip Saunders Legacy Award for his contributions to the community. ... Minnesota has scored at least 100 points in a team-record 29 straight games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
K. Towns
32 C
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
42.5 Field Goal % 51.8
42.4 Three Point % 51.7
65.7 Free Throw % 83.6
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:11
  Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
  Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins 0:22
+ 1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 0:39
  Shooting foul on Paul George 0:39
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Tyus Jones 0:39
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 0:44
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:44
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot 1:03
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 1:15
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
Team Stats
Points 132 126
Field Goals 48-92 (52.2%) 46-85 (54.1%)
3-Pointers 14-34 (41.2%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 53 39
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 32 26
Team 7 7
Assists 27 29
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 30 25
Technicals 0 0
R. Westbrook PG 0
27 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST
K. Towns C 32
35 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 47-33 38243337132
home team logo Timberwolves 36-44 31293729126
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 47-33 114.1 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 36-44 112.7 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.9 PPG 11.1 RPG 10.6 APG 42.5 FG%
K. Towns C 24.3 PPG 12.5 RPG 3.4 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 27 PTS 10 REB 15 AST
K. Towns C 35 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
52.2 FG% 54.1
41.2 3PT FG% 43.5
84.6 FT% 82.8
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
S. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 27 10 15 10/22 2/6 5/7 3 38 1 0 4 1 9 -1 64
P. George 27 7 6 8/22 4/13 7/7 5 37 3 0 0 1 6 +11 49
J. Grant 15 5 0 5/7 2/3 3/4 2 29 0 2 1 3 2 0 21
T. Ferguson 11 4 2 4/5 2/3 1/2 3 25 0 0 0 2 2 0 19
S. Adams 8 6 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 6 27 1 0 3 2 4 +31 14
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Morris
N. Noel
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
J. Evans
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 21 2 1 8/15 1/3 4/4 3 32 1 0 2 0 2 +1 24
M. Morris 14 6 0 6/12 2/5 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 1 5 +2 19
N. Noel 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 2 2 3 0 -14 11
R. Felton 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +7 7
P. Patterson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 -7 1
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 132 46 27 48/92 14/34 22/26 30 236 6 4 13 14 32 +30 229
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
D. Saric
T. Jones
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 35 7 2 11/18 0/1 13/14 4 33 2 1 5 2 5 +3 44
A. Wiggins 24 5 4 9/15 3/5 3/5 4 34 2 0 2 2 3 -1 37
D. Saric 23 3 1 9/15 5/9 0/0 3 32 0 1 1 1 2 +6 28
T. Jones 10 5 13 3/8 0/1 4/4 1 35 0 0 0 0 5 +3 41
J. Okogie 8 1 3 3/5 0/1 2/3 2 36 2 3 0 0 1 -1 20
Bench
G. Dieng
K. Bates-Diop
A. Tolliver
J. Terrell
C. Reynolds
J. Bayless
D. Rose
T. Gibson
J. Teague
R. Covington
C. Williams
M. Creek
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dieng 10 4 2 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 1 3 -9 17
K. Bates-Diop 7 3 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 18 2 0 0 0 3 +3 14
A. Tolliver 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/1 1 15 1 0 1 0 2 -12 7
J. Terrell 4 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 8
C. Reynolds 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 2 0 1 -13 1
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Creek - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 32 29 46/85 10/23 24/29 25 236 9 5 13 6 26 -30 217
