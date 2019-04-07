Westbrook's triple-double lifts Thunder past Wolves 132-126
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 on Sunday.
Paul George also scored 27 points and Dennis Schroder had 14 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Thunder remained a half-game ahead of San Antonio for seventh place in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 35 points, while Andrew Wiggins scored 24 and Dario Saric added 23. Tyus Jones scored 10 points and tied his career high with 13 assists for.
Oklahoma City entered the fourth quarter trailing 97-95, but Schroder scored the final 10 points in a 12-0 run that vaulted the Thunder into a 109-101 lead. Minnesota didn't get closer than four the rest of the way.
The Thunder opened the game by making five of their first six shots and led by 14 before Minnesota pushed back and cut the deficit to 38-31 after one. Westbrook and Ferguson scored nine apiece as the Thunder hit 7 of 13 3-point attempts.
Trailing 43-34 early in the second, the Wolves went on a 12-3 run to tie the score on Anthony Tolliver's 3-pointer.
Later, Towns hit four free throws in an 8-2 run that put Minnesota on top 60-58, but Noel and Grant hit back-to-back shots in the final minute to give the Thunder a 62-60 lead at the break.
Oklahoma City made its first six shots of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer and a dunk on consecutive possessions by George. But Wiggins kept Minnesota afloat by making three straight jump shots. Then after Towns dunked twice, Saric hit four straight 3-pointers to put Minnesota on top 89-83.
George then scored eight points in the final 40 seconds to cut Minnesota's lead to 97-95 after three.
TIP-INS
Thunder: The victory helped Oklahoma City avoid being swept by the Wolves this season. Minnesota had won the first three in the series this year. ... George has 288 3-pointers this season, the fifth highest single-season total for any player in NBA history. ... Westbrook's triple-double was his 32nd of the season.
Timberwolves: Before the game the Timberwolves honored Jones with the Flip Saunders Legacy Award for his contributions to the community. ... Minnesota has scored at least 100 points in a team-record 29 straight games.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Host Houston on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.
---
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|24.3
|Pts. Per Game
|24.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|12.5
|Reb. Per Game
|12.5
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|51.8
|42.4
|Three Point %
|51.7
|65.7
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:11
|Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:13
|Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins
|0:22
|+ 1
|Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw
|0:39
|Shooting foul on Paul George
|0:39
|+ 2
|Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Tyus Jones
|0:39
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made free throw
|0:44
|Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns
|0:44
|+ 2
|Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot
|1:03
|+ 2
|Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
|1:15
|+ 1
|Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|132
|126
|Field Goals
|48-92 (52.2%)
|46-85 (54.1%)
|3-Pointers
|14-34 (41.2%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|39
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|32
|26
|Team
|7
|7
|Assists
|27
|29
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|30
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Thunder 47-33
|114.1 PPG
|47.9 RPG
|23.2 APG
|Timberwolves 36-44
|112.7 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|24.5 APG
|Key Players
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|22.9 PPG
|11.1 RPG
|10.6 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
|K. Towns C
|24.3 PPG
|12.5 RPG
|3.4 APG
|51.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Westbrook PG
|27 PTS
|10 REB
|15 AST
|K. Towns C
|35 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.2
|FG%
|54.1
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|27
|10
|15
|10/22
|2/6
|5/7
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|-1
|64
|P. George
|27
|7
|6
|8/22
|4/13
|7/7
|5
|37
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|+11
|49
|J. Grant
|15
|5
|0
|5/7
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|21
|T. Ferguson
|11
|4
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|19
|S. Adams
|8
|6
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|+31
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|27
|10
|15
|10/22
|2/6
|5/7
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|-1
|64
|P. George
|27
|7
|6
|8/22
|4/13
|7/7
|5
|37
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|+11
|49
|J. Grant
|15
|5
|0
|5/7
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|21
|T. Ferguson
|11
|4
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|19
|S. Adams
|8
|6
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|+31
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|21
|2
|1
|8/15
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+1
|24
|M. Morris
|14
|6
|0
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|+2
|19
|N. Noel
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|-14
|11
|R. Felton
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+7
|7
|P. Patterson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-7
|1
|A. Nader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|132
|46
|27
|48/92
|14/34
|22/26
|30
|236
|6
|4
|13
|14
|32
|+30
|229
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Towns
|35
|7
|2
|11/18
|0/1
|13/14
|4
|33
|2
|1
|5
|2
|5
|+3
|44
|A. Wiggins
|24
|5
|4
|9/15
|3/5
|3/5
|4
|34
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|37
|D. Saric
|23
|3
|1
|9/15
|5/9
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|+6
|28
|T. Jones
|10
|5
|13
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+3
|41
|J. Okogie
|8
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|36
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Towns
|35
|7
|2
|11/18
|0/1
|13/14
|4
|33
|2
|1
|5
|2
|5
|+3
|44
|A. Wiggins
|24
|5
|4
|9/15
|3/5
|3/5
|4
|34
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|37
|D. Saric
|23
|3
|1
|9/15
|5/9
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|+6
|28
|T. Jones
|10
|5
|13
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+3
|41
|J. Okogie
|8
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|36
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dieng
|10
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-9
|17
|K. Bates-Diop
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|14
|A. Tolliver
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-12
|7
|J. Terrell
|4
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|8
|C. Reynolds
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-13
|1
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Covington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|126
|32
|29
|46/85
|10/23
|24/29
|25
|236
|9
|5
|13
|6
|26
|-30
|217
-
DAL
MEM54
64
3rd 10:12
-
PHO
HOU15
27
1st 2:53 NBAt
-
ATL
MIL15
21
1st 3:47
-
MIA
TOR109
117
Final/OT
-
SA
CLE112
90
Final
-
OKC
MIN132
126
Final
-
CHA
DET104
91
Final
-
BKN
IND108
96
Final
-
WAS
NY0
0226 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ORL
BOS0
0217 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
LAC
GS0
0236.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm NBAt
-
NO
SAC0
0234 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
DEN
POR0
0217 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
LAL0
0216.5 O/U
+12
9:30pm NBAt