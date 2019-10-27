POR
Lillard's late layup sends Trail Blazers past Mavs 121-119

  • AP
  • Oct 27, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Damian Lillard's twisting layup with 26 seconds remaining proved to be the winner as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-119 on Sunday night.

Lillard's basket gave the Blazers a 120-119 lead. Dallas' Luka Doncic then missed a 3-point attempt and Portland won a challenge of a call that would have sent the Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith to the foul line.

Instead, there was a jump ball. The Blazers' Kent Bazemore got the ball and was fouled. He made the first of two free throws. Doncic rebounded and passed to Tim Hardaway, whose shot from about midcourt rattled off the front of the rim a time expired.

Lillard, who scored 67 points in Portland's first two games, finished with two points in the first half on 1-for-7 shooting. He scored 26 in the second half, finishing with 28.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 35 points. Rodney Hood had 20 points, Bazemore 11 and Zach Collins 10.

The Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and Doncic finished 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Maxi Kleber had 14 points, Seth Curry 12 and Hardaway 11.

Portland never held the lead through the first three periods, but rallied to tie the game at 95 on one of two free throws by Lillard eight seconds before the end of the third quarter.

Dallas struggled through a 2-for-19 shooting spell and fell behind by as many as six points before Curry hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 107.

After Portland tied the score at 25 with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter, Dallas went on an 18-0 run for a 43-25 lead early in the second.

Kleber, who had totaled only eight points in the Mavericks' first two games, scored eight in the first 2:49 with two 3-pointers and a dunk. Kleber finished the first quarter with 12 points.

McCollum scored 18 points in the second quarter and had 24 in the first half. He made all six free throws and was 6 for 9 from the floor.

Dallas led at halftime 71-59.

TIP-INS

Blazers: F Zach Collins left the court holding his right shoulder in the third quarter. ... F/C Pau Gasol still hasn't played in his 18th season because of an injured left foot. Coach Terry Stotts said: ''The only thing he's really doing on the court is spot-shooting, post moves, stuff like that but no contact.''

Mavericks: Dallas had trailed after the first quarter in each of the first two games. ... Coach Rick Carlisle celebrated his 60th birthday Sunday. . F/C Dwight Powell (strained left hamstring) missed his third straight game

UP NEXT

Blazers: At San Antonio on Monday in the third of a four-game trip.

Mavericks: At Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
29.5 Pts. Per Game 29.5
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
52.5 Field Goal % 50.0
47.9 Three Point % 49.0
88.9 Free Throw % 79.2
  DAL team rebound 0:00
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:03
  Kent Bazemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Jalen Brunson 0:05
  Personal foul on Jalen Brunson 0:05
  POR team rebound 0:09
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup, blocked by Damian Lillard 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith 0:10
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
Team Stats
Points 121 119
Field Goals 45-87 (51.7%) 37-94 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 13-50 (26.0%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 32-41 (78.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 57
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 41 34
Team 7 11
Assists 13 27
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 30 22
Technicals 0 0
C. McCollum SG 3
35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
29 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 2-1 25343626121
home team logo Mavericks 2-1 40312424119
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
R. Hood
Z. Collins
H. Whiteside
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 35 6 4 13/26 1/4 8/8 3 40 2 0 2 0 6 +12 49
D. Lillard 28 3 5 10/20 1/7 7/9 3 38 1 1 2 0 3 -1 41
R. Hood 20 6 0 8/12 3/3 1/2 3 31 2 1 2 2 4 -9 27
Z. Collins 10 3 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 2 0 3 +10 13
H. Whiteside 6 14 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 6 25 0 1 3 2 12 -4 18
Bench
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
S. Labissiere
A. Simons
A. Tolliver
J. Nurkic
P. Gasol
G. Trent Jr.
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 11 5 1 4/8 1/2 2/3 4 30 0 0 3 0 5 +2 15
M. Hezonja 4 8 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 1 7 +6 18
S. Labissiere 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 2 1 +7 7
A. Simons 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 0 +2 2
A. Tolliver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -15 -1
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 48 13 45/87 9/22 22/26 30 235 6 4 16 7 41 +10 189
Mavericks
Starters
K. Porzingis
L. Doncic
M. Kleber
D. Wright
J. Brunson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Porzingis 32 9 5 11/23 3/10 7/10 4 34 0 2 0 3 6 -7 53
L. Doncic 29 12 9 8/22 2/11 11/14 4 37 3 0 4 1 11 +5 58
M. Kleber 14 6 3 5/10 2/6 2/2 4 24 0 1 1 2 4 +2 26
D. Wright 8 2 5 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 0 2 -9 18
J. Brunson 4 2 2 1/6 1/4 1/1 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 +6 10
Bench
S. Curry
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jackson
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 12 0 2 4/10 2/7 2/2 1 24 3 0 0 0 0 +1 19
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 1 1 2/7 0/5 7/8 2 21 0 0 2 0 1 -10 12
D. Finney-Smith 6 9 0 2/6 1/3 1/2 3 28 1 0 2 4 5 +11 14
J. Jackson 3 5 0 1/6 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 0 2 3 -9 8
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 46 27 37/94 13/50 32/41 22 234 7 3 11 12 34 -10 218
