Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Magic 123-91

  • AP
  • Nov 01, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) It was a pretty typical performance for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Donte DiVincenzo was a bit of a surprise.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.

While the reigning NBA MVP was great once again, DiVincenzo scored 14 points in his most extensive action so far this season. He played two minutes in the Bucks' first four games and had not taken a shot.

DiVincenzo went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He also contributed three assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

''He hasn't played all season, and one thing I told him was to stay ready,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''You're going to get your opportunity, and he was ready tonight.''

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds.

The Bucks grabbed control by making nine 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova (two), Sterling Brown, George Hill and DiVincenzo (two) connected from long range during a 32-7 run for the Bucks.

''You could feel things shifting in that first quarter,'' DiVincenzo said. ''Everybody on our team is so unselfish. We have guys who could get 25 every night, but instead we have a balanced attack and guys getting open looks.''

After making eight of their first nine shots on their way to a 20-7 lead, the Magic were outscored 40-9 over the next 11 minutes, most of it by Milwaukee's reserves.

''Orlando was doing a lot of things well early, but our bench came in and flipped the script,'' said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. ''We had really good bench play tonight.''

The Bucks led 79-51 after Middleton scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter.

Milwaukee shot 50.5 percent for the game. The Bucks also had a 57-41 rebound advantage and scored 54 points in the paint.

''They were wide open, wide open ... wide open. It wasn't like they made all these great shots, it was wide open,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''It was an unacceptable effort against a great team and they played well.''

TIP-INS

Bucks: Seventeen of the Bucks' first 21 shots were 3-pointers. ... G Pat Connaughton left the floor with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, but returned to the game. ... Kyle Korver rested. Budenholzer said the Bucks would look for periodic games off for the 38-year-old guard.

Magic: F Amile Jefferson, who had been on a two-way contract with Orlando, signed a standard contract Friday. ... C Mo Bamba (load management) and G Michael Carter-Williams (bruised hip) were out.

NO MAGIC TOUCH

The Magic came into the game last in the NBA in scoring (95.8 points per game) and shooting (.395) and second-last in 3-point shooting (.288). They didn't do anything to help themselves, shooting 37.4 percent and scoring under 100 points for the fifth straight time.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Toronto on Saturday.

Magic: Host Denver on Saturday.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
56.1 Field Goal % 39.0
52.9 Three Point % 35.3
59.2 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 2 Amile Jefferson made floating jump shot, assist by Josh Magette 0:15
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:25
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:25
+ 2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez 0:34
  Wesley Iwundu missed jump shot 0:38
  Offensive rebound by Amile Jefferson 0:49
  Melvin Frazier missed jump shot 0:52
+ 3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilson 1:05
+ 2 Amile Jefferson made floating jump shot 1:23
  Offensive rebound by Melvin Frazier 1:30
Team Stats
Points 123 91
Field Goals 47-93 (50.5%) 34-91 (37.4%)
3-Pointers 17-47 (36.2%) 12-37 (32.4%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 63 52
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 47 30
Team 5 12
Assists 24 21
Steals 11 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 2 4
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 9
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 3-2 31312635123
home team logo Magic 2-3 2714302091
ORL 4.5, O/U 214
Amway Center Orlando, FL
away team logo Bucks 3-2 120.0 PPG 50.6 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Magic 2-3 94.8 PPG 46.2 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 24.8 PPG 13.6 RPG 7.6 APG 56.1 FG%
E. Fournier SG 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29 PTS 14 REB 6 AST
E. Fournier SG 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
50.5 FG% 37.4
36.2 3PT FG% 32.4
66.7 FT% 64.7
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 29 14 6 10/16 1/4 8/11 4 30 2 0 7 2 12 +19 50
E. Bledsoe 18 6 6 8/15 2/7 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 1 5 +15 36
K. Middleton 16 6 0 7/9 2/4 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 1 5 -6 20
B. Lopez 3 0 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 0 +18 5
W. Matthews 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 2 19 1 0 0 0 0 +2 1
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
S. Brown
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason III
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DiVincenzo 14 3 3 5/11 4/7 0/0 1 17 2 1 0 1 2 +34 26
E. Ilyasova 10 5 0 3/7 2/5 2/2 3 16 2 0 0 1 4 +6 17
G. Hill 9 2 2 4/6 1/1 0/1 0 15 1 0 0 1 1 +15 16
S. Brown 9 11 2 3/5 1/3 2/3 1 21 0 0 2 1 10 +26 22
R. Lopez 6 5 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 17 1 1 1 1 4 +14 14
P. Connaughton 4 2 1 2/9 0/5 0/0 1 16 1 2 0 0 2 +11 11
D. Wilson 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 +2 7
T. Antetokounmpo 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 0 +4 6
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 58 24 47/93 17/47 12/18 19 234 11 4 13 11 47 +160 231
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 19 4 1 7/12 4/8 1/1 2 21 1 0 4 0 4 -4 22
N. Vucevic 14 7 2 6/12 0/3 2/2 2 25 2 1 2 1 6 -3 26
A. Gordon 11 4 3 3/10 2/5 3/5 3 28 0 0 1 1 3 -3 20
J. Isaac 11 5 1 3/11 3/7 2/2 1 28 2 1 0 1 4 -19 21
D. Augustin 4 0 6 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 0 -17 15
T. Ross
M. Fultz
A. Jefferson
J. Magette
A. Aminu
W. Iwundu
M. Frazier
K. Birch
M. Carter-Williams
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 11 2 1 4/15 2/8 1/1 3 20 1 0 2 1 1 -26 14
M. Fultz 5 4 3 2/6 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 1 3 -13 14
A. Jefferson 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 0 -2 8
J. Magette 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 1 0 -2 8
A. Aminu 3 5 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 20 0 1 2 0 5 -18 9
W. Iwundu 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1 -22 1
M. Frazier 2 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -2 3
K. Birch 1 5 0 0/3 0/1 1/4 1 22 1 0 0 2 3 -29 7
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 40 21 34/91 12/37 11/17 16 233 8 3 16 10 30 -160 168
