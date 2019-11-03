PHO
Devin Booker, Aron Baynes lead Suns past Grizzlies, 114-105

  Nov 03, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Aron Baynes isn't worried about style points from 3-point range.

The Australian center converted a career-best four 3-pointers Saturday night, leading to 20 points and the Phoenix Suns used a third quarter burst to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-105.

Baynes' last 3-pointer came from a familiar spot around the top of the key and caromed in from straight away. He didn't really say whether he called bank.

''I could have made a better play, but at the end of the day, happy it went down,'' the 6-foot-10 center said, adding: ''Better to learn in victory than it is in defeat, though. We'll take it.''

Devin Booker had 21 points to help the Suns improve to 4-2. He and Baynes combined to go 14 of 23 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range, with Booker converting all three of his 3-point attempts. The Suns finished the night shooting 50%, including 14 of 34 from distance.

Rookie Ja Morant led Memphis with 24 points and seven assists. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke scored 16 points each, Clarke adding 11 rebounds.

As it has through much of the early season, the game would get away from Memphis in the third quarter, part of the ongoing second-half problems for the young Grizzlies. Memphis has held halftime leads in all but one game this season, but have stumbled in the final two frames.

This time, Phoenix outscored Memphis 37-22 in the third, with the Grizzlies committing 11 turnovers. That helped the Suns to convert a two-point halftime deficit into a lead that reached 14 as Phoenix carried an 82-69 lead into the fourth quarter.

''We came in (before) the third quarter and talked about the adversity we've faced this season, and how we need to stick together through it all,'' Booker said about the second-half change. ''Went out there, kept moving the ball. Started out very good in the third quarter and it just continued the rest of the game.''

The second-half struggles are part of the growing pains for Memphis as it tries to make its way through a rebuilding phase around Morant and second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who left the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury.

''Up (at) halftime, we've faced this before where teams pick up their energy,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''I didn't feel our energy was there in the third quarter.''

Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points and Frank Kaminsky had 14, 11 in the first half. .Were 11 of 14 inside the arc in the first quarter; 2 of 7 from 3-point range. ... Baynes' previous high for 3s was three, two games ago against Utah. ... Have made at least 13 3-pointers in four straight games. Have made more 3-pointers than their opponents in all six games this season. ... Oubre has reached double figures in 19 straight games

Grizzlies: Reserve G Grayson Allen left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return. Shortly after that, Jackson left with a right knee problem. Jenkins said after the game there were no updates regarding the injuries. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and seven rebounds, ending his streak of three straight double-doubles. ...Had a 62-48 advantage in points in the paint.

The days of Memphis grinding through a game has already gone through a drastic change. The Grizzlies, who were at the bottom in pace last season, are now second at 108.91 possessions. They ranked in the bottom five in pace every season since 2012-13. ''When we started hitting the first day of camp, our guys really started to buy in,'' Jenkins said. ''Every single day we talk about our pace. Every day in film, we talk about our pace.''

The crowd was a bit smaller than normal for a Saturday night in Memphis due to almost 60,000 attending the Memphis-SMU nationally televised game in town at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Suns: Open a six-game homestand against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Monday night.

D. Booker
1 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
49.1 Field Goal % 51.4
49.0 Three Point % 50.8
87.5 Free Throw % 78.9
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 0:09
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Solomon Hill 0:16
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made reverse layup 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 0:19
  Brandon Clarke missed layup, blocked by Dario Saric 0:21
+ 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:41
  Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:45
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 0:48
Points 114 105
Field Goals 44-88 (50.0%) 42-86 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 14-34 (41.2%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 45 54
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 28 33
Team 13 8
Assists 26 26
Steals 9 9
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 17 20
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 1 1
A. Baynes C 46
20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
J. Morant PG 12
24 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Suns 4-2 31143732114
home team logo Grizzlies 1-4 24232236105
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
away team logo Suns 4-2 115.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 28.8 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 1-4 107.0 PPG 47.8 RPG 24.8 APG
D. Booker SG 24.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.0 APG 47.4 FG%
J. Morant PG 17.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 5.0 APG 50.0 FG%
D. Booker SG 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
J. Morant PG 24 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
50.0 FG% 48.8
41.2 3PT FG% 32.1
75.0 FT% 63.2
Starters
D. Booker
A. Baynes
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 21 1 2 8/13 3/3 2/2 3 31 0 0 5 0 1 +9 21
A. Baynes 20 2 4 6/10 4/7 4/5 2 27 1 0 1 1 1 +13 30
K. Oubre Jr. 15 4 3 7/14 1/3 0/0 4 28 0 0 1 2 2 +16 24
R. Rubio 11 5 6 4/12 1/4 2/3 2 35 3 0 2 0 5 +10 29
D. Saric 9 7 1 4/11 1/5 0/0 1 24 1 1 1 0 7 +18 19
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
T. Johnson
C. Johnson
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 14 5 1 5/10 0/3 4/6 1 22 0 1 2 1 4 -4 20
M. Bridges 10 6 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 19 4 0 2 0 6 -7 22
T. Johnson 9 0 5 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 0 +3 19
C. Johnson 5 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 1 -12 8
J. Carter 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 0 1 -1 0
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 32 26 44/88 14/34 12/16 20 235 9 2 17 4 28 +45 192
J. Morant
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 24 3 7 9/16 2/3 4/4 2 28 1 0 4 0 3 -13 38
D. Brooks 16 2 1 6/12 2/4 2/2 5 23 1 0 1 2 0 +13 20
J. Valanciunas 13 7 2 6/9 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 3 3 4 -6 21
J. Jackson Jr. 7 1 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 4 22 0 3 4 1 0 -6 7
J. Crowder 0 4 4 0/8 0/5 0/0 3 26 0 0 0 1 3 -5 12
B. Clarke
K. Anderson
G. Allen
S. Hill
T. Jones
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
D. Melton
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 16 11 0 7/9 1/1 1/2 1 22 3 2 2 4 7 -5 30
K. Anderson 8 4 2 3/7 0/2 2/4 1 19 0 2 2 0 4 -8 16
G. Allen 7 1 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 -5 9
S. Hill 6 5 1 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 23 1 0 3 1 4 -6 11
T. Jones 6 0 6 3/7 0/3 0/3 0 22 2 0 0 0 0 0 20
M. Guduric 2 8 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 7 0 14
B. Caboclo 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 1 0 0 0 -4 2
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 46 26 42/86 9/28 12/19 23 235 9 8 20 13 33 -45 200
