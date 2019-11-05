LAL
LeBron posts latest triple-double, Lakers rally past Bulls

  • AP
  Nov 05, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Los Angeles trailed by 19 before shutting down Chicago in the fourth quarter during the finale of a three-game trip. While James turned in another brilliant performance, he was on the bench for most of a 16-0 run to begin the final period.

Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard sparked the Lakers' comeback. Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth, and Howard had a key block on Coby White during the big spurt. Cook made a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 94-93 lead with 8:53 remaining.

Cook finished with 17 points, and Anthony Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds. It was Davis' first game in his native Chicago since he was acquired in a trade with New Orleans.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and White and Otto Porter Jr. each finished with 18. Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls used a 16-2 run to open a 60-42 lead with 2:49 left in the first half. Carter's two foul shots made it 63-44 with 2:10 to go.

OLD FRIENDS

Bulls coach Jim Boylen worked for Lakers coach Frank Vogel for two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Vogel called Boylen ''one of the smartest basketball men I've ever worked with,'' and Boylen also heaped praise on his former boss.

''Frank's a worker. He's a defensive-minded guy,'' Boylen said, ''so I think we were kindred spirits there. He's a really good person and he was very sharing and caring with me.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Avery Bradley was sidelined by a lower right leg contusion. He got hurt during Sunday's 103-96 victory at San Antonio. ''He was just too sore to go,'' Vogel said. ''He's day to day.'' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replaced Bradley in the starting lineup.

Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison played for the first time this season. He missed the team's first seven games with a strained left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Bulls: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.1 Field Goal % 44.4
46.7 Three Point % 43.5
77.8 Free Throw % 74.3
+ 3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison 0:25
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:48
  Chandler Hutchison missed free throw 0:53
  Shooting foul on Dwight Howard 0:53
+ 2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup 0:53
+ 2 Quinn Cook made driving layup 1:05
+ 3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 1:22
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
Team Stats
Points 118 112
Field Goals 45-92 (48.9%) 43-85 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 55 52
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 37 35
Team 6 10
Assists 26 22
Steals 10 11
Blocks 10 4
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
L. James SF 23
30 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
Z. LaVine PG 8
26 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
1234T
Lakers 6-1 24243238118
Bulls 2-6 29362819112
United Center Chicago, IL
Lakers 6-1 109.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 23.2 APG
Bulls 2-6 105.0 PPG 42 RPG 23.0 APG
L. James SF 25.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 11.2 APG 47.4 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 21.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.6 APG 43.2 FG%
L. James SF 30 PTS 10 REB 11 AST
Z. LaVine PG 26 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
Lakers
Starters
L. James
A. Davis
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 30 10 11 10/19 2/6 8/9 3 35 2 1 2 0 10 +17 63
A. Davis 15 7 3 6/15 1/2 2/2 4 31 1 3 3 3 4 -4 29
J. McGee 10 6 3 4/4 0/0 2/3 0 16 1 2 1 2 4 +1 24
K. Caldwell-Pope 8 3 1 3/7 1/2 1/2 1 21 1 0 2 1 2 -1 12
D. Green 7 4 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 25 2 1 1 0 4 +4 17
Bench
Q. Cook
K. Kuzma
A. Caruso
D. Howard
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
R. Rondo
D. Cousins
A. Bradley
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Q. Cook 17 4 2 6/9 3/4 2/3 0 26 1 1 1 2 2 +14 26
K. Kuzma 15 4 0 7/16 1/8 0/1 1 21 0 1 3 0 4 +4 17
A. Caruso 7 3 1 2/8 1/4 2/3 1 23 2 0 2 1 2 +2 12
D. Howard 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 5 23 0 1 0 2 4 +4 13
T. Daniels 3 2 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 1 -6 11
J. Dudley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 49 26 45/92 11/33 17/24 18 235 10 10 15 12 37 +30 224
Bulls
Z. LaVine
O. Porter Jr.
W. Carter Jr.
T. Satoransky
L. Markkanen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 26 7 7 9/18 3/7 5/7 3 33 2 0 3 1 6 -14 46
O. Porter Jr. 18 1 0 7/12 4/7 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 0 1 +1 19
W. Carter Jr. 11 11 0 4/9 0/1 3/6 4 31 0 1 2 4 7 -16 21
T. Satoransky 7 4 6 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 0 4 -10 23
L. Markkanen 7 3 1 2/8 2/5 1/2 0 30 1 0 2 0 3 -11 11
C. White
K. Dunn
T. Young
C. Hutchison
L. Kornet
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
M. Strus
D. Gafford
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 18 5 4 7/15 1/5 3/3 1 23 1 0 2 0 5 +1 30
K. Dunn 9 2 2 4/5 1/1 0/0 5 17 3 0 1 1 1 -7 17
T. Young 8 3 1 4/6 0/1 0/2 2 16 2 1 2 1 2 0 14
C. Hutchison 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/3 1 14 0 0 1 0 3 +6 7
L. Kornet 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 16 0 2 1 0 2 +10 6
R. Arcidiacono 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
S. Harrison 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +5 3
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 42 22 43/85 14/32 12/23 21 235 11 4 16 7 35 -30 197
