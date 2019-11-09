DAL
MEM

No Text

Doncic scores 24 points as Mavs defeat Grizzlies 138-122

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Luka Doncic fell just short of a triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 138-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Doncic recorded his stats in three quarters as Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sat the second-year guard while Dallas maintained a double-digit lead in the final period. Kristaps Porzingis already had taken the night off recovering from a left knee injury.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points for Dallas, Justin Jackson had 17 points and Seth Curry scored 16, all in the first half.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jae Crowder added 18 points for the Grizzlies, which lost their second straight.

Doncic helped Dallas pull away in the third quarter, scoring 14 points to give the Mavericks a 104-91 lead entering the fourth.

Memphis played without leading scorer and rookie Ja Morant, who took the night off for rest. Additionally, rookie forward Brandon Clarke did not play to for injury maintenance on a sore back.

The Mavericks used 52% shooting in the first half to carry a 68-62 lead into the break with Curry scoring his 16 points.

Crowder and Marko Guduric led Memphis with 10 points each.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic started his first game of the season. ... The stop in Memphis was the first of a three-game, six-day road trip that will carry Dallas 3,535 miles. ... Hardaway converted a 4-point play in the second quarter. ... Doncic failed to reach 25 points for only the second time this season. The only other game when he didn't score at least 25 was Oct. 29 when he had 12 at Denver.

Grizzlies: First back-to-back of 12 this season after loss in Orlando on Friday. ... G Grayson Allen missed his fourth straight game with left ankle soreness. ... Rookie Marko Guduric scored 14 points, the first time he has reached double figures in the young season.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Boston on Monday night.

Grizzlies: At San Antonio on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SG
J. Valanciunas
17 C
21.8 Min. Per Game 21.8
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
48.0 Field Goal % 46.1
46.7 Three Point % 46.3
83.6 Free Throw % 94.4
+ 2 Yuta Watanabe made jump shot 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe 0:22
  Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 0:29
  De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot 0:32
  Turnover on Jalen Brunson 0:39
  Offensive foul on Jalen Brunson 0:39
+ 2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk 0:47
  Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by De'Anthony Melton 0:49
+ 2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk, assist by Marko Guduric 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Marko Guduric 1:10
Team Stats
Points 138 122
Field Goals 52-97 (53.6%) 50-95 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 18-42 (42.9%) 12-36 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 53 45
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 35 29
Team 6 6
Assists 27 31
Steals 8 10
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 14 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Doncic SG 77
24 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Crowder SF 99
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 6-3 31373634138
home team logo Grizzlies 2-7 34282931122
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 6-3 113.6 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 2-7 107.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SG 28.1 PPG 10.4 RPG 9.3 APG 47.2 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 11.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.0 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SG 24 PTS 14 REB 8 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 23 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
53.6 FG% 52.6
42.9 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 71.4
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
S. Curry
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
B. Marjanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 24 14 8 9/16 2/6 4/5 0 28 2 0 2 3 11 +1 54
S. Curry 16 1 1 4/12 3/7 5/5 3 24 0 0 2 0 1 -4 17
D. Finney-Smith 11 3 1 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 24 1 1 2 2 1 -4 16
M. Kleber 11 4 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 1 23 0 1 0 0 4 +2 18
B. Marjanovic 9 5 2 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 16 1 1 2 2 3 +5 18
Starters
L. Doncic
S. Curry
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
B. Marjanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 24 14 8 9/16 2/6 4/5 0 28 2 0 2 3 11 +1 54
S. Curry 16 1 1 4/12 3/7 5/5 3 24 0 0 2 0 1 -4 17
D. Finney-Smith 11 3 1 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 24 1 1 2 2 1 -4 16
M. Kleber 11 4 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 1 23 0 1 0 0 4 +2 18
B. Marjanovic 9 5 2 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 16 1 1 2 2 3 +5 18
Bench
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
D. Powell
D. Wright
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
J. Reaves
I. Roby
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 20 0 1 7/14 5/9 1/1 1 22 0 0 0 0 0 +19 22
J. Jackson 17 4 0 6/10 4/7 1/2 1 25 0 0 0 2 2 +13 21
J. Brunson 13 2 4 6/8 0/0 1/1 2 18 2 0 3 0 2 +15 22
D. Powell 11 7 3 5/8 0/1 1/3 3 29 2 2 2 2 5 +18 26
D. Wright 6 7 6 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 6 +20 24
R. Broekhoff 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 47 27 52/97 18/42 16/20 14 234 8 5 14 12 35 +80 238
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
T. Jones
J. Valanciunas
D. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 23 4 2 10/17 2/6 1/2 4 29 0 1 4 1 3 -8 28
J. Crowder 18 4 4 6/12 4/9 2/2 2 30 3 2 1 0 4 -14 34
T. Jones 14 2 8 6/8 2/3 0/1 0 27 1 0 3 0 2 -14 30
J. Valanciunas 10 3 3 3/11 0/4 4/4 2 23 0 1 1 1 2 -24 19
D. Brooks 5 5 4 2/8 1/5 0/0 5 19 0 0 2 4 1 -12 16
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
T. Jones
J. Valanciunas
D. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 23 4 2 10/17 2/6 1/2 4 29 0 1 4 1 3 -8 28
J. Crowder 18 4 4 6/12 4/9 2/2 2 30 3 2 1 0 4 -14 34
T. Jones 14 2 8 6/8 2/3 0/1 0 27 1 0 3 0 2 -14 30
J. Valanciunas 10 3 3 3/11 0/4 4/4 2 23 0 1 1 1 2 -24 19
D. Brooks 5 5 4 2/8 1/5 0/0 5 19 0 0 2 4 1 -12 16
Bench
M. Guduric
K. Anderson
D. Melton
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
S. Hill
J. Konchar
G. Allen
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
J. Morant
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Guduric 14 3 4 5/9 1/2 3/3 0 28 2 0 1 1 2 -4 26
K. Anderson 12 5 3 6/8 0/1 0/0 3 26 1 1 0 1 4 -2 25
D. Melton 11 3 2 5/11 1/4 0/0 1 20 2 0 2 0 3 -2 18
B. Caboclo 8 4 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 1 1 3 +6 15
Y. Watanabe 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 +5 5
S. Hill 3 5 0 1/3 1/2 0/2 3 14 0 0 0 1 4 -8 8
J. Konchar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 39 31 50/95 12/36 10/14 22 233 10 6 15 10 29 -80 224
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores