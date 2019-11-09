GS
Gallinari, Schroeder lead Thunder past Warriors 114-108

  • Nov 09, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added 18, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-108 Saturday night.

Chris Paul had 16 points and nine assists, Steven Adams scored 13 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 to help the Thunder beat the Warriors for the second time this season. Oklahoma State has won three of its last four games.

D'Angelo Russell scored 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter to lead Golden State, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the score at 84-all heading to the fourth. One night earlier, Russell had 52 against Minnesota.

Alec Burk had 23 points for the Warriors, and Glenn Robinson III finished with 18.

After Golden State took an 88-86 lead on Willie Cauley-Stein's jumper early in the fourth, Paul scored four points during Oklahoma City's 9-0 run to regain the lead for good. Hamidou Diallo's jumper pushed the advantage to 14 with 5:01 left.

The Warriors rallied to pull to 112-108 with 17.7 seconds to go, but that was as close as they got.

TIP-INS

Golden State: The Warriors were able to rally even after trailing by as much as 23 late in the second quarter thanks to its free-throw shooting. The Warriors went 17 for 17 from the line, with Russell making his six attempts while Burks made his five.

Oklahoma City: The Thunder had 30 assists on 43 made baskets, using terrific ball movement and great screens to spring shooters. Schroder led the Thunder with six assists.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Utah on Monday night.

Thunder: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Key Players
D. Russell
0 SG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
43.9 Field Goal % 47.7
43.0 Three Point % 47.4
78.6 Free Throw % 72.7
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Chris Paul 0:11
+ 1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Alec Burks 0:15
+ 2 Jordan Poole made finger-roll layup 0:17
  Out of bounds turnover on Steven Adams 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:22
  Chris Paul missed jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Alec Burks made free throw 0:46
  Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:46
+ 2 Alec Burks made dunk 0:46
Team Stats
Points 108 114
Field Goals 42-85 (49.4%) 43-79 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 14-30 (46.7%)
Free Throws 17-17 (100.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 43
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 28 35
Team 5 1
Assists 22 30
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
D. Russell SG 0
30 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
C. Paul PG 3
16 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 2-8 27164124108
home team logo Thunder 4-5 36242430114
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 2-8 112.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 4-5 105.0 PPG 45.9 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
D. Russell SG 24.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.2 APG 42.5 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 18.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell SG 30 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
D. Gallinari SF 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
49.4 FG% 54.4
31.8 3PT FG% 46.7
100.0 FT% 82.4
Warriors
Starters
D. Russell
A. Burks
G. Robinson III
W. Cauley-Stein
J. Poole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 30 3 7 10/19 4/8 6/6 2 34 2 0 4 0 3 +11 45
A. Burks 23 5 4 9/17 0/1 5/5 4 36 1 1 1 1 4 +5 37
G. Robinson III 18 2 0 7/12 2/5 2/2 1 34 1 0 1 1 1 -17 20
W. Cauley-Stein 10 6 0 5/9 0/0 0/0 5 23 0 3 3 0 6 -11 16
J. Poole 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 4 34 2 0 2 0 3 -12 19
Bench
M. Chriss
D. Lee
O. Spellman
K. Bowman
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
E. Paschall
K. Looney
J. Evans
A. Smailagic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Chriss 10 4 1 4/7 0/1 2/2 1 24 0 2 2 1 3 +5 16
D. Lee 5 7 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 6 +3 17
O. Spellman 4 3 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 12 1 0 1 2 1 -9 9
K. Bowman 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1 -5 7
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Paschall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 34 22 42/85 7/22 17/17 18 236 9 6 15 6 28 -30 186
Thunder
Starters
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
S. Adams
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 21 5 3 6/11 4/6 5/6 1 30 0 0 1 1 4 +4 31
C. Paul 16 5 9 5/11 0/3 6/6 2 30 3 0 3 0 5 +10 39
S. Adams 13 8 2 6/7 0/0 1/3 0 25 1 2 1 4 4 -1 27
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 12 5 3 6/15 0/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 3 1 4 -2 20
T. Ferguson 8 2 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 1 1 -10 13
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
D. Bazley
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 16 6 6 6/13 2/8 2/2 2 33 1 1 4 0 6 -5 32
M. Muscala 9 4 2 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 4 +22 16
D. Bazley 9 3 1 3/4 3/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 0 3 +2 12
H. Diallo 8 3 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 23 2 0 1 0 3 +25 16
N. Noel 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 2 1 0 1 -15 4
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 42 30 43/79 14/30 14/17 17 236 7 5 18 7 35 +30 210
NBA Scores