Towns hits 7 3-pointers, Wolves beat Jazz without Wiggins

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns had seven 3-pointers and 29 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Utah Jazz their first home loss, 112-102 Monday night.

Without second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves held the Jazz to 36.8% shooting and were bolstered by Jeff Teague's 21 points and 11 assists.

Kelan Martin had seven of his 14 points in Minnesota's decisive run in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 15 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points before fouling out and Donovan Mitchell had 17 points on 5-for-24 shooting for Utah.

The Jazz led 88-85 before the Timberwolves began a game-changing shooting streak.

Towns hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth, the final jumper from 29 feet with 4:45 to play. Teague hit two free throws in the midst of Towns' 3-point display and added a driving layup and two more foul shots a short time later.

The point guard then found Martin for a 3-pointer and the largest lead of the night for either team at 103-90.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who fell to 6-1 at home this season.

Wiggins missed his third straight game - the first two for personal reasons and this one due to illness. He was playing the best basketball of his career and had scored at least 25 points in six straight games. The Timberwolves lost the other two without the high-scoring wing.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns got his fourth foul with 5:03 left in the third quarter by kicking Gobert during a 3-point attempt. ... Shabazz Napier was out with a sore hamstring.

Jazz: Utah looked disjointed in Jeff Green's first extended run at center in Utah during the first half and the Jazz were outscored by nine during the experiment. ... Dante Exum played his first game of the season after knee surgery in March. ... Emmanuel Mudiay drew a standing ovation with a fake behind-the-back-dribble drive that fooled his defender for a layup late in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

TImberwolves: Host the Jazz on Wednesday night.

Jazz: Return engagement with the Wolves in Minnesota.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
51.2 Field Goal % 45.6
51.2 Three Point % 47.5
76.0 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop 0:10
  Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Rudy Gobert 0:19
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Robert Covington 0:20
+ 1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic 0:31
+ 2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0:33
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:33
Team Stats
Points 112 102
Field Goals 41-89 (46.1%) 35-96 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 58 60
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 46 41
Team 7 7
Assists 22 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 10 5
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 25 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
29 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Conley PG 10
15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 8-6 36231736112
home team logo Jazz 8-5 32242224102
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 8-6 116.2 PPG 47 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Jazz 8-5 104.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 19.8 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 26.8 PPG 12.1 RPG 3.7 APG 51.6 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 19.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.7 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 29 PTS 13 REB 5 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
46.1 FG% 36.5
36.8 3PT FG% 38.7
84.2 FT% 76.9
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
J. Teague
R. Covington
J. Layman
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 29 13 5 11/23 7/15 0/0 5 33 2 2 5 3 10 +11 51
J. Teague 21 4 11 7/18 1/2 6/7 2 35 0 0 2 0 4 +6 45
R. Covington 15 8 1 5/10 2/5 3/3 4 32 2 1 4 0 8 +1 24
J. Layman 6 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/1 1 13 0 1 0 1 0 -7 8
T. Graham 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 6 24 0 0 1 0 3 +4 2
Bench
K. Martin
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
J. Culver
K. Bates-Diop
S. Napier
N. Vonleh
A. Wiggins
J. McLaughlin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Martin 14 6 0 6/7 2/3 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 6 +21 19
J. Okogie 11 5 1 3/5 1/3 4/5 0 24 1 2 1 0 5 +12 20
G. Dieng 8 5 2 3/7 0/1 2/2 1 14 1 1 0 0 5 -1 19
J. Culver 5 3 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 23 0 3 1 1 2 +1 14
K. Bates-Diop 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 12 0 0 0 0 3 +2 6
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 51 22 41/89 14/38 16/19 25 234 6 10 15 5 46 +50 208
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
M. Conley
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 18 6 2 7/17 3/7 1/1 6 30 0 0 2 1 5 -6 26
D. Mitchell 17 7 2 5/23 2/6 5/7 2 33 0 1 2 2 5 -10 27
R. Gobert 16 14 1 5/8 0/0 6/7 5 36 1 1 2 5 9 -10 32
M. Conley 15 6 6 6/15 1/4 2/3 3 34 0 0 1 1 5 -6 32
R. O'Neale 7 7 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 25 2 0 0 0 7 +5 20
Bench
J. Ingles
J. Green
E. Mudiay
D. Exum
E. Davis
G. Niang
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 12 8 5 4/12 3/7 1/2 1 33 0 0 2 1 7 -11 28
J. Green 11 4 1 2/8 2/4 5/6 3 17 0 1 3 1 3 -9 15
E. Mudiay 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 1 2 1 0 -4 7
D. Exum 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 1 0 0 0 +1 4
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 53 20 35/96 12/31 20/26 23 236 5 5 14 12 41 -50 191
