Brown scores 31 points in Celtics’ 112-93 victory over Heat

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-93 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points to help Boston improve to 8-0 at home. Brown connected on a season-high six 3-pointers, and Walker had seven assists and four rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk added 12 points, and Duncan Robinson and Justise Winslow each had 10. Miami had won three in a row.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra left the team in the morning, flying home to be with wife Nikki for the birth of their second son. Assistant coach Dan Craig ran the team.

Brown hit two 3-pointers and Semi Ojeleye had one - all coming from the left corner directly in front of the Heat bench just over a minute apart - during a 9-1 spurt that pushed Boston's lead to 80-67 late in the third quarter. The Celtics led by 13 after three quarters.

Boston then scored the first seven points of the fourth, making it 89-69 on Carsen Edwards' 3 from the right wing.

Brown later banked in a 3 from the top of the key, making it 102-79 with 5:16 to play.

TIP-INS

Heat: Craig spent his high school years living about 40 minutes away from TD Garden in Chelmsford and rooting for the Celtics. ''It worked out kind of funny,'' he said. ''I'm back home and I'm going to coach this game. It's pretty exciting.'' Craig also ran the team in March of 2018 when Spoelstra was away for the birth of his first son. The Heat also lost that game.

Celtics: Guard Marcus Smart missed the game due to illness. Coach Brad Stevens said he would have been ''doubtful'' with a sore oblique, but ''the illness knocked him out'' of playing.

LEAD ERASED

The Heat led by 11 points midway into the second quarter before the Celtics closed the half by scoring 26 of the final 33 points. Walker had nine of the points and Tatum eight in the spree over the final 7:09, including two shots from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Washington on Friday night.

Celtics: Host Denver on Friday night.

---

Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
K. Walker
8 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
43.6 Field Goal % 40.9
42.5 Three Point % 40.7
85.6 Free Throw % 91.1
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
+ 2 Tyler Herro made jump shot, assist by Justise Winslow 0:30
+ 2 Vincent Poirier made jump shot, assist by Javonte Green 0:45
+ 2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 0:54
  Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk 0:54
  Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams 1:08
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Personal foul on Jaylen Brown 1:24
+ 3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 1:30
Team Stats
Points 93 112
Field Goals 34-78 (43.6%) 35-80 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 16-41 (39.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 49 52
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 32 36
Team 9 7
Assists 20 21
Steals 7 9
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
37 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 8
28 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 15-6 2816252493
home team logo Celtics 15-5 20323030112
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 15-6 111.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 15-5 110.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 19.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 6.7 APG 41.6 FG%
J. Brown SG 19.3 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.0 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Butler SF 37 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
J. Brown SG 31 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 43.8
36.8 3PT FG% 39.0
64.7 FT% 81.3
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
D. Robinson
K. Nunn
B. Adebayo
M. Leonard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 37 6 4 12/18 6/10 7/10 2 37 2 0 4 2 4 -13 49
D. Robinson 10 5 1 4/8 2/6 0/0 5 28 3 0 0 0 5 -4 20
K. Nunn 8 2 4 3/11 2/7 0/0 2 26 1 0 4 0 2 -12 15
B. Adebayo 8 9 3 4/10 0/0 0/2 2 37 0 1 4 2 7 -16 20
M. Leonard 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 20 0 1 0 0 3 -11 7
Bench
K. Olynyk
J. Winslow
T. Herro
D. Jones Jr.
C. Silva
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
D. Macon
K. Okpala
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 12 4 2 4/8 1/5 3/3 4 27 1 0 1 2 2 -8 20
J. Winslow 10 7 4 4/10 1/4 1/2 4 31 0 0 3 1 6 -15 22
T. Herro 5 1 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 20 0 1 1 0 1 -13 8
D. Jones Jr. 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 1 -2 3
C. Silva 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 40 20 34/78 14/38 11/17 25 235 7 3 18 8 32 -95 165
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
K. Walker
J. Tatum
D. Theis
G. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 31 4 1 10/20 5/9 6/8 3 34 1 0 1 1 3 +9 37
K. Walker 28 4 7 9/17 6/11 4/4 1 31 2 1 1 0 4 +16 48
J. Tatum 19 5 3 6/20 2/12 5/6 2 33 1 3 2 1 4 +31 32
D. Theis 8 9 2 3/5 0/1 2/4 2 26 1 3 1 1 8 +24 24
G. Williams 2 3 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 17 0 0 1 0 3 +1 8
Bench
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
C. Edwards
R. Williams
E. Kanter
V. Poirier
J. Green
G. Hayward
M. Smart
T. Fall
T. Waters
R. Langford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Wanamaker 7 0 4 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 19 1 0 1 0 0 -3 15
S. Ojeleye 5 7 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 24 1 0 1 2 5 +21 12
C. Edwards 5 0 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 0 0 +9 7
R. Williams 3 10 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 19 1 1 0 4 6 -1 15
E. Kanter 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
V. Poirier 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
J. Green 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -5 4
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 45 21 35/80 16/41 26/32 20 234 9 8 9 9 36 +95 207
