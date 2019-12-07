LAL
POR

No Text

Anthony Davis has 39 and Lakers rout the Blazers 136-113.

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Anthony Davis scored 39 points, LeBron James added 31 and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 136-113 on Friday night.

It was the 11th straight road win for the Lakers, who have lost just three games overall this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

The game was costly for Portland. Starting forward Rodney Hood was injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon.

Portland coach Terry Stotts was ejected late in the third quarter after angrily protesting a foul call that earned him a double technical. It was the first time that Stotts has been tossed from a game as an NBA coach.

Damian Lillard, who helped pull Stotts back from the confrontation with referee Leon Wood, finished with 29 points. Portland trailed by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

It was the first meeting of the season between friends James and Carmelo Anthony. The two shared a quick hug on the court just before tipoff.

Anthony hadn't played in the league for more than a year when the Blazers signed him on Nov. 19 to a non-guaranteed contract.

Earlier Friday the Trail Blazers guaranteed the deal to keep the 10-time All-Star on the roster through the rest of the season.

Anthony has meshed well in Portland, assuming a starting role and averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in his eight games before finishing with 15 points against Los Angeles.

Portland (9-14) got off to a slow start this season but had won four of its last five games, including Wednesday night's 127-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers (20-3) were coming off a 121-96 rout of the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. It was the second of a back-to-back.

Anthony followed up a layup and a free throw with a 3-pointer to pull the Blazers ahead 18-17 midway through the first quarter. The Lakers led 39-34 after the period, led by Davis with 15 points.

Rajon Rondo hit back-to-back 3 pointers to kick off a 15-0 run. Davis had 25 points at the half and the Lakers led 77-62.

A pair of free throws from CJ McCollum pulled Portland within 13 points in the third quarter, but the Blazers were never able to close to within single digits.

Davis' dunk expended the lead to 101-81.

It was the first of three meetings between the two teams this season. Last year the teams split the series 2-2.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Rondo did not return to the game after halftime because of hamstring soreness. ... Los Angeles became the second NBA team to reach 20 wins this season, joining Milwaukee. ... James also had seven rebounds and eight assists before heading to the bench late in the final quarter. ... The team's 136 points were a season high.

Trail Blazers: Hood left the game late in the first quarter after injuring his left leg. He was helped off the court and did not return. ... The Lakers' 77 first-half points were the most the Blazers had allowed in the half this season. ... Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday, hosting Oklahoma City.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
49.7 Field Goal % 45.0
49.7 Three Point % 44.3
70.1 Free Throw % 90.7
  POR team rebound 0:00
  Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
+ 2 Anfernee Simons made driving layup 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Skal Labissiere 0:33
  Quinn Cook missed jump shot 0:36
+ 2 Nassir Little made turnaround jump shot 0:50
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 1:08
  LAL team rebound 1:12
  Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup, blocked by Nassir Little 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Troy Daniels 1:23
Team Stats
Points 136 113
Field Goals 46-85 (54.1%) 39-86 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 17-36 (47.2%) 10-34 (29.4%)
Free Throws 27-33 (81.8%) 25-29 (86.2%)
Total Rebounds 56 40
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 42 30
Team 11 6
Assists 26 20
Steals 10 9
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 23 25
Technicals 0 5
away team logo
A. Davis PF 3
39 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
29 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 20-3 39383326136
home team logo Trail Blazers 9-14 34283120113
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 20-3 112.3 PPG 45.4 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 9-14 113.5 PPG 46.6 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.0 PPG 9.1 RPG 3.2 APG 49.0 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 7.4 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 39 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
D. Lillard PG 29 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
54.1 FG% 45.3
47.2 3PT FG% 29.4
81.8 FT% 86.2
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 39 9 2 12/21 2/6 13/15 2 32 2 3 3 0 9 +6 54
L. James 31 7 8 11/23 4/9 5/7 1 33 0 1 3 1 6 +21 52
J. McGee 13 3 0 6/7 0/0 1/1 3 15 0 2 0 1 2 +5 18
K. Caldwell-Pope 5 0 5 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 27 1 0 0 0 0 +8 16
D. Green 3 5 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 1 1 0 5 +5 13
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 39 9 2 12/21 2/6 13/15 2 32 2 3 3 0 9 +6 54
L. James 31 7 8 11/23 4/9 5/7 1 33 0 1 3 1 6 +21 52
J. McGee 13 3 0 6/7 0/0 1/1 3 15 0 2 0 1 2 +5 18
K. Caldwell-Pope 5 0 5 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 27 1 0 0 0 0 +8 16
D. Green 3 5 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 1 1 0 5 +5 13
Bench
K. Kuzma
T. Daniels
A. Caruso
R. Rondo
D. Howard
Q. Cook
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
A. Bradley
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 15 6 1 6/13 3/6 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 0 6 +19 21
T. Daniels 9 1 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 3 12 1 0 1 0 1 +7 12
A. Caruso 8 1 3 2/4 1/1 3/4 4 23 1 0 1 0 1 +13 15
R. Rondo 6 3 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 14 2 1 2 0 3 +13 16
D. Howard 5 10 0 1/1 0/0 3/4 5 21 2 0 2 1 9 +14 15
Q. Cook 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0 0 3
J. Dudley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +4 0
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 136 45 26 46/85 17/36 27/33 23 235 10 8 16 3 42 +115 235
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
H. Whiteside
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
R. Hood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 29 7 8 9/18 2/8 9/11 0 40 0 0 4 0 7 -10 48
H. Whiteside 17 10 2 8/12 0/0 1/2 3 32 3 1 1 3 7 -26 34
C. McCollum 15 3 5 5/13 3/7 2/2 2 34 1 0 1 0 3 -24 28
C. Anthony 15 3 1 4/13 1/3 6/7 4 34 3 0 4 1 2 -21 19
R. Hood 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 2 -2 5
Starters
D. Lillard
H. Whiteside
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
R. Hood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 29 7 8 9/18 2/8 9/11 0 40 0 0 4 0 7 -10 48
H. Whiteside 17 10 2 8/12 0/0 1/2 3 32 3 1 1 3 7 -26 34
C. McCollum 15 3 5 5/13 3/7 2/2 2 34 1 0 1 0 3 -24 28
C. Anthony 15 3 1 4/13 1/3 6/7 4 34 3 0 4 1 2 -21 19
R. Hood 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 2 -2 5
Bench
A. Simons
K. Bazemore
S. Labissiere
M. Hezonja
N. Little
A. Tolliver
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 15 2 1 5/10 3/7 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 2 -8 19
K. Bazemore 10 2 0 3/9 1/5 3/3 5 24 0 0 3 0 2 -10 9
S. Labissiere 6 1 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 0 1 +4 8
M. Hezonja 4 2 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 5 17 0 0 1 0 2 -17 7
N. Little 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 2 0 0 0 +4 6
A. Tolliver 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 2 -5 2
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 34 20 39/86 10/34 25/29 25 234 9 4 15 4 30 -115 185
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola