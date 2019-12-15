SAC
Bogdanovich scores 25 points, Kings rout Warriors 100-79

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 25 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and the Sacramento Kings routed the Golden State Warriors 100-79 on Sunday night.

The Kings won for the fourth time in five games and shook off a disappointing home loss Friday to the lowly New York Knicks.

They shot a season-best 60% from the field and beat the Warriors for just the fourth time in the past 25 games between the teams dating to the 2013-14 season.

Sacramento improved to 12-14, holding Golden State to 39% shooting. The Warriors have lost eight of nine to fall to 5-23.

Golden State was 6 of 25 shots from 3-point and matched its season low for points in a game.

Willie Cauley-Stein, facing his former team, led the Warriors with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Sacramento ended all doubt after halftime, outscoring Golden State 28-17 for the third quarter.

The Kings are on a nice roll, Friday's defeat notwithstanding, and things could get better as point guard De'Aaron Fox appears close to returning from a severely sprained ankle.

With small forward Eric Paschall missing a second consecutive game with hip soreness, the Warriors shuffled things and trotted out their 14th different starting lineup in 28 games.

Damion Lee got the nod at shooting guard -- his first career start as a Warrior - and Glenn Robinson III slid back to small forward. Lee gave Golden State a boost with 10 points in the first half, but the Kings led 51-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Marvin Bagley III has played center since returning from a broken thumb two games ago, and coach Luke Walton said he envisions that continuing for the foreseeable future. Walton cited the Kings' success playing ''small-ball'' recently, and he thinks Bagley can be more effective in the pick-and-roll at the center spot.

Warriors: Surprisingly, Golden State's 18 points in the first quarter weren't a season low for the opening period. That came Oct. 30 with 14 vs. Phoenix. . F Eric Paschall missed his second game in a row with left hip soreness, but coach Steve Kerr anticipates the rookie returning Wednesday against Portland.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Charlotte on Tuesday night,

Warriors: At Portland on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. Russell
0 SG
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.7 Field Goal % 42.5
42.9 Three Point % 43.1
85.5 Free Throw % 74.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan 0:21
  Kevon Looney missed driving layup 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Damion Lee 0:34
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell 0:55
  Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Jordan Poole 1:09
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Shooting foul on Justin James 1:30
Points 100 79
Field Goals 38-63 (60.3%) 30-77 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 35
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 34 18
Team 6 9
Assists 27 24
Steals 9 14
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 27 20
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 1 3
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
D. Lee SG 1
13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Kings 12-14 26252821100
home team logo Warriors 5-23 1824172079
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
H. Barnes
R. Holmes
C. Joseph
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 19 4 4 8/11 2/5 1/1 2 33 2 0 3 0 4 +21 30
H. Barnes 15 5 3 5/11 1/5 4/4 0 33 1 0 0 0 5 +27 27
R. Holmes 9 5 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 5 25 2 1 6 0 5 +14 13
C. Joseph 7 2 5 2/7 1/2 2/2 1 31 1 0 2 0 2 +13 18
N. Bjelica 2 3 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 3 +6 12
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
T. Ariza
Y. Ferrell
C. Swanigan
J. James
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
K. Guy
D. Fox
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 25 5 5 9/11 4/5 3/3 3 29 1 0 6 1 4 +9 35
M. Bagley III 17 6 2 7/13 1/2 2/3 5 22 0 0 2 1 5 +7 25
T. Ariza 5 3 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 26 1 3 3 2 1 +2 13
Y. Ferrell 1 4 1 0/1 0/1 1/1 0 10 0 0 2 0 4 +4 5
C. Swanigan 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 +1 0
J. James 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 38 27 38/63 10/22 14/16 20 234 9 4 27 4 34 +105 178
Warriors
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Lee
D. Russell
D. Green
G. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Cauley-Stein 14 5 2 7/9 0/0 0/1 2 29 6 0 3 0 5 +1 26
D. Lee 13 5 5 6/15 0/5 1/1 1 34 1 0 2 1 4 -7 27
D. Russell 8 0 8 2/9 1/3 3/4 4 27 0 0 4 0 0 +1 20
D. Green 7 2 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 26 1 0 2 0 2 -6 14
G. Robinson III 7 3 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 1 2 -1 10
Bench
A. Burks
J. Evans
O. Spellman
J. Poole
M. Chriss
K. Looney
K. Thompson
S. Curry
E. Paschall
A. Smailagic
K. Bowman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks 11 2 3 3/8 1/3 4/6 1 22 2 0 5 2 0 -16 16
J. Evans 7 0 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 3 19 0 1 2 0 0 -28 8
O. Spellman 5 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 18 1 0 0 1 1 -5 8
J. Poole 5 0 1 1/7 1/6 2/2 1 16 2 0 1 0 0 -12 8
M. Chriss 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 2 4 -17 7
K. Looney 0 1 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 1 0 -15 4
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Paschall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 26 24 30/77 6/25 13/18 17 236 14 1 20 8 18 -105 148
