Bogdanovich scores 25 points, Kings rout Warriors 100-79
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 25 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and the Sacramento Kings routed the Golden State Warriors 100-79 on Sunday night.
The Kings won for the fourth time in five games and shook off a disappointing home loss Friday to the lowly New York Knicks.
They shot a season-best 60% from the field and beat the Warriors for just the fourth time in the past 25 games between the teams dating to the 2013-14 season.
Sacramento improved to 12-14, holding Golden State to 39% shooting. The Warriors have lost eight of nine to fall to 5-23.
Golden State was 6 of 25 shots from 3-point and matched its season low for points in a game.
Willie Cauley-Stein, facing his former team, led the Warriors with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Sacramento ended all doubt after halftime, outscoring Golden State 28-17 for the third quarter.
The Kings are on a nice roll, Friday's defeat notwithstanding, and things could get better as point guard De'Aaron Fox appears close to returning from a severely sprained ankle.
With small forward Eric Paschall missing a second consecutive game with hip soreness, the Warriors shuffled things and trotted out their 14th different starting lineup in 28 games.
Damion Lee got the nod at shooting guard -- his first career start as a Warrior - and Glenn Robinson III slid back to small forward. Lee gave Golden State a boost with 10 points in the first half, but the Kings led 51-42 at the break.
TIP-INS
Kings: F Marvin Bagley III has played center since returning from a broken thumb two games ago, and coach Luke Walton said he envisions that continuing for the foreseeable future. Walton cited the Kings' success playing ''small-ball'' recently, and he thinks Bagley can be more effective in the pick-and-roll at the center spot.
Warriors: Surprisingly, Golden State's 18 points in the first quarter weren't a season low for the opening period. That came Oct. 30 with 14 vs. Phoenix. . F Eric Paschall missed his second game in a row with left hip soreness, but coach Steve Kerr anticipates the rookie returning Wednesday against Portland.
UP NEXT
Kings: At Charlotte on Tuesday night,
Warriors: At Portland on Wednesday night.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|22.4
|Pts. Per Game
|22.4
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|42.9
|Three Point %
|43.1
|85.5
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan
|0:21
|Kevon Looney missed driving layup
|0:24
|Defensive rebound by Damion Lee
|0:34
|Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:38
|Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell
|0:55
|Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Jordan Poole
|1:09
|+ 1
|Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|+ 1
|Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Shooting foul on Justin James
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|79
|Field Goals
|38-63 (60.3%)
|30-77 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|35
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|34
|18
|Team
|6
|9
|Assists
|27
|24
|Steals
|9
|14
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|27
|20
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|1
|3
|Key Players
|
|B. Bogdanovic SG
|14.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.9 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
|W. Cauley-Stein C
|7.7 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|53.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Bogdanovic SG
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|W. Cauley-Stein C
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|60.3
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Hield
|19
|4
|4
|8/11
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|+21
|30
|H. Barnes
|15
|5
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+27
|27
|R. Holmes
|9
|5
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|2
|1
|6
|0
|5
|+14
|13
|C. Joseph
|7
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+13
|18
|N. Bjelica
|2
|3
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|+6
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Hield
|19
|4
|4
|8/11
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|+21
|30
|H. Barnes
|15
|5
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+27
|27
|R. Holmes
|9
|5
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|2
|1
|6
|0
|5
|+14
|13
|C. Joseph
|7
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+13
|18
|N. Bjelica
|2
|3
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|+6
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|25
|5
|5
|9/11
|4/5
|3/3
|3
|29
|1
|0
|6
|1
|4
|+9
|35
|M. Bagley III
|17
|6
|2
|7/13
|1/2
|2/3
|5
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|+7
|25
|T. Ariza
|5
|3
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|13
|Y. Ferrell
|1
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+4
|5
|C. Swanigan
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|0
|J. James
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|0
|D. Dedmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jeffries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Guy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|38
|27
|38/63
|10/22
|14/16
|20
|234
|9
|4
|27
|4
|34
|+105
|178
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Cauley-Stein
|14
|5
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|29
|6
|0
|3
|0
|5
|+1
|26
|D. Lee
|13
|5
|5
|6/15
|0/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-7
|27
|D. Russell
|8
|0
|8
|2/9
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|+1
|20
|D. Green
|7
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-6
|14
|G. Robinson III
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Cauley-Stein
|14
|5
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|29
|6
|0
|3
|0
|5
|+1
|26
|D. Lee
|13
|5
|5
|6/15
|0/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-7
|27
|D. Russell
|8
|0
|8
|2/9
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|+1
|20
|D. Green
|7
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-6
|14
|G. Robinson III
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Burks
|11
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|22
|2
|0
|5
|2
|0
|-16
|16
|J. Evans
|7
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-28
|8
|O. Spellman
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|8
|J. Poole
|5
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-12
|8
|M. Chriss
|2
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-17
|7
|K. Looney
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-15
|4
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Paschall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smailagic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|26
|24
|30/77
|6/25
|13/18
|17
|236
|14
|1
|20
|8
|18
|-105
|148