Ingram, Holiday lead Pelicans past Pacers 120-98

  • Dec 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20, and the suddenly resurgent New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

JJ Redick scored 15 and Lonzo Ball 13, hitting four of eight 3-point shots as he continues to gain comfort with his new shooting motion this season.

Derrick Favors added 10 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in five games after having lost a franchise-record 13 straight before that.

Aaron Holiday scored 25 points and T.J. Warren 20 for the Pacers, who have started strong overall this season but have stumbled of late, losing three of four.

Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, but Indiana managed to make just 38.8% of its shots (33 of 85) and committed 18 turnovers that the Pelicans' up-tempo offense turned into 24 points.

New Orleans players combined for 18 3s and the Pelicans shot 46.2% (43 of 93) overall.

Seeking a positive response to their loss a night earlier in Miami, Indiana led by 13 after closing the first quarter on a 9-0 run that included Sabonis' 3 and pair of free throws.

But Holiday's driving layup began a 9-0 Pelicans run to open the second quarter. Moore hit a 3 and Holiday capped the spurt with a turnaround jumper to cut the Pacers' lead to 32-28.

New Orleans edged back in front when Redick's free throws capped a 6-0 spurt to make it 41-39, and the Pelicans maintained a slim lead from there before pulling away by outscoring Indiana 30-13 during the last eight minutes of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Shot 6 of 28 from 3-point range. ... Jeremy Lamb missed 10 of 12 shots, including all four 3s he attempted and finished with seven points. ... Indiana had just three players score 10 or more. ... Myles Turner and Doug McDermott each scored nine points.

Pelicans: Josh Hart and E'Twaun Moore each scored 11, with Moore hitting three times from deep. ... Ingram and Holiday each assisted on seven baskets. ... New Orleans has played better defense lately, allowing fewer than 102 points per game during its last six games and going 4-2 in that stretch.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Pelicans: Host Houston on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
50.4 Field Goal % 48.8
50.2 Three Point % 48.8
73.7 Free Throw % 85.3
+ 3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Jackson 0:24
+ 1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
+ 1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Shooting foul on Frank Jackson 0:32
+ 3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenrich Williams 0:44
  Offensive rebound by Kenrich Williams 0:46
  Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson 0:54
  T.J. McConnell missed layup, blocked by Jaxson Hayes 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Alize Johnson 1:06
  Nicolo Melli missed driving layup 1:08
Pelicans
Bench
E. Moore
J. Hart
N. Alexander-Walker
N. Melli
F. Jackson
J. Hayes
K. Williams
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 11 4 0 4/10 3/6 0/0 0 19 2 0 2 1 3 +17 15
J. Hart 11 4 1 4/8 2/6 1/2 2 26 1 0 0 0 4 +12 18
N. Alexander-Walker 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 -2 6
N. Melli 5 0 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -1 5
F. Jackson 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +6 7
J. Hayes 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 1 0 1 3 +7 10
K. Williams 0 5 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 4 -4 7
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 49 25 43/93 18/42 16/20 18 234 9 2 12 11 38 +110 218
