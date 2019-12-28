ORL
Bucks overcome Antetokounmpo's absence to beat Magic

MILWAUKEE (AP) Khris Middleton scored 21 points and NBA-leading Milwaukee overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence for the second straight night, beating the Orlando Magic 111-110 on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP last season, also missed the Bucks' victory Friday in Atlanta because of back soreness.

''He did some work earlier today and he's making progress,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''He's very close but not capable of going tonight. Hopefully, he'll return soon.''

Middleton also had seven assists and five rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 29-5 overall and 16-2 at home. Ersan Ilyasova, starting in place of Antetokounmpo, had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Robin Lopez came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, George Hill added 17 points. Starting center Brook Lopez had 10 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 23 points. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac had 19 points and nine rebounds and matched the franchise record with eight steals.

Ilyasova hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Bucks an 89-77 lead. The second one came after teammate Brook Lopez lost the ball. but Vucevic tapped it directly to Ilyasova, who immediately drilled the triple from the wing.

Brook Lopez blocked a shot by Vucevic a few minutes later, leading to a layup by Pat Connaughton and a 96-81 Milwaukee lead with 6:15 remaining. The Bucks outscored the Magic 33-26 in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Magic: Reserve center Mo Bamba missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle and guard Michael Carter-Williams missed his third straight game with a sprained left shoulder. .. Aaron Gordon injured his left Achilles tendon and had to leave the game in the third quarter. . Isaac entered the game ranked third in the league in blocked shots at 2.59 per game.

Bucks: Point guard Eric Bledsoe (right fibula avulsion fracture) remains out after being hurt in a collision with teammate Wesley Matthews on Dec. 13 in Memphis. Budenholzer said Bledsoe might be able to get some 5-on-5 work in Sunday and ''is getting close also.''

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

Bucks: At Chicago on Monday night.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Middleton
22 SF
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
44.8 Field Goal % 49.0
45.0 Three Point % 48.9
79.4 Free Throw % 89.7
Team Stats
Points 100 111
Field Goals 35-87 (40.2%) 43-84 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 63
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 30 44
Team 4 6
Assists 21 30
Steals 15 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 11 22
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
E. Ilyasova SF 7
17 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 14-18 25212826100
home team logo Bucks 29-5 37192233111
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 14-18 103.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 29-5 120.0 PPG 51.3 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
E. Fournier SG 19.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.3 APG 48.0 FG%
K. Middleton SF 18.7 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.7 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Fournier SG 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
K. Middleton SF 21 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
40.2 FG% 51.2
40.0 3PT FG% 35.1
84.2 FT% 66.7
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
A. Gordon
M. Fultz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 23 3 2 8/16 4/7 3/3 3 31 1 0 3 0 3 +9 28
N. Vucevic 21 8 4 7/16 5/10 2/2 1 31 3 2 1 0 8 +3 41
J. Isaac 19 9 2 8/13 1/3 2/2 3 29 7 1 2 4 5 +2 38
A. Gordon 5 2 0 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 21 0 2 1 0 2 -6 8
M. Fultz 4 3 6 1/10 0/1 2/2 3 29 0 0 2 0 3 +4 17
Bench
D. Augustin
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
J. Magette
M. Frazier Jr.
A. Jefferson
A. Aminu
M. Carter-Williams
B. Johnson
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 12 1 4 4/7 2/3 2/2 2 28 1 0 0 0 1 -35 22
T. Ross 9 2 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 27 1 1 0 0 2 -21 15
W. Iwundu 2 4 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 0 4 -12 6
K. Birch 2 3 1 0/3 0/0 2/4 2 16 1 1 0 1 2 -14 9
J. Magette 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 2
M. Frazier Jr. 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 +5 2
A. Jefferson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 35 21 35/87 14/35 16/19 17 233 15 7 11 5 30 -55 188
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
E. Ilyasova
B. Lopez
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 21 5 7 7/17 1/5 6/6 1 33 2 0 4 1 4 0 38
E. Ilyasova 17 14 5 6/10 5/6 0/0 0 26 0 1 2 3 11 +18 40
B. Lopez 10 3 1 5/16 0/6 0/0 2 27 3 3 3 2 1 0 18
D. DiVincenzo 7 9 5 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 5 1 8 +13 21
W. Matthews 5 2 1 2/3 0/1 1/3 0 20 1 0 2 0 2 -13 8
Bench
G. Hill
R. Lopez
K. Korver
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Wilson
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 17 5 3 7/11 3/6 0/1 0 20 0 0 2 1 4 +1 26
R. Lopez 17 3 1 7/8 1/1 2/4 3 23 0 0 2 2 1 +9 20
K. Korver 8 3 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 3 +20 14
S. Brown 6 4 0 2/5 0/3 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 3 +3 10
P. Connaughton 3 8 5 1/5 0/3 1/2 3 23 0 0 0 2 6 +16 21
T. Antetokounmpo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -3 -1
D. Wilson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 1 -9 2
E. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 57 30 43/84 13/37 12/18 13 235 6 5 22 13 44 +55 217
NBA Scores